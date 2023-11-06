The 17 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, November 6

Tuesday, November 7

click to enlarge Actors' Playhouse's 36th season opens with Sweet Goats & Blueberry Señoritas by Richard Blanco and Vanessa Garcia. Photo by Actors' Playhouse

Wednesday, November 8

click to enlarge Nilo Cruz's Un Parque en mi Casa will be performed for the first time in Florida on Thursday, November 9. Arca Images photo

Thursday, November 9

click to enlarge "Walasse Ting: Parrot Jungle" opens at NSU Art Museum of Friday, November 10. Photo by Michiel Elsevier Stokmans

Friday, November 10

click to enlarge Florida Grand Opera will stage Giuseppe Verdi's La Traviata on Saturday, November 11. Florida Grand Opera photo

Saturday, November 11

click to enlarge South Florida Seafood Festival takes over Peacock Park on Sunday, November 12. South Florida Seafood Festival photo

Sunday, November 12

Every Monday, brush off the workweek blues withat Magic 13 Brewing, a night filled with cold brews and live rehearsals by Miamibloco. The music group is a social club made up of musicians looking to showcase their talents and the cultures they represent. Guests are welcome to take part in all the fun as they sip on a refreshing craft beer under the night sky and jam to Afro-Brazilian rhythms and moving beats.Take a culinary journey when Michelin-awarded chefs Olivier Jean and James Friedberg take over two-Michelin-star restaurant L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon forcurating an exclusive menu of the seemingly disparate cuisines. The pair will meld the Swiss cuisine, which is heavily influenced by its Alpine region, with the Floribbean flavors of Miami. Here's hoping there's a guava-and-cheese fondue on the menu.Jaguar Sun hosts the third stop of Katie Parla'son Wednesday. For one night only, savor a delectable four-course menu featuring island-inspired delights like coniglio all'Ischitana (rabbit stew) and insalata de foglie di cappero (caper leaf salad). Complement your meal with a selection of beverages and wines available for purchase. Parla will be in attendance, engaging with guests, sharing travel stories, and autographing books. The ticket includes a signed copy of her best-selling cookbook.Actors' Playhouse kicks off its 36th season with the Miami premiere of, a play written by two of Miami's best, Richard Blanco and Vanessa Garcia. The play follows a Cuban-American baker named Beatriz in Maine as she tries to determine whether she should stay with the community she's developed or reunite with her estranged mother in Miami. It's a tale of belonging and blending childhood recipes with local flavors in her new home, taking you from Miami to Maine and back in a delightful theatrical journey you won't want to miss.French-Congolese rapper, known for his diverse musical style blending hip-hop, pop, R&B, and reggaeton with African and Middle Eastern influences, graces the stage at the Miami Beach Bandshell on Thursday. Raised in a musical family in France, Gims' journey began in the rap group Sexion d'Assaut before venturing into a successful solo career. He's collaborated with notable artists such as Pitbull, Lil Wayne, Stromae, Maluma, Sting, and Mohamed Ramadan, cementing his status as an international music sensation.Bilingual theater company Arca Images presents Nilo Cruz's) in Florida for the first time. The semi-autobiographical story is one of Cruz's earliest produced works and will be presented in a new Spanish-language version with simultaneous English translation. Set in 1970 Cuba, the play tells the story of five relatives of an improvised family who await the arrival of a Russian who will live with them as part of an international exchange program. The characters struggle with a life full of changes, a divided country, and an uncertain future.at NSU Art Museum is a vibrant retrospective of Ting's remarkable artistic legacy. The late painter, a maverick who blended Chinese aesthetics, European avant-garde, and American pop art, is celebrated beyond his iconic. The exhibition immerses visitors in Ting's neon-infused world, with alluring women, wildlife, and vivid motifs, while also shedding light on his fascinating global journey. South Florida, where Ting felt at home, plays a central role, inspired by his frequent visits and a special connection to the Parrot Jungle wildlife park (now Jungle Island). The exhibition harmoniously connects Ting's work with the museum's CoBrA (Copenhagen, Brussels, and Amsterdam) collection, underlining his role as a global artist.American indie-pop quartetfirst came together in 1986, releasing its self-titled debut album in 1989. While the record didn't burn up the charts, it did solidify the band as an alternative rock darling, both with critics and fans. Some of the band's best-known tracks over the years include "Between Something and Nothing," "Ballerina Out of Control," and "Sublime." In 2019, the Ocean Blue released its eighth album,and recently remastered its 1999 album,. On Friday, the band stops at the Ground for its only Florida performance this year; local indie-rock band Jaialai serves as the opener.Experimental theater company LakehouseRanchDotPNG presents its latest production,, starting Friday. Written by resident playwright Riley Elton McCarthy, the play asks what happens when a home is no longer a home and the lion devours the lamb. The 90-minute, one-act play is classified as horror and will presented at Artistic Vibes through November 19.Strap on your cowboy hat and boots. The inauguraltakes over the Miami Marine Stadium on Saturday and Sunday. Live and Loud, the festival's organizer, is betting it can lure country music fans to its grounds with Biscayne Bay as the backdrop. Thomas Rhett and Sam Hunt are the headliners, and acts like Chris Young, Lainey Wilson, Lee Brice, Elly King, and Randy Houser are also set to perform.If you're still ordering Shein by the bulk load, what are you doing? Fast fashion is out; sustainability is in. Thankfully,, the pop-up market filled with an array of vintage and sustainable finds, can help you kick your habit. On Saturday, it's popping up at ZeyZey with a curated lineup of vendors and local businesses selling items like clothing, vinyl, and homemade jewelry. There will also be a pet adoption by Pawsitive Beings Rescue. ZeyZey will be slinging top-notch cocktails, natural wines, and food from its vendors like the Maiz Project and Dale Street Food.Last performed by the Florida Grand Opera in 2013, Giuseppe Verdi'sonce again hits the stage at the Adrienne Arsht Center. Under the director of Chia Patiño, FGO's production stars Cecilia Violetta López as Violetta Valéry, Pavel Petrov as Alfredo Germont, and Troy Cook as Giorgio Germont. The opera, sung in Italian with English and Spanish projected translations, tells the story of Violetta, the most sought-after courtesan in Paris, with whom Alfredo falls in love, hoping to save her from suffering. However, Alfredo's father, Giorgio, has other plans for his son to save the family from ruin.kicks off its 2023-24 season with an exciting Latin-themed show, including a dazzling new work danced to live tango music. "Tangos Cristal," choreographed by Leonardo Reale from Argentina and featuring Mariano Mores' iconic tango compositions, arranged especially for the ballet, will feature Gabriel Mores, the composer's grandson, performing parts of the score on stage. The program also features Yanis Pikieris' mesmerizing "Boléro," inspired by Maurice Ravel's Spanish-influenced music, and the world premiere of Pikieris' "Voyager."Seafood lovers, rejoice! On Sunday, indulge in the ocean's bounty at the. You can enjoy a cornucopia of dishes reeled in by some of Miami's best restaurants. This year's lineup includes Casablanca, Red Zeppelin, Cilantro 27, Taco Baja, and Monstah Lobstah. They'll be serving mouth-watering dishes such as lobster rolls, stone crabs, conch fritters, fish tacos, and ceviche.Thereturns on Sunday, delivering a taste of the sugarcane-based spirit. The Coral Gables Woman's Club hosts the 14th edition of the grand tasting event, inviting you to sample rums from all over the world. You'll be able to enjoy unlimited samples, including rare and limited-edition rums. Brand representatives will be in attendance to answer questions and guide you on your rum journey.On Sunday, turn up the heat at the 21st annualat Miramar Regional Park. Savor all the flavors from the Caribbean island nation, everything from jerk chicken and lobster to oxtail and curry goat. You might even stumble upon jerk oysters and jerk ice cream — is there anything that can't be jerked? Things get even spicier with a performance by Grammy Award-winning band Morgan Heritage.Diwali is a major Hindu celebration symbolizing the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. It involves lighting lamps, prayers, feasts, and festivities, bringing families together to mark the celebratory occasion. On Sunday,brings the beautiful tradition to South Florida, delivering an authentic experience where the community can come together. The family-friendly event promises music, live entertainment, and more, with Arti Lalwani from Netflix'sserving as host.