The 17 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, January 1

Tuesday, January 2

Wednesday, January 3

click to enlarge Visit the Art of Hip Hop exhibit in Wynwood on Thursday, January 4. Photo by Ricky Flores

Thursday, January 4

click to enlarge Sarah Sherman brings her comedic chops to the Miami Improv on Friday, January 5. Photo by Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC

Friday, January 5

click to enlarge Eli Escobar spins all night at Jolene Sound Room on Saturday, January 6. Photo by Kenny Rodriguez

Saturday, January 6

click to enlarge 12 Angry Men screens at Coral Gables Art Cinema on Sunday, January 7. Park Circus photo

Sunday, January 7

New year, new you — right? Some might say dancing all night at Club Space isn't the best way to kick off the new year, but those people would be wrong. On Monday, the dance emporium hosts Welsh DJ and Hot Creations founder, joined by Dennis Cruz, Rossi, and Ms. Mada. While some things are meant to stay in 2023, partying until dawn at Space is certainly not one of them.If you missed the U.S. premiere of Justine Triet'slast year, you'll have another chance to catch it in theaters when Coral Gables Art Cinema hosts a screening on Tuesday. Hailed as a modern masterpiece — nominated for four Golden Globe Awards and the winner of the Palme d'Or — the French thriller is a tour de force. Sandra Hüller stars a writer who is suspected of the murder of her husband. That's all you need to know because you don't want spoilers.On Tuesday,, the Tony Award-winning musical based on the life of the legendary singer and actress, arrives at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. The show tells the story of Cher from the start of her music career to the major icon she is today and features more than 35 of her smash hits. For the musical's opening, you're encouraged to dress in sequins and feathers to honor the mother all mothers. There will also be a Cher-inspired costume and look-alike contest hosted by drag queen Athena Dion with a prize of drag brunch for two at R House.Comedianshave the honor of hosting Miami Improv's first show of 2024 when their Dope City Comedy Tour stops at the Doral venue. Bellak and Hanlon have previously worked together as two-thirds of the Fresh Drunk Stoned Comedy Tour, which sold out clubs all over the country. The duo returns to host their latest coheadlining show, bringing the laughs and featuring some fresh new comedic talent.Last month, the team behind the Museum of Graffiti openedduring Miami Art Week. The permanent exhibit celebrates 50 years of the culture and its impact on a global scale. On view are rare works by photographers, album-cover artists, logo designers, fashion innovators, and graffiti artists who have shaped the genre's visual identity. It also explores the rich history through vintage artifacts and a curated selection of sneakers in collaboration with StockX.Themakes its annual landfall in Miami Beach, showcasing undiscovered talent and world-renowned musicians. Organized to spotlight the rich legacy of jazz music, the four-day music festival will host several events throughout various venues in the city, each delivering a unique sound from the universal jazz music spectrum. Three-time Grammy Award-winning jazz vocalist Cécile Mclorin Salvant kicks off the festivities, joined by producer and jazz pianist Sullivan Fortner. Other performers scheduled throughout the weekend include Something Else!, Alfredo Rodriguez, Tal Cohen, Nicole Yarling, and the South Florida Jazz Orchestra.Once proclaimed "the next Jackie Mason" by the, Israeli-born, New York-based stand-up comedianstops at Aventura Arts & Cultural Center to live up to the claim. The 53-year-old has become one of the industry's most sought-after performers in New York City and was named one of the top ten comedians by the. Throughout his career, he has been featured on HBO, CBS, AMC, Comedy Central, and E!. He's also the cofounder and producer of the Chosen Comedy Festival, established alongside comedians Elon Gold and Dani Zoldan.Consisting of Jason Matthews and Aaron Glueckauf, the Miami duofuses modern sounds with catchy instrumental melodies. In November, the pair finally released its long-awaited debut album,. "It took so long because we did everything ourselves — the producing, the mixing, and all the decisions," Matthews toldearlier this year. Matthews and Glueckauf are hosting a release party at Gramps on Friday with fellow musicians Butterfly Snapple and April Nicole to mark the occasion.Comedianjoined the cast ofduring its 47th season in 2021 and was promoted to a full-fledged cast member in 2023. It's easy to see why. Sherman's surreal comedy style has quickly found a space within the show. Now, she's bringing her talent to the Miami Improv on Friday and Saturday. Best known for her body-horror comedy — she performed under the name Sarah Squirm for several years — Sherman is certainly not afraid to push the boundaries of humor.The EDM festival at sea, Friendship, is set to take sail from the Port of Miami on Saturday. But before that, the party starts on land at Oasis Wynwood on Friday night. Thewill deliver the heavy beats thanks to a back-to-back set by Boys Noize and Destructo. Other acts on the bill include Craze, Afrodisiac Showcase, Flava D, Mary Droppinz, Devon James, Charles Meyer, and Kakies. Don't worry if you aren't booked for the cruise — the party is open to everyone.Sneakerheads, find your next fresh set of kicks atat the Broward Country Convention Center on Saturday. You're guaranteed to stumble upon sneakers you can't find anywhere else. From limited-edition sets to vintage streetwear, Sneaker Con brings together some of the best vendors in the game. In addition to the shoes, attendees can meet sneaker influencers and win sweet prizes during some of the giveaways.Hollywood thrash metal bandhas been rockin' together for four decades. To mark the occasion, the trio will perform its 1990 debut album,, in its entirety at Bar Nancy on Saturday. The band will also perform cuts from their latest release,. Saturday's bill also includes performances by Tampa extreme metal band Virulence and death metal act Vacuous Depths.DJ and producerhas spent the better part of the last two decades becoming a vital figure in the dance music scene. The New York native is best known for delivering the kind of house music that gets you moving, but Escobar isn't afraid to change things up in order to keep things interesting. He's held residencies at the House of Yes, Le Bain, and Battlehymn and remixed tracks for artists like Lana Del Rey and M.I.A. On Saturday, he'll commandeer the decks at Jolene for a nonstop set. Safe to say, you'll be in expert hands.Ultra Music Festival's Resistance residency at M2 will bring DJ duofor a four-hour extended set on Saturday. Joining the house veterans on the stage is house and techno producer Henri Bergman, whose sound is often defined as emotive and melodic. Sasha & John Digweed first joined forces in 1993 after the two met during a DJ gig at the British nightclub Renaissance. Shortly after their official union, the pair became one of the leading figures in defining the sound of progressive house and trance in the late 1990s. Since their origin, the dynamic duo has continued to conquer the dance music realm with their popular tracks, including "Tripchain," "Beautiful Strangers," and "Mantis."Sidney Lumet's 1957 classicwill screen at Coral Gables Art Cinema on Sunday afternoon as part of the "Movies We Love!" series. The Academy Award-nominated film unfolds in a jury room where 12 members deliberate the guilt of a young murder suspect. Amid rising tensions, one juror challenges the group's consensus, sparking intense discussions that expose biases and prompt a reassessment of the evidence. The film delves into themes of justice, prejudice, and individual conviction, providing a timeless exploration of human behavior within the legal system.Since 1982, thehas been parading along the streets of Coconut Grove, lampooning the past year of pop culture, politics, and headlines. Usually taking place the Sunday before New Year's Eve, the parade has shifted to the first Sunday in January this year. Still, you can expect the same jovial celebration that doesn't take itself — or the stuff it's parodying — too seriously.Ease your mind with yoga, immerse yourself in positive energy with fellow enthusiasts, and nourish your appetite with a vegetarian meal atat Ahana Yoga. Hosted by special guests Dawn B, Kish Rico, and Kishor Gopal, the event will fuel your spirit with kirtan, a sacred yoga practice of chanting. Meant to create a powerful vibration within all those who participate, this exercise welcomes everyone to take space in an atmosphere filled with love and good vibes. Once the session is over, you can sit with your peers and enjoy a healthy vegetarian meal.