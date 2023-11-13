The 17 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, November 13

Tuesday, November 14

click to enlarge Romeo Santos takes the stage at Hard Rock Live on Thursday, November 16. Photo by Ernie Rodriguez

Wednesday, November 15

click to enlarge Funny Girl lands at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, November 16. Photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

Thursday, November 16

click to enlarge Hasan Minhaj's Off With His Head Tour comes to the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, November 17. Photo courtesy artist management

Friday, November 17

click to enlarge North Miami Brewfest returns at NoMi Village on Saturday, November 18. Florida International University photo

Saturday, November 18

click to enlarge British band Metronomy performs at Miami Beach Bandshell on Sunday, November 19. Photo by Hazel Gaskin

Sunday, November 19

Release the stress of the new week with Modern Ōm and Faena Miami Beach's monthlyin the hammam at Tierra Santa Healing House. Guided by Agustina Caminos, this session invites participants to surrender their worries and struggles and open themselves to inner healing and presence. During the session, you'll find yourself whisked away from the challenges of daily life as you close your eyes and immerse yourself in the intimate, natural sounds.On Monday, take your wrist game to the next level at the. You can expect to find top-quality watches and show-stopping jewelry from around the world, including high-end brands and vintage classics. In addition to wristwear and jewelry, you can browse through items like pens, coins, stamps, and clocks. With sellers and collectors from all over the world, the event allows you to purchase jewelry or trade it in.If you are a millennial of a certain age, you remember when the French rock bandwas at its peak. The band's 2009 album,, was one of the better offerings that came out of the 2000s indie-sleaze era. Singles like "1901" and "Lisztomania" were so anthemic, begging to be screamed from the top of your lungs. The followup, 2013's, was equally well received, keeping the band atop the indie-rock pantheon. Last year, Phoenix delivered its first album since 2017 with the release of, which has been garnering plenty of praise. But if you want to relive the time when American Apparel was cooler than Supreme, don't miss this show.Understory has been quiet all summer but reawakens on Wednesday when it hosts, a Spanish natural wine and food gathering. You're invited to participate in the experience starting at 5 p.m. and to sample wines and tapas throughout the evening. The food, which will be sold separately, will be provided by Flour & Weirdoughs and Eskinita Spanish Cuisine.On Wednesday, British comedianstops at the Hard Rock Live as part of his Terribly Funny Tour. Before taking the world by storm, Carr rose to fame in the United Kingdom as the host of Channel 4'sand Comedy Central'sand. In 2015, he became one of the first British comedians to sign a stand-up deal with Netflix. Since his rise to stardom, he has sold out several venues in more than 40 countries.A pivotal figure in conceptual art, Charles Gaines is as much a philosopher as he is an artist. On Thursday, the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami debutsa survey of the artist's work that takes up two floors at the Design District museum. The showcase includes more than 70 works spanning three decades and features two monumental pieces re-created after nearly two decades. The exhibit sheds light on a crucial shift in his career when his art gained heightened political and social significance by including things like the Black Panthers' manifesto as well as texts by Franz Kafka and Frantz Fanon.The King of Bachata,, takes his throne at the Hard Rock Live as part of his Formula Vol. 3 Tour. With more than two decades under his belt, Santos is recognized for his sound, which fuses bachata, R&B, hip-hop, and urbano. Throughout his long career, he has worked with artists like Justin Timberlake, Nicki Minaj, and Bad Bunny. His fifth album,, has been certified four times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America and has more than 1.1 billion streams.After a Broadway revival in 2022 that started with Beanie Feldstein as Fanny Brice and formeractress Lea Michele later recast as the lead,is now on tour, making its way to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts through November 26. The classic musical is best known for making Barbra Streisand a household name after she starred in the original Broward run and the 1968 movie musical adaptation. The show follows Brice, a talented and comedic performer, from her early days in the vaudeville circuit to her rise to stardom, and explores her relationships, both personal and professional, and her journey to success despite societal expectations.Apparently, it's news to everybody that the stories comedians tell onstage aren't always entirely true. (And here I thought that was common knowledge.)has been through the wringer after aexposé about alleged fabrications during some of his stand-up specials. Now, he's returning to South Florida on Friday as part of his Off With His Head Tour. (The tour's title was announced before thestory, but it seems appropriate considering the circumstances.) Expect Minhaj to touch on topics like politics, parenting, and therapy while onstage.On Friday and Saturday,kicks off its 2023-24 residency at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts with a performance of Richard Strauss', which used 100 musicians to vividly depict nature's beauty. From mountains and waterfalls to a hunting scene, a storm, and a triumphant return, Strauss showcases the full power of symphonic writing in this final tone poem, taking the art form to new heights. To achieve this grandeur, the orchestra will be joined by members of the New World Symphony with artistic director Stéphane Denève as conductor.The 22nd edition of thekicks off Friday at O Cinema South Beach, ushering in three days of films that should keep your attention despite TikToks barely being able to do so. And while making a feature film is hard work, packing a compelling story in a short amount of time is not easy either. Friday's opening screening explores the topic of "Tangled Emotions: Delving Into Deep Relationships." Eight films from the United Kingdom, United States, and Canada will be shown, with the longest barely clocking in at 15 minutes.What started as a student-led project by hospitality management students at Florida International Unversity,is now one of the most anticipated annual craft beer events. On Saturday, the festival brings together more than 100 breweries, including 26 Degree, Black Flamingo, Funky Buddha, Magic 13, Prison Pals, and Unseen Creatures. There will also be restaurants like La Birra Bar, Kush, Le Chick, Sushi Maki, and Off the Hook Churrascaria serving bites to pair with your beer. In addition to the food and drinks, there will be live music and beer seminars you can enjoy.Dress in old Hollywood glamour and head to one of the city's most historical landmarks for the 66th annual. The event is held to commemorate the Vizcaya Museum & Gardens and proceeds go to its preservation and educational resources. You can look forward to an elegant night with a red carpet entrance and an elaborate dinner, followed by dancing under the stars with Biscayne Bay as your backdrop.With nearly two million followers on Instagram and more than four million followers on TikTok,is a bonafide social media star. From a quick look at his short-form content, which he films at his Alabama farm, it's easy to see why he's so beloved. His observational humor and documentation of his farm life only seem to add to his charisma. On Saturday, the boudoir photographer and comedian brings his When That Thang Get Ta' Thangn' Tour to the Parker, where he'll discuss his life on the farm, growing up gay in Alabama, and past relationships.Take your seat at the table for the first original Thanksgiving meal at GableStage, and it may just have you questioning what exactly happened during the real-life event. Created by Larissa FastHorse,challenges the common misconceptions about the national holiday's origins, revealing the erasure and authorship of history. Prepare for a feast that goes against all that you believe in, as this disruptive play breaks through stereotypical assumptions and allows you to take part in what may have just really happened during the first Thanksgiving night.It seems criminal that it took Coral Gables Art Cinema's After House series this long to screen Martin Scorsese's 1985 film. Considered one of the filmmaker's most underrated projects, the black comedy stars Griffin Dunne, Rosanna Arquette, and Catherine O'Hara, and it earned Scorsese the award for "Best Director" at the Cannes Film Festival. The film centers on a young man from uptown New York who goes downtown for a date that leads him to a wild adventure.British bandtakes the stage at the Miami Beach Bandshell on Sunday, courtesy of the Rhythm Foundation and Poplife. From its humble beginnings as a lo-fi side project, Metronomy has transformed into a dynamic fusion of rock and electronic music. Influenced by the likes of Devo, David Bowie, N.E.R.D., and Pavement, Joseph Mount crafted Metronomy into an irresistibly catchy and unpredictable act, showcased in the band's 2006 debut album,. The band's latest release,, further demonstrates Mount's commitment to pushing creative boundaries while preserving the band's trademark style.