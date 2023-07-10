The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, July 10Happy Hour at Klaw delivers the after-work vibes from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Located at the historic Miami's Women Club, the upscale seafood restaurant offers $9 cocktails, including the "Monte Carlo" (Old Overholt rye, Bénédictine, and Angostura) and the "Queens Park Swizzle" (Bacardi Superior rum, mint, lime, and bitters), and deals on wine bottles starting at $35. Also on the menu are $12 bites, including truffled deviled eggs and a half-dozen oysters. 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, at Klaw, 1737 N. Bayshore Dr., Miami; 305-239-2523; klawrestaurant.com. Sophia Medina
Tuesday, July 11On Tuesday, Books & Books hosts an Evening with Dr. Joy Harden Bradford, who will discuss her new book Sisterhood Heals: the Transformative Power of Healing in Community. Bradford is a psychologist who founded the award-winning podcast Therapy for Black Girls and has more than 20 years of working to help Black women heal together. She'll discuss her book with Kimberland Jackson, the host of Beautiful Brown Girls. 7 p.m. Tuesday, at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-442-4408; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Blink-182 has welcomed back founding member Tom DeLonge and are currently on the road, stopping at FLA Live Arena on Tuesday. The band formed 30 years ago, gaining mainstream success with its third album, 1999's Enema of the State. The trio also spearheaded pop-punk's rise in the early 2000s. Expect Blink-182 to run through its catalogue of hits at Tuesday's show, including "All the Small Things," "I Miss You," and "Bored to Death." 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, at FLA Live Arena, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; 954-835-7000; flalivearena.com. Tickets cost $24.75 to $144.75 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina
Wednesday, July 12Known for their infectious psychedelic cumbia, Bogotá band Meridian Brothers performs at the Miami Beach Bandshell on Wednesday. Founded in 1998, Meridian Brothers have been experimenting with traditional Colombian music for years. Last year, they released their latest album, Meridian Brothers & el Grupo Renacimiento Doors, which explores the forgotten sounds of the 1970s salsa dura group El Grupo Renacimiento. 8 p.m. Wednesday, at Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; miamibeachbandshell.com. Admission is free with RSVP via dice.fm. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Thursday, July 13Joan Didion was a celebrated American writer and essayist known for her incisive social commentary and distinctive writing style. Pérez Art Museum Miami's newest exhibition, "Joan Didion: What She Means," explores her life through the eyes of 50 artists and 200 works. Curated by New Yorker contributor Hilton Als, the exhibit follows a chronology of the evolution of Didion's unique and personal voice. The show includes the works of Betye Saar, Vija Celmins, Felix Gonzalez-Torres, Maren Hassinger, Silke Otto-Knapp, John Koch, and Pat Steir. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through January 7, 2024, at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000; pamm.org. Tickets cost $12 to $16; free for members. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Throughout the summer, local record label and arts collective Other Electricities hosts Mov, a sci-fi film series, at the Bridge. On Thursday, it screens the 1972 classic Solaris. The Soviet film is based on Stanisław Lem's 1961 novel of the same name and follows the crew on a space station orbiting a fictional planet named Solaris. Directed by Andrei Tarkovsky, it won the Grand Prix at the 1972 Cannes Film Festival and was nominated for the Palme d'Or. In 2002, Steven Soderbergh made an adaptation of Solaris starring George Clooney and Natascha McElhone, but it didn't surpass Tarkovsky's adaptation in cult status. 7 p.m. Thursday, at the Bridge, 4220 NW 7th Ave., Miami; thebridgemiaminpo.org. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran
Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson stops at Hard Rock Live on Thursday to support his sophomore album, Faith in the Future. Tomlinson first achieved major success after being part of the British boy band. After the group's hiatus in 2016, he kick-started his solo career by releasing his single "Just Hold On," which became a certified platinum record in the UK, and released his debut album Walls in 2020. Faith in the Future builds on where the previous album left off, incorporating Britpop, indie rock, and punk elements. 8 p.m. Thursday, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets cost $45 to $105 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina
Friday, July 14If you live in "Incognito" mode on your Chrome browser, close your laptop and head to the Miami Airport Convention Center for Exxxotica. Cam girls and adult film stars will be there all weekend to meet with fans. Performers on deck include Abigaiil Morris, Anya Olsen, Ebony Mystique, Femalien69, Jada Stevens, Karma Sutra, Lyric Sky, Nikole Nox, and Stormy Daniels. There will be workshops, including demos on accessories to spice things up in the bedroom, a workshop on stepping up your fellatio game, and a beginner's guide to swinging. 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, at the Miami Airport Convention Center, 711 NW 72nd Ave., Miami; exxxoticaexpo.com. Tickets cost $44.99 to $239.99. Jose D. Duran
Bring on the lasers! On Friday, the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science lights up the 67-foot dome of the planetarium with colorful visuals for its Laser Evenings. This month, you can enjoy the ocular spectacle set to the music of the Beatles, Michael Jackson, U2, Bob Marley, and Pink Floyd. The Beatles' presentation focuses on the band's 1967 concept album Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, while the Pink Floyd show is titled "Welcome to the Machine," with a setlist that includes "Wish You Were Here," "Young Lust," and "Another Brick in the Wall." 7, 8, 9, 10, and 11 p.m. Friday, at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-434-9600; frostscience.org. Tickets cost $8 to $10 per show. Sophia Medina
"Humor has always been my go-to. That's the way it's been for me long before I became a comic," Jordan Jensen told Ed Condran of the Spokesman-Review earlier this year. The 31-year-old is headed to Miami Improv on Friday and Saturday to show off her natural ability. Jensen started comedy in upstate New York, where she quickly gained recognition, earning the title "NY's Funniest Stand Up" in 2021. These days she calls Brooklyn home and is a regular at the Comedy Cellar located across the East River in Manhattan. 8 and 10:30 p.m. Friday and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, at Miami Improv, 3450 NW 83rd Ave., Suite 224, Doral; 305-441-8200; miamiimprov.com. Tickets cost $22. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Listen up, techno lovers: Friday night at the Ground is for you. Party starter Otherworld is hosting I ☹︎ Techno, an all-techno music event that will have you moving to heavy beats and dark synths. Headlining the night are long-time Berghain resident Boris and classical violinist turned DJ AMX (AKA Ann-Marie Teasley). Completing the bill are Jay York and N1na. 11 p.m. Friday, at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St. #2, Miami; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $20 via dice.fm. Sophia Medina
Saturday, July 15Beat Culture Brewery invites you to join it on Saturday for its third-annual Pastelito Fest. The brewery is celebrating the return of its "Guava Pastelito Milkshake" IPA along with the "Coconut Pastelito" and "Blueberry Pastelito" flavors. A surprise new beer profile will debut during the event. The free event will have plenty of music and a marketplace to shop while you sip on those tropical treat-flavored beers. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, at Beat Culture Brewery, 7250 NW 11th St., Miami; 786-431-5413; beatculture.com. Admission is free. Jose D. Duran
As part of the new generation of urbano artists coming out of Colombia, Beéle is quickly becoming one to watch. He dropped his debut single, "Loco," in 2019, and it was a runaway success, accumulating more than 172 million views on YouTube. He's gone on to collaborate with Ovy on the Drums on the hit "Inolvidable" and was featured on Andy Rivera's track "Te Perdí." He's also worked with Farruko, Natti Natasha, Feid, Rauw Alejandro, and Tini. See the rising talent for yourself when Beéle takes the stage at La Scala de Miami on Saturday with special guest Kendaya. 7 p.m. Saturday, at La Scala de Miami, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami; 786-803-8194; lascalademiami.com. Tickets cost $40 to $75 via tickeri.com. Jose D. Duran
Since its inception in 2016, Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami has wowed audiences with its innovative modern ballet performances. The company closes its 2022-23 season with "Summer Dances" at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center. The program features multiple short dance numbers from celebrated choreographers and a world premiere. Dimensions will present Gerald Arpino's Light Rain, Cuban choreographer Beatriz García's En Camino, the world premiere of Salt Water Song by contemporary ballet choreographer Marika Brussel, and a much-anticipated reprise of Fiebre by Vicente Nebrada. 8 p.m Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay; 786-573-5300; mosscenter.org. Tickets cost $25 to $45. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
On Saturday, Moon River Cabaret is ready to seduce the crowd gathered at Bar Nancy. Hosted by Valen Rose, the midsummer night's Vampire Ball features Damien Lenore, Jenna Beth, Sofia Luna, and Alice Dee performing gothic-themed routines. Moon River invites you to get into the mood, so costumes and vampire goth attire are encouraged. 9 p.m. Saturday, at Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami; nancy305.com. Tickets cost $15 to $30 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden