The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, January 15On Monday, Liberty City will host the 47th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade, honoring MLK's dream for unity, freedom, and justice. One of the nation's oldest and largest MLK celebrations, the parade attracts over 500,000 attendees. The route covers the sacred ground where Dr. King once walked in Miami, running along NW 54th Street; more than 100 entries will include corporate floats, officials, bands, and more. You can catch the parade's highlights in a one-hour special on WLRN. 11 a.m., Monday, at NW 54th Street between NW Tenth and 32nd avenues, Miami; mlkparadeandfestivities.org. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Tuesday, January 16On Tuesday, Miami Light Project kicks off the tenth edition of ScreenDance Miami. From January 16 to 26, the festival showcases choreographers and directors exploring new and emerging concepts with movement and dance on film. However, ScreenDance is not just about films; it celebrates dance and creativity. The event starts with a two-day workshop led by artist Enrique Villacreses at the Miami Theater Center, with the opening night happening on January 18. Tuesday through January 26, at various locations; miamilightproject.com. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Wednesday, January 17Vizcaya Museum & Gardens invites you to test your climate change knowledge during Brews & Qs on Wednesday evening. The pub-style trivia will be led by experts from Miami Waterkeeper, and questions will center on climate change, water, and marine life. After the game, the experts will stick around to answer questions not covered during the contest. Meanwhile, while answering questions, you can enjoy special deals on refreshments from the café. 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, at Vizcaya Museum & Gardens, 3251 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-250-9133; vizcaya.org. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Thursday, January 18In Ana Nogueira's riveting comedy Which Way to the Stage, spotlighting friendship, ambition, and the poignant struggles of unfulfilled dreams, Broadway aficionados Jeff and Judy face unexpected twists at the stage door as they wait for their idol, Idina Menzel, to appear. But everything changes for the two when a charismatic stranger disrupts their decades-long friendship, compelling the duo to improvise and craft a new finale. After running off-Broadway in 2022, the play makes its way down to Island City Stage for a production directed by Michael Leeds. 7 p.m. Thursday through February 11, at Island City Stage, 2304 N. Dixie Hwy., Wilton Manors; 954-929-9800; islandcitystage.org. Tickets cost $40 to $55. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Spanish rapper and singer Quevedo stops at the Oasis Wynwood as part of his DQE Tour. Quevedo caught mainstream attention after releasing his single with Argentine producer Bizarrap, "Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52," in 2022, which topped Spotify's Global Top 200 chart. He went on to collaborate with Duki and De La Ghetto, as well as British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran on the track "2step." His latest tour is in support of his 2023 album, Donde Quiero Estar. 8:30 p.m. Thursday, at Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oasiswynwood.com. Sold out. Sophia Medina
Friday, January 19On Friday, ScreenDance Miami invites you to immerse yourself in the works of filmmakers of screendance, a genre of film where dancing takes center stage. For its "Films You Gotta See Big!" series, the festival takes over the New World Center's Wallcast in order to live up to its title. Spread out at Soundscape Park and watch six short films featuring works from Miami, France, Lebanon, and Vietnam. The films on the lineup include the world premiere of Smita Sen's This Porous Earth and Oxowusi by Augusto Soledade and Gabriel Yjalade. 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, at Soundscape Park, 400 17th St., Miami Beach; miamilightproject.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Described by NPR's Talia Schlanger as "a quartet of first-generation New Yorkers whose backgrounds are Colombian and who grew up loving heavy metal, psychedelic funk, and soul," Combo Chimbita lands at ZeyZey on Friday. The band refers to their sound as tropical futurism and cumbia-not-cumbia, but all you need to know is that it's incredibly listenable and a vibe. In his review of the band's 2022 album, Iré, Pitchfork's Adlan Jackson noted, "What is often called psychedelia in Combo Chimbita's music might more accurately be identified as a conscious and considered approach to innovation." 7 p.m. Friday, at ZeyZey, 353 NE 61st St., Miami; zeyzeymiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $25 via shotgun.live. Jose D. Duran
Founded in 1969, the Dance Theatre of Harlem is a unique presence in ballet with a forward-thinking repertoire. The multiethnic company seamlessly blends classics, neoclassical, and contemporary works, celebrating African-American culture through ballet. DTH stops at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center on Friday and Saturday to present three works: Sounds of Hazel, Allegro Brilliante, and Return. With each performance, DTH continues to dismantle the barriers that keep certain communities outside of the world of ballet. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, at Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Miami; 786-573-5300; mosscenter.org. Tickets cost $26 to $66. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Mexican singer and rapper Yng Lvcas stops by Pilo's Tequila Garden on Friday for his Florida debut. Though he's been making music for a while, he's best known for his collaboration with Peso Pluma on last year's "La Bebe (Remix)," which peaked at number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100. Yng Lvcas is part of the new generation of corridos artists who have been seemingly dominating the airwaves and streaming services as of late. 10 p.m. Friday, at Pilo's Tequila Garden, 158 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-204-1452; pilostequilagarden.com. Admission is free for women before midnight; tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran
Saturday, January 20On Saturday and Sunday, Pinecrest Gardens welcomes the return of its annual Art & Design Fair, inviting artists to showcase their original works and designs. The juried art show is celebrating its 20th anniversary with artists, artisans, and designers competing to win $10,000 in cash prizes. You're invited to browse the art booths, featuring everything from paintings and sculptures to photography and mixed media. There will also be live music performances from Adrian Gonzalez-Arredondo from Oigo Music and rock band Lotus Collective. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 Red Rd., Pinecrest; 305-669-6990; pinecrestgardens.org. Tickets cost $7 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Rum connoisseurs, the Coconut Grove Rum Festival is calling. Whether you prefer light, dark, golden, or spiced, you can have it all at this celebration of all things rum — or rhum if you're French. The festival features six specialty bars serving a different take on the liquor while also allowing you to taste more than 100 varieties of rum from all over the world. In addition to the endless flow of the popular spirit, you can pair your drinks with rum-infused bites. Whether you are looking for your next favorite bottle or to have a great time socializing with your friends, this festival has everything you need. Noon Saturday, at Regatta Grove, 3415 Pan American Dr., Coconut Grove; 305-707-4667; regattagrove.com. Admission is free with RSVP; the Rum Experience Pass costs $90 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
New World Symphony artistic director Stéphane Denève will grab his baton this weekend to explore the compositions by notable French composers. Joining him onstage is Grammy Award-winning mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard, making her NWS debut for a performance of Maurice Ravel's 1903 classic, Shéhérazade. There will also be a presentation of Albert Roussel's The Spider's Feast, Op. 17, featuring commissioned animations by artist Grégoire Pont and Florent Schmitt's Suite from La Tragédie de Salome, Op. 50. 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, at New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach; 305-673-3330; nws.edu. Tickets cost $40 to $175. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
The Golden Globes telecast earlier this month was filled with cringe moment after cringe moment. Partly to blame was comedian Jo Koy, who was oddly tapped to present the show despite not having any experience doing so. Koy is better — and funnier — than his Golden Globes monologue would have you believe. Don't believe me? See for yourself when he brings his Jo Koy World Tour to the Kaseya Center on Saturday. 8 p.m. Saturday, at Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; kaseyacenter.com. Tickets cost $50.50 to $90.50 via ticketmaster.com. Jose D. Duran
Sunday, January 21Are you still working hard to stick to your New Year's resolution? On Sunday, the Eden Roc Miami Beach is hosting just the event to take your exercise journey to the next level. At Fitfest, you can experience energizing workouts and meet other exercise enthusiasts and social media influencers in the community. The event will begin with an hour-long session led by fitness instructor and influencer Rachel Joy. Once you've broken a sweat and felt the burn, you're invited to stick around the pool area to chat and mingle with influencers, content creators, and other fitness folks. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, at Eden Roc Miami Beach, 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-704-7608; edenrochotelmiami.com. Tickets cost $15 to $20 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
On Sunday, the Miami Beach Bandshell hosts Miami Folkways, a free folk music festival that showcases local and visiting talent. The lineup features Miami Sound Choir, Inez Barlatier & Jan Sebon, and Stillblue, with Bonnie "Prince" Billy (AKA Will Oldham) serving as the headliner. Recognized for his impactful contributions to indie rock and independent cinema, Oldham brings a unique and intimate musical approach, emphasizing community, mystery, and spontaneity. 6 p.m. Sunday, at Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; miamibeachbandshell.com. Admission is free with RSVP via dice.fm. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Actors and comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler take over the Hard Rock Live on Sunday as part of their Restless Leg Tour. From their time on Saturday Night Live to their Golden Globes hosting duties, the pair have a long history of working together. Fey is best known for penning and starring in the teen cult classic Mean Girls and the sitcom 30 Rock, while Poehler starred in the NBC comedy series Parks and Recreation. Together, they've starred in films like Baby Mama and Sisters. On Sunday, you'll see why they are comedic geniuses when they come together. 6 p.m. Sunday, at the Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets cost $95 to $305 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina