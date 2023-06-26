The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, June 26Every Monday through Friday, from 3 to 6 p.m., Motek invites you to grab a seat for Happy Hour. Enjoy half-priced cocktails and select wines curated by Bar Lab. House-favorite dishes are priced at $5, including hot and cold mezze and half sandwiches. Highlights include hummus tehina, Moroccan cigars, falafel pita, and chicken shawarma. 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, at Motek, 45 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 305-396-8547; motekcafe.com. Sophia Medina
Tuesday, June 27On Tuesday, join neo-soul and R&B singer Solangelbaby for Paint Jam at the Selina Miami Gold Dust. As the hotel's wellness resident, Solangelbaby aims to provide a calming and creative space for people of all skill sets to paint however and whatever they want. Don't worry about your skill level — nobody expects you to be the next Rembrandt. Relax and enjoy the moment. All materials will be provided, so you just need to show up. 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, at Selina Miami Gold Dust, 7700 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-985-4764; selina.com. Donations are encouraged via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
On Tuesday, concert pianist Kevin Kenner takes you on a scenic musical journey away from the urban noise through the exquisite sounds of the piano. The world-class musician performs his latest program, "Years Of Pilgrimage," a concert that takes guests through the nine movements of Franz Liszt's "Années de pèlerinage: Suisse, S. 160." Kenner is an accomplished pianist who won the XII International Chopin Piano Competition in 1990. He's currently a faculty member of the University of Miami's Frost School of Music and the founder and artist director of the Frost Chopin Academy. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, at Gusman Concert Hall, 1314 Miller Dr., Coral Gables; frost.miami.edu. Tickets cost $5 to $10 via. Sophia Medina
Wednesday, June 28Characterized by its slow tempos, dreamy atmosphere, and melancholy lyrics, Cigarettes After Sex takes the stage at the FPL Solar Amphitheater on Wednesday. Founded in 2008 by Greg Gonzalez, the dream-pop band is best known for its 2017 track "Apocalypse," which didn't hit the Billboard charts until 2022 when the song's use took off as part of a TikTok trend. Still, the band has two albums and one EP's worth of material to perform during its South Florida stop. 8 p.m. Wednesday, at FPL Solar Amphitheater, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; bayfrontparkmiami.com. Tickets cost $35 to $59.50 via livenation.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Thursday, June 29You've probably seen the fluid bear craze take over your social media feed. If you want to join the fun, head to the Essential Gallery in Little River for a Fluid Bear Workshop to learn how to make your own. Hosted by Trapasté, the workshop will give you all the tools you need to express your creativity. You can choose three acrylic paints to decorate your statue, and you have the option of choosing to decorate the fluid bear as well as a sneaky bear, bunny, Kaws, Cookie Monster, and a mini-bear charm. 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday; 5 to 7 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday; and 1 to 3 p.m., 3 to 5 p.m., 5 to 7 p.m., and 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, at Essentials Gallery, 7279 NW First Ave., Miami; instagram.com/trapaste. Deposit costs $50 via fluidbearworkshop.eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
On Thursday, Right Here, Right Now brings local comics to the stage at the Miami Improve for a good cause. The comedians aren't only there to make you laugh but to support and raise funds for ALS Heroes. Organized by Jules, an amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (AKA Lou Gehrig's Disease) survivor who loves comedy. The evening's bill includes comics Eli Rodriguez, Brittany Brave, Oriel Rodriguez, Mercado de la Fortuna, and Milton Granadillo. 7 p.m.Thursday, at Miami Improv, 3450 NW 83rd Ave., #224, Doral; 305-441-8200; miamiimprov.com. Tickets cost $28 to $40 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood are back in South Florida — but not as part of Radiohead. The pair and Tom Skinner perform as the Smile at the James L. Knight Center on Thursday. The band first coalesced in 2020, making their surprise debut performance a year later. In 2022, the trio released the project's debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention, receiving universal acclaim from critics. The band recently dropped its first bit of new music since the debut's release with the single "Bending Hectic." 8 p.m. Thursday, at James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami; 305-416-5978; jlkc.com. Tickets cost $57.50 to $87.50 via ticketmaster.com. Jose D. Duran
Friday, June 30Florida Supercon returns for a weekend full of celebrating the world of pop-culture fandom. From anime such as Naruto and Demon Slayer to Marvel superheroes such as Spiderman and Captain America, it's all here in the world of Supercon. This year's event features guest appearances by celebrities such as The Walking Dead's Cooper Andrews, Game of Thrones' Kristian Nairn, My Hero Academia's Anairis Quiñones, and Mean Girls' Daniel Franzese. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, at the Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; floridasupercon.com. Tickets cost $12 to $325 via showclix.com. Sophia Medina
Raw Figs and Ocisly Ceramics partner up for My Hood, a figure drawing and sculpting house party on Friday. The space, dubbed Casa Mida, is a 1940s home with an art deco and Spanish revival feel, where you'll encounter models sharing stories as you visit each room. In the backyard, enjoy live music by DJ Nigiri and refreshments and pizza for sale by Luna Rossa Cucina Rustica. 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, at Casa Mida, 124 NE 22nd St., Miami; ocislyceramics.com. Tickets cost $40 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran
The third season of Euphoria is still at least a year away. Though the series is known for its iconic characters and delicious cinematography, it also has a memorable soundtrack. The HBO show has featured songs like Selena's "Como La Flor," INXS' "Need You Tonight," Sinéad O'Connor's "Drink Before the War," and, of course, Bonnie Tyler's "Holding Out for a Hero." You can dance to your Euphoria high school dreams on Friday when Gramps host Euphoric Summer: a Euphoria-Themed Rave. You're encouraged to come in costume, but whatever you do, don't come dressed like your part of the cast of Oklahoma. 7 p.m. Friday, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Saturday, July 1Groove Society and Nervous Records celebrate the Fourth of July a little earlier this year with Made in Miami, its house music-laced pool party at the Kimpton Epic Hotel. The lineup includes a murderers' row of dance-music heavy-hitters: Oscar G, Harry Romero, Cocodrills, Lazaro Casanova, and Amal Nemer, all who happen to be homegrown talent. Enjoy the 305 beats as you take in the views of the downtown Miami skyline and Biscayne Bay. 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday, at Kimpton Epic Hotel, 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; 305-424-5226; epichotel.com. Tickets cost $35 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Since English rock band the Cure found success in the 1980s with its dark and atmospheric sound, it has remained the figurehead of the goth-music scene. That's largely thanks to frontman Robert Smith, whose messy coif, pale skin, and red lipstick inspire goth fashion to this day. Of course, the music plays a big part in the Cure's icon status, with tracks like "Boys Don't Cry" and "Just Like Heaven" transcending its postpunk roots and becoming certified hits. The Cure is currently in the midst of a North American tour that stops at the Kaseya Center on Saturday. 7 p.m. Saturday, at Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; kaseyacenter.com. Tickets cost $20.25 to $245.25 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Miami Lyric Opera takes the stage at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Art Center to present its latest production of Lucia di Lammermoor. The tragic opera in three acts was penned by Italian composer Gaetano Donizetti and premiered in 1835. It's loosely based on Sir Walter Scott's novel The Bride of Lammermoor. The story follows Lucia, who is stuck in a feud between her family and the man she loves. Directed by Miami Lyric Opera's artist director Raffaele Cardone, the production stars soprano Eglise Gutierrez as the titular Lucia. 8 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday, at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Art Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay; 786-573-5300; mosscenter.org. Tickets cost $27 to $47. Jose D. Duran
Cowboy Bebop premiered in 1998 in Japan and, throughout 26 episodes and one film, told the story of a rag-tag group of bounty hunters. When it premiered in the U.S. in 2001 on Adult Swim, it quickly became hailed as one of the best anime series from Japan. While the visual style and story were part of its appeal, so was the music composed by Yoko Kanno, who stayed true to the "Bebop" nature of the series. After debuting in Colombia, Cowboy Bebop Live Tribute brings the anime's soundtrack to life at the Miami Beach Bandshell. The show features 22 musicians and a visual element to tie everything together. 9 p.m. Saturday, at Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; miamibeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $66.95 via dice.fm. Jose D. Duran
Sunday, July 2On Saturday, Coral Gables Art Cinema screens the 1938 screwball comedy Bringing Up Baby. Starring Katharine Hepburn and Cary Grant, the film follows a paleontologist (Grant) who gets involved with a free-spirited heiress (Hepburn) and a leopard named Baby. The film was a commercial flop upon release, earning Hepburn the label "box-office poison." Her career didn't recover until the release of The Philadelphia Story in 1940. 1 p.m. Saturday, at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-472-2249; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $10 to $11.75. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Markus Schulz debuts his Rabbit Hole Circus Tour at E11even on Sunday with an 11-hour set. Also on the night's lineup are Hailene, Emma Hewitt, Sarah De Warren, and Adina Butar. Bring your most comfortable dancing shoes for this one because the after-hours party will have you on your feet for quite some time. Schulz is a German producer based out of Miami. In 2021, DJ Times crowned him America's number-one DJ. His works include "Into My Arms," "Rotunda," "Eternally," and "Take Me." 8 p.m. Sunday, at E11even, 29 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-829-2911; 11miami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $30 via 11miami.tixr.com. Sophia Medina