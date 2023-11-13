The 17 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, November 13Release the stress of the new week with Modern Ōm and Faena Miami Beach's monthly Sound Healing and Mantras in the hammam at Tierra Santa Healing House. Guided by Agustina Caminos, this session invites participants to surrender their worries and struggles and open themselves to inner healing and presence. During the session, you'll find yourself whisked away from the challenges of daily life as you close your eyes and immerse yourself in the intimate, natural sounds. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, at Tierra Santa Healing House, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-655-5570; faena.com. Tickets cost $150 to $170 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
On Monday, take your wrist game to the next level at the International Watch and Jewelry Guild Show. You can expect to find top-quality watches and show-stopping jewelry from around the world, including high-end brands and vintage classics. In addition to wristwear and jewelry, you can browse through items like pens, coins, stamps, and clocks. With sellers and collectors from all over the world, the event allows you to purchase jewelry or trade it in. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, at Hyatt Regency Miami, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami; iwjg.com. Tickets cost $260 to $310. Sophia Medina
Tuesday, November 14If you are a millennial of a certain age, you remember when the French rock band Phoenix was at its peak. The band's 2009 album, Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix, was one of the better offerings that came out of the 2000s indie-sleaze era. Singles like "1901" and "Lisztomania" were so anthemic, begging to be screamed from the top of your lungs. The followup, 2013's Bankrupt!, was equally well received, keeping the band atop the indie-rock pantheon. Last year, Phoenix delivered its first album since 2017 with the release of Alpha Zulu, which has been garnering plenty of praise. But if you want to relive the time when American Apparel was cooler than Supreme, don't miss this show. 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 14, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Sold out. Jose D. Duran
Wednesday, November 15Understory has been quiet all summer but reawakens on Wednesday when it hosts Viniesta Wine & Food, a Spanish natural wine and food gathering. You're invited to participate in the experience starting at 5 p.m. and to sample wines and tapas throughout the evening. The food, which will be sold separately, will be provided by Flour & Weirdoughs and Eskinita Spanish Cuisine. 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, at Understory, 7135 NW First Ct., Miami; instagram.com/understorymia. Tickets cost $45 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
On Wednesday, British comedian Jimmy Carr stops at the Hard Rock Live as part of his Terribly Funny Tour. Before taking the world by storm, Carr rose to fame in the United Kingdom as the host of Channel 4's 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Comedy Central's Roast Battle UK and Your Face or Mine. In 2015, he became one of the first British comedians to sign a stand-up deal with Netflix. Since his rise to stardom, he has sold out several venues in more than 40 countries. 8 p.m. Wednesday, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets cost $45 to $75 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina
Thursday, November 16A pivotal figure in conceptual art, Charles Gaines is as much a philosopher as he is an artist. On Thursday, the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami debuts "Charles Gaines: 1992-2023," a survey of the artist's work that takes up two floors at the Design District museum. The showcase includes more than 70 works spanning three decades and features two monumental pieces re-created after nearly two decades. The exhibit sheds light on a crucial shift in his career when his art gained heightened political and social significance by including things like the Black Panthers' manifesto as well as texts by Franz Kafka and Frantz Fanon. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through March 17, 2024, at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami, 61 NE 41st St., Miami; 305-901-5272; icamiami.org. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
The King of Bachata, Romeo Santos, takes his throne at the Hard Rock Live as part of his Formula Vol. 3 Tour. With more than two decades under his belt, Santos is recognized for his sound, which fuses bachata, R&B, hip-hop, and urbano. Throughout his long career, he has worked with artists like Justin Timberlake, Nicki Minaj, and Bad Bunny. His fifth album, Formula Vol. 3, has been certified four times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America and has more than 1.1 billion streams. 8 p.m. Thursday and Sunday, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets cost $95 to $235 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina
After a Broadway revival in 2022 that started with Beanie Feldstein as Fanny Brice and former Glee actress Lea Michele later recast as the lead, Funny Girl is now on tour, making its way to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts through November 26. The classic musical is best known for making Barbra Streisand a household name after she starred in the original Broward run and the 1968 movie musical adaptation. The show follows Brice, a talented and comedic performer, from her early days in the vaudeville circuit to her rise to stardom, and explores her relationships, both personal and professional, and her journey to success despite societal expectations. 8 p.m. Thursday through November 26, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $45 to $121 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Friday, November 17Apparently, it's news to everybody that the stories comedians tell onstage aren't always entirely true. (And here I thought that was common knowledge.) Hasan Minhaj has been through the wringer after a New Yorker exposé about alleged fabrications during some of his stand-up specials. Now, he's returning to South Florida on Friday as part of his Off With His Head Tour. (The tour's title was announced before the New Yorker story, but it seems appropriate considering the circumstances.) Expect Minhaj to touch on topics like politics, parenting, and therapy while onstage. 7 p.m. Friday, at the Adrienne Arsht Center of the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $50 to $125. Jose D. Duran
On Friday and Saturday, the Cleveland Symphony kicks off its 2023-24 residency at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts with a performance of Richard Strauss' An Alpine Symphony, which used 100 musicians to vividly depict nature's beauty. From mountains and waterfalls to a hunting scene, a storm, and a triumphant return, Strauss showcases the full power of symphonic writing in this final tone poem, taking the art form to new heights. To achieve this grandeur, the orchestra will be joined by members of the New World Symphony with artistic director Stéphane Denève as conductor. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, at the Adrienne Arsht Center of the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $29 to $189. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
The 22nd edition of the Miami Short Film Festival kicks off Friday at O Cinema South Beach, ushering in three days of films that should keep your attention despite TikToks barely being able to do so. And while making a feature film is hard work, packing a compelling story in a short amount of time is not easy either. Friday's opening screening explores the topic of "Tangled Emotions: Delving Into Deep Relationships." Eight films from the United Kingdom, United States, and Canada will be shown, with the longest barely clocking in at 15 minutes. 8 p.m. Friday, at O Cinema South Beach, 1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; miamishortfilmfestival.com. Tickets cost $35. Sophia Medina
Saturday, November 18What started as a student-led project by hospitality management students at Florida International Unversity, North Miami Brewfest is now one of the most anticipated annual craft beer events. On Saturday, the festival brings together more than 100 breweries, including 26 Degree, Black Flamingo, Funky Buddha, Magic 13, Prison Pals, and Unseen Creatures. There will also be restaurants like La Birra Bar, Kush, Le Chick, Sushi Maki, and Off the Hook Churrascaria serving bites to pair with your beer. In addition to the food and drinks, there will be live music and beer seminars you can enjoy. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, at NoMI Village, 12351 NW Seventh Ave., North Miami; northmiamibrewfest.com. Tickets cost $60 to $95 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Dress in old Hollywood glamour and head to one of the city's most historical landmarks for the 66th annual Vizcaya Ball. The event is held to commemorate the Vizcaya Museum & Gardens and proceeds go to its preservation and educational resources. You can look forward to an elegant night with a red carpet entrance and an elaborate dinner, followed by dancing under the stars with Biscayne Bay as your backdrop. 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday, at Vizcaya Museum & Gardens, 3251 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-250-9133; vizcaya.org. Sold out. Sophia Medina
With nearly two million followers on Instagram and more than four million followers on TikTok, Matt Mathews is a bonafide social media star. From a quick look at his short-form content, which he films at his Alabama farm, it's easy to see why he's so beloved. His observational humor and documentation of his farm life only seem to add to his charisma. On Saturday, the boudoir photographer and comedian brings his When That Thang Get Ta' Thangn' Tour to the Parker, where he'll discuss his life on the farm, growing up gay in Alabama, and past relationships. 8 p.m. Saturday, at the Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; parkerplayhouse.com. Tickets cost $29.50 to $102.50 via ticketmaster.com. Jose D. Duran
Take your seat at the table for the first original Thanksgiving meal at GableStage, and it may just have you questioning what exactly happened during the real-life event. Created by Larissa FastHorse, The Thanksgiving Play challenges the common misconceptions about the national holiday's origins, revealing the erasure and authorship of history. Prepare for a feast that goes against all that you believe in, as this disruptive play breaks through stereotypical assumptions and allows you to take part in what may have just really happened during the first Thanksgiving night. 8 p.m. Saturday through December 10, at GableStage, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables; 305-445-1119; gablestage.org. Tickets cost $45 to $65. Sophia Medina
It seems criminal that it took Coral Gables Art Cinema's After House series this long to screen Martin Scorsese's 1985 film After Hours. Considered one of the filmmaker's most underrated projects, the black comedy stars Griffin Dunne, Rosanna Arquette, and Catherine O'Hara, and it earned Scorsese the award for "Best Director" at the Cannes Film Festival. The film centers on a young man from uptown New York who goes downtown for a date that leads him to a wild adventure. 9 p.m. Saturday, at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-472-2249; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $10 to $11.75. Jose D. Duran