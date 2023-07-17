The 18 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, July 17Mondays don't have to be the worse day of the week. Start your week with a laugh in the backroom at Gramps for Stand Up at Shirley's. Hosted by local comedian and relationship coach Shira Weitz, the weekly event invites some of South Florida's funniest comedians and special guests to take the stage. Pauley McPaulerson, Wynton Francis, Joel Pedro, Cindy-Ann Boisson, and Abby Ballin are some of the funny people who have delivered the punchlines. 9 p.m. Monday, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Admission is free. Sophia Medina
Tuesday, July 18Thanks to its traditional-style New York pizza with organic ingredients and naturally leavened dough, Eleventh Street Pizza dishes out some of the best slices in South Florida. What could be better than pizza, beer, and wine on a summer day? Thanks to Eleventh Street Pizza's Happy Hour, you can enjoy half off its classic cheese pizza and half off beer and wine by the glass at its downtown Miami location every Tuesday through Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. The deal is available for dine-in only. 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, at Eleventh Street Pizza, 1035 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-536-2749; eleventhstreetpizza.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Wednesday, July 19In his novel Sucker, author Daniel Hornsby delivers a sharp-toothed satire of Silicon Valley and the one percent. The plot follows Chuck Gross, the black-sheep son of an industrial tycoon who starts working for a tech pioneer who runs a biomedical startup selling immortality, only to uncover the truth of her promises. "Sucker highlights the Twilight in The Twilight Zone to create a caustic satire of obscene wealth," wrote Ron Charles in his review of the book for the Washington Post. Hornsby will stop by Books & Books on Wednesday to discuss the novel. 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-442-4408; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Starting Wednesday, salsa music lovers convene for the Miami Salsa Congress in South Florida. The event promises five days of events in Miami Beach, primarily at its main venue, Eden Roc Miami Beach. A salsa congress is a large event where people can learn, dance, and socialize with salsa and other Latin dances. The dancing begins on Wednesday in Little Havana during the opening party at Ball & Chain. The free event features the congress' official DJ Team. The party moves to Chico Malo in Doral on Thursday for another free event. Eden Roc hosts workshops, showcases, and parties from Friday through Sunday. Wednesday through Sunday, July 23, at various locations; miamisalsacongress.com. Tickets cost $35 to $320. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Actors' Playhouse closes out its 35th anniversary season with its production of Emma Peirson's Defending the Cavewoman. It marks the play's U.S. premiere after finding success with European audiences. The one-person show stars Carbonell Award-winning actress Lindsey Corey and digs deep into the caves of the female psyche. Prepare to laugh at this tongue-in-cheek look at the idiosyncrasies of both men and women. 8 p.m. Wednesday, at Actors' Playhouse, 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 305-444-9293; actorsplayhouse.org. Tickets cost $40 to $125. Jose D. Duran
Thursday, July 20On Thursday, Ocisly Ceramics lets you carve out your purple haze-tinged creativity during its Puff Puff Pottery workshop. The class covers the fundamentals of sculpting ceramics, allowing you to create and decorate your own smokeware piece, be it a mini bong, incense holder, ashtray, or whatever else strikes your mood. The intimate class is led by Adam Doak of Love Rocket Ceramics, and all materials, tools, and firings are included. Try the complimentary CBD drinks by Vital Tonics, though you're welcome to BYOB. 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, at Casa Mida, 124 NE 22nd St., Miami; ocislyceramics.com. Tickets cost $60 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
South Florida Symphony Orchestra hosts its "Summer with the Symphony Chamber Concert 3: Sorrow, Seduction & Secrets" at the Cor Jesu Chapel on the Barry University campus. As the last concert in the series, the orchestra will close with Beethoven's "Serioso," a hidden work the composer demanded never be played publicly. It will also perform Schubert's "Death and the Maiden," a seductive composition written while the composer faced his mortality. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, at Barry University Cor Jesu Chapel, 11300 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores; 954-522-8445; southfloridasymphony.org. Tickets cost $15 to $30 via tix.com. Sophia Medina
Electronic duo the Glitch Mob stops at the Ground on Thursday for its Ctrl Alt Reality tour. The buzz from social media hints that this won't be your average show, with the guys positioned in the middle of the venue, 360-style. When teasing the show last year, the Glitch Mob promised to take audiences "underground" with the '"pure NRG" of "raw, sweaty dark clubs." Here's hoping they deliver. Last year, the pair released a fourth album, Ctrl Alt Reality, their first release since 2018's See Without Eyes. The Glitch Mob describes the record as "no gimmicks, no fluff, just the music." 10 p.m. Thursday, at the Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., #2, Miami; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $19.06 via dice.fm. Sophia Medina
Friday, July 21Just when you thought Rolling Loud couldn't get any bigger, it's back at Hard Rock Stadium starting Friday with a lineup of hip-hop's biggest names. Headlining this year are Playboy Carti, Travis Scott, and A$AP Rocky, while Trippie Red, Rae Sremmurd, Coi Leray, Sheck Wes, Lil Yachty, Don Toliver, and GloRilla are also on the bill. If that wasn't enough, the festival also threw some curveballs with hardcore band Turnstile, alt-pop princesses PinkPantheress, and the genre-defying Fousheé. 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; rollingloud.com. Tickets cost $199 to $1,049 via rollingloud.frontgatetickets.com. Sophia Medina
Las Vegas native and standup comedian Rachel Wolfson is headed to Shirley's, the backroom at Gramps, on Friday to share her act in an intimate setting. Known for her witty crowd work and dry humor, she also appeared as the first female cast member in the fourth installment of the Jackass film franchise, Jackass Forever. She was named the "Ultimate Millennial Stoner Girl" in 2017 by pot-focused media platform Merry Jane. 8 p.m. Friday, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
If James Murphy and LCD Soundsystem came to define the 2000s dance-punk movement, the Juan MacLean wasn't far behind. Also a DFA Records signee, MacLean gave the label some of its most memorable releases, including Less Than Human, The Future Will Come, and In a Dream. He collaborated frequently with LCD alum Nancy Whang, most memorably on the track "One Day." Now, he's spinning at Jolene Sound Room along with Dirty Dave. Wear comfortable shoes because you're going to be dancing all night long. 10 p.m. Friday, at Jolene Sound Room, 200 E. Flagler St., Miami; jolenesoundroom.com. Jose D. Duran
Saturday, July 22Locust Projects hosts the opening reception for its latest exhibition, "Bout," in the main gallery on Saturday. Part of Locust's summer exhibition and residency project, the audiovisual performance and installation were conceived by Nicki Duval and Robbie Trocchia, MFA candidates in digital arts and new media at the University of California Santa Cruz. Saturday's opening includes a performance of the work featuring boxers Jhon Matos and Nick Plessett, with Duval and Trocchia also presenting a single-channel video that remixes the performance. 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday through August 5, at Locust Projects, 297 NE 67th St., Miami; 305-576-8570; locustprojects.org. Admission is free. Jose D. Duran
In 2022, Young the Giant released its fourth album, American Bollywood, in four parts throughout the year, mirroring the acts in a typical story structure. Now the quintet is on the road with German rock band Milky Chance, stopping at the FPL Solar Amphitheater on Saturday. Armenian singer-songwriter and Eurovision contestant Rosa Linn open the show. 7 p.m. Saturday, at FPL Solar Amphitheater, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550; bayfrontparkmiami.com. Tickets cost $30.50 to $70.50 via livenation.com. Jose D. Duran
What's more American than bourbon and jazz? The two come together when WDNA Radio hosts its Bourbon Jazz Party at its studio on Coral Way. During the event, you'll learn about bourbon's history and how it's made while enjoying tastings from Woodford Reserve, Jack Daniel's, Old Forester, and Cooper's Craft. And, of course, there will be plenty of jazz, courtesy of pianist Allen Paul and bassist Dony Felix, and a cash bar with gourmet bites served by Meat N' Bone. 7 p.m. Saturday, at WDNA FM, 2921 Coral Way, Miami; wdna.org. Tickets cost $30 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Party promoter Soundtuary celebrates its fifth anniversary Saturday with Austrian duo HVOB at Jungle Island. Comprised of Anna Müller and Paul Wallner, HVOB released its latest album, Too, last year, made up of a diverse collection of tracks that keep Müller's syrupy-sweet vocals as the core focus. The open-air party also features Apache and Adios on the bill. 8 p.m. Saturday, at Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trl., Miami; thesoundtuary.com. Tickets cost $45 to $85 via ticketfairy.com. Jose D. Duran
Sunday, July 23Everyone has a pata sucia in their lives. She doesn't let the fact that shoes hurt her feet get in the way of a good time. Instead, she kicks them off and keeps going. On Sunday, Kush by Stephens honors this Miami icon with Pata Sucia Palooza, AKA the Hialeah Summer Olympics, which returns for a second year. Watch teams of hospitality titans compete in various chancleta-themed games, hoping to take home the Golden Chancleta. Hialeah queen Lucy Lopez will deliver the play-by-play as you enjoy music from a live DJ and free food from La Caja China. 3 to 7 p.m. at Kush by Stephens, 1000 E. 16th St., Hialeah; 305-887-8863; kushhospitality.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
In 1964, the Beatles were probably at the height of their popularity. John, Paul, George, and Ringo faced throngs of screaming fans, making walking down the street nearly impossible. And at the height of Beatlemania, the quartet released the band's feature film debut, A Hard Day's Night, a musical comedy film. While entirely fictional, the film offers a fascinating look at the band at its peak. On Sunday, O Cinema screens a sing-along version of the film at the Miami Theater Center, so get ready to belt out "Can't Buy Me Love." 4 p.m. Sunday, at Miami Theater Center, 9806 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores; 305-751-9550; o-cinema.org. Tickets cost $13.50 to $15. Jose D. Duran
On Sunday, Angels Only, a queer, femme-led pop-up experience, takes over Magic 13 Brewing. Founded by local jewelry artist Christina "Muzii" Carvajal, the event features vendors selling everything from vintage clothing and jewelry to tarot readings and tattoos. There will also be an all-inclusive speed dating hosted by @anexceptionalgemini, in case you're the kind of person who thinks summer is cuffing season. While all of this goes down, groove to sounds by Féfa. 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, at Magic 13 Brewing, 340 NE 61st St., Miami; instagram.com/angelsonlymiami. Admission is free. Jose D. Duran