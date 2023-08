The 17 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, August 28

Tuesday, August 29

click to enlarge $uicideboy$ perform at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday, August 30. Photo by Max Beck

Wednesday, August 30

click to enlarge The 1988 comedy musical Tokyo Pop screens at Coral Gables Art Cinema on Thursday, August 31. Kino Lorber photo

Thursday, August 31

click to enlarge Pop Punk & Emo Night takes over the Ground on Friday, September 1. Photo by Kyle Walker/Xtal Media Photography

Friday, September 1

click to enlarge Epic Summer Pool Party brings the beats at the Kimpton Epic Hotel on Sunday, September 3. Photo by Adolfo Aracena/Fordo Films

Saturday, September 2

Sunday, September 3

Calling all singles! It's time to get back into the dating game and take another chance at love. Every Monday, Kill Your Idol hosts, a game show-style meetup that challenges attendees to make new connections. Hosted by drag queen extraordinaire Shelley Novak, the event gives you the chance to win a $50 bar tab if you find the right match. Although the point of the night is to find love, not everyone is looking to get cuffed. You can still participate even if you're just looking for a new friend or a drinking buddy.On Tuesday, Savor Cinema invites you to grab a seat, sip on a cocktail, and catch a screening of— all while helping out the LGBTQ community. The 1978 French comedy centers on Renato and Albin, a gay couple whose son is about to get married to the love of his life. The problem? The bride-to-be's father is a die-hard conservative. To ensure the marriage goes on, Albin dresses in drag to disguise himself as the mom. (If the premise sounds familiar, that's because 1996'sis an English-language remake of this film.) Tuesday night's proceeds go toward the Pride Center and the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival.How are your drawing skills? Is your sketchbook collecting dust? Then why don't you look for— Man I Love Figure Drawing? The pop-up drawing class invites artists of all skill levels to draw a real-life model in different venues across the city. On Wednesday, the class pops up at Unseen Creatures Brewing & Blending with a professional model ready to strike a pose and serve as your muse. Classes are donation-based and keep the program running, so give what you can. It's best to come prepared with all the materials you need, as supplies are limited.Hip-hop duostop at the FLA Live Arena as part of their annual Grey Day Tour, and they're bringing the entire G59 Record$ along for the ride. Ghostmane, City Morgue, Ramirez, and Sematary are joining the real-life cousins. Made up of members $lick and Ruby Da Cherry, $uicideboy$ are known for lo-fi hip-hop beats filled with lyrical content that touches on topics like mental health and mortality. Their latest album is 2022's, which peaked at number seven on the200. Earlier this month, the boys also released their latest EP,, the fifth installment in a series that started in 2015.With the censoring of books becoming common practice in Florida schools, you might feel a bit hopeless about what the future holds. Cheer up because Books & Books is fighting back. Not going down without a fight, the local bookstore hosts itson Thursday night, allowing young people to come together and discuss books that certain ideologically inflexible groups don't want the public to read. This will be the group's first meeting, so be prepared to discuss what books you're interested in reading in the fight against censorship.On Thursday, Third Horizon Film Festival partners with the Pérez Art Museum Miami to host the second part of theseries. Each series showcases a full-length film and short by filmmakers from the Caribbean and its diaspora. This evening's screening includes) by directors Tolin Alexander, Lonnie van Brummelen, and Siebren de Haan. The 100-minute documentary focuses on the life of the Maroon community in the former Dutch colony of Suriname. The short program features, a work by Amir Aether Valen of Trinidad and Tobago.The 1988 comedy musical, starring Carrie Hamilton, recently received a 4K restoration in time for its 35th anniversary with funding from Dolly Parton and Hamilton's mother, Carol Burnett. Hamilton stars as Wendy, a rocker disillusioned with her life in New York City who jets off to Tokyo after receiving a postcard. The Japanese capital proves to be just as challenging when she meets Hiro (played by real-life Japanese rock star Diamond Yukai). The forgotten indie classic is a time capsule of Japan's economic bubble and the American influence on Japanese pop culture.It's finally college football season, and kicking this off Friday are thegoing head-to-head with the Miami RedHawks — of Oxford, Ohio. After finishing 5-7 last season, the Canes are coming in this year unranked, with Mario Cristobal still as head coach. Can the team surprise everyone and take over the Atlantic Coast Conference? It will be a tough road ahead, with a schedule that includes matches against Clemson, North Carolina, and Florida State.Best known for her stint on the first three seasons of Netflix's hit Spanish teen soapis also an accomplished singer. In 2021, she released her sixth album,, which has gone platinum in her home country of Mexico. Now, she's on the road in the U.S. as part of her Xt4s1s Tour, which stops at the James L. Knight Center on Friday. You can expect to dance and sing along to her hits like "1Trago," "Sodio," "Mala Fama," and "A Un Beso" when she takes the stage.Known for his shy demeanor,mixes his laid-back style and sharp wit to great comedic effect. Barbosa is still in the early stages of his career, but his set for Don't Tell Comedy on YouTube has amassed more than a million views. The Dallas native also was at the center of a bit of controversy when comedian George Lopez chided his guest Steve Treviño after he brought up Barbosa's name during Lopez's podcast"Nobody knows who that motherfucker is! Why do you keep bringing up his name?" he said. Lopez apologized, and now Barbosa is stopping at the Miami Improv starting on Friday for a three-night stint.On Friday, dive head first into teenage nostalgia when the Ground hosts. The party is an offshoot of the Gainesville event of the same name and is dubbed "the saddest party in the Swamp." In a profile of the party earlier this year, the Alligator's Loren Miranda proclaimed it "a hallmark of Gainesville's nightlife scene," which occurs monthly in the college town. So whether you were a fan of My Chemical Romance, Paramore, or Taking Back Sunday, go crazy with the black eyeliner and swept bangs, and don't miss the party on Friday night.New York party exportlands at M2 on Friday with the promise that this is not your average. With a dress code of "dress to dance," the lineup is stacked with party starters, including Mr. Naisgai, Rosa Perreo, Kexxy, Negra Fabulosa, Dos Flakos, Kallaghan, Riobamba, Ronald SDP, and Saturnsarii. The event mixes up your favorite urbano cuts with dance music staples that will have you dancing nonstop.Who needs rest during the long Labor Day weekend when you can party instead? On Saturday, Groove Society and Vice Ventures are promising onefilled with dance music, heavy beats, and refreshing cocktails at the Kimpton Epic Hotel. The poolside lineup includes Markem, Andreatens, Ella Romand, Muraa, and Peter Guzman, helping you say goodbye to another sweaty summer.It's the weekend of the Orange Blossom Classic, but before Florida A&M and Jackson State face off at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, the marching bands have their own battle. The Watsco Center hosts the. Who will come away with the "Best Band in the Land" title? You're going to have to attend to find out. The event's grand finale also promises to give you a sneak peek of what's in store for Sunday's halftime show.Best known for his beats and Venitian joker mask,returns to the Magic City on Saturday, taking over Mana Wynwood with the help of event organizer Zamna. Ann Clue, Moritz Hofbauer, and Deniz Bul are joining him on the lineup. Brejcha is known for creating a unique style of dance music, often defined by the producer as "high-tech minimal." He has conquered dance floors worldwide and music festivals such as Tomorrowland and Coachella.On Sunday, III Points and Club Space take over Lot 11 Skatepark for, an all-ages dance music party. The lineup includes Fjaak, Boys Noize, and HorsegiirL, all producers out of Germany, along with local talent Elias Garcia, Radar, and SDVR. Fjaak and Boys Noize are practically household names, but the real reason to gallop to this event is the mysterious HorsegiirL, whose bio claims "she was discovered singing in the stables before a horse show by none other than legendary song-stallion Whitney Horseton." If you have no idea what you are getting yourself into, check out her gabber track with MCR-T, "My Barn My Rules."Take a break from the Messi craze and go to DVR PNK Stadium on Sunday for an international friendly match between. The Central American rivals take the pitch ahead of their participation in the League A group stage of the CONCACAF Nations League. If you want to make it an entire day of fútbol, ticket holders can catch MLS Next Pro team Inter Miami CF II face off against Columbus Crew at 2 p.m. for no additional cost.