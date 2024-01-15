The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, January 15

Tuesday, January 16

Wednesday, January 17

click to enlarge Island City Stage's production of Which Way to the Stage kicks off on Thursday, January 18. Photo by Matthew Tippins for Island City Stage

Thursday, January 18

click to enlarge Dance Theatre of Harlem performs at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center on Friday, January 16. Photo by Theik Smith

Friday, January 19

click to enlarge Pinecrest Gardens hosts the Art & Design Fair on Saturday, January 20. Village of Pinecrest photo

Saturday, January 20

click to enlarge Bonnie "Prince" Billy headlines Miami Folkways at the Miami Beach Bandshell on Sunday, January 21. Rhythm Foundation photo

Sunday, January 21

On Monday, Liberty City will host the 47th annual, honoring MLK's dream for unity, freedom, and justice. One of the nation's oldest and largest MLK celebrations, the parade attracts over 500,000 attendees. The route covers the sacred ground where Dr. King once walked in Miami, running along NW 54th Street; more than 100 entries will include corporate floats, officials, bands, and more. You can catch the parade's highlights in a one-hour special on WLRN.On Tuesday, Miami Light Project kicks off the tenth edition of. From January 16 to 26, the festival showcases choreographers and directors exploring new and emerging concepts with movement and dance on film. However, ScreenDance is not just about films; it celebrates dance and creativity. The event starts with a two-day workshop led by artist Enrique Villacreses at the Miami Theater Center, with the opening night happening on January 18.Vizcaya Museum & Gardens invites you to test your climate change knowledge duringon Wednesday evening. The pub-style trivia will be led by experts from Miami Waterkeeper, and questions will center on climate change, water, and marine life. After the game, the experts will stick around to answer questions not covered during the contest. Meanwhile, while answering questions, you can enjoy special deals on refreshments from the café.In Ana Nogueira's riveting comedy, spotlighting friendship, ambition, and the poignant struggles of unfulfilled dreams, Broadway aficionados Jeff and Judy face unexpected twists at the stage door as they wait for their idol, Idina Menzel, to appear. But everything changes for the two when a charismatic stranger disrupts their decades-long friendship, compelling the duo to improvise and craft a new finale. After running off-Broadway in 2022, the play makes its way down to Island City Stage for a production directed by Michael Leeds.Spanish rapper and singerstops at the Oasis Wynwood as part of his DQE Tour. Quevedo caught mainstream attention after releasing his single with Argentine producer Bizarrap, "Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52," in 2022, which topped Spotify's Global Top 200 chart. He went on to collaborate with Duki and De La Ghetto, as well as British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran on the track "2step." His latest tour is in support of his 2023 album,. 8:30On Friday,invites you to immerse yourself in the works of filmmakers of screendance, a genre of film where dancing takes center stage. For its "Films You Gotta See Big!" series, the festival takes over the New World Center's Wallcast in order to live up to its title. Spread out at Soundscape Park and watch six short films featuring works from Miami, France, Lebanon, and Vietnam. The films on the lineup include the world premiere of Smita Sen'sandby Augusto Soledade and Gabriel Yjalade.Described by NPR's Talia Schlanger as "a quartet of first-generation New Yorkers whose backgrounds are Colombian and who grew up loving heavy metal, psychedelic funk, and soul,"lands at ZeyZey on Friday. The band refers to their sound as tropical futurism and cumbia-not-cumbia, but all you need to know is that it's incredibly listenable and a vibe. In his review of the band's 2022 album, Iré, Pitchfork's Adlan Jackson noted, "What is often called psychedelia in Combo Chimbita's music might more accurately be identified as a conscious and considered approach to innovation."Founded in 1969, theis a unique presence in ballet with a forward-thinking repertoire. The multiethnic company seamlessly blends classics, neoclassical, and contemporary works, celebrating African-American culture through ballet. DTH stops at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center on Friday and Saturday to present three works:, and. With each performance, DTH continues to dismantle the barriers that keep certain communities outside of the world of ballet.Mexican singer and rapperstops by Pilo's Tequila Garden on Friday for his Florida debut. Though he's been making music for a while, he's best known for his collaboration with Peso Pluma on last year's "La Bebe (Remix)," which peaked at number 11 on theHot 100. Yng Lvcas is part of the new generation of corridos artists who have been seemingly dominating the airwaves and streaming services as of late.On Saturday and Sunday, Pinecrest Gardens welcomes the return of its annual, inviting artists to showcase their original works and designs. The juried art show is celebrating its 20th anniversary with artists, artisans, and designers competing to win $10,000 in cash prizes. You're invited to browse the art booths, featuring everything from paintings and sculptures to photography and mixed media. There will also be live music performances from Adrian Gonzalez-Arredondo from Oigo Music and rock band Lotus Collective.Rum connoisseurs, theis calling. Whether you prefer light, dark, golden, or spiced, you can have it all at this celebration of all things rum — or rhum if you're French. The festival features six specialty bars serving a different take on the liquor while also allowing you to taste more than 100 varieties of rum from all over the world. In addition to the endless flow of the popular spirit, you can pair your drinks with rum-infused bites. Whether you are looking for your next favorite bottle or to have a great time socializing with your friends, this festival has everything you need.artistic director Stéphane Denève will grab his baton this weekend to explore the compositions by notable French composers. Joining him onstage is Grammy Award-winning mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard, making her NWS debut for a performance of Maurice Ravel's 1903 classic,. There will also be a presentation of Albert Roussel's, featuring commissioned animations by artist Grégoire Pont and Florent Schmitt's Suite fromThe Golden Globes telecast earlier this month was filled with cringe moment after cringe moment. Partly to blame was comedian, who was oddly tapped to present the show despite not having any experience doing so. Koy is better — and funnier — than his Golden Globes monologue would have you believe. Don't believe me? See for yourself when he brings his Jo Koy World Tour to the Kaseya Center on Saturday.Are you still working hard to stick to your New Year's resolution? On Sunday, the Eden Roc Miami Beach is hosting just the event to take your exercise journey to the next level. At, you can experience energizing workouts and meet other exercise enthusiasts and social media influencers in the community. The event will begin with an hour-long session led by fitness instructor and influencer Rachel Joy. Once you've broken a sweat and felt the burn, you're invited to stick around the pool area to chat and mingle with influencers, content creators, and other fitness folks.On Sunday, the Miami Beach Bandshell hosts, a free folk music festival that showcases local and visiting talent. The lineup features Miami Sound Choir, Inez Barlatier & Jan Sebon, and Stillblue, with Bonnie "Prince" Billy (AKA Will Oldham) serving as the headliner. Recognized for his impactful contributions to indie rock and independent cinema, Oldham brings a unique and intimate musical approach, emphasizing community, mystery, and spontaneity.Actors and comedianstake over the Hard Rock Live on Sunday as part of their Restless Leg Tour. From their time onto their Golden Globes hosting duties, the pair have a long history of working together. Fey is best known for penning and starring in the teen cult classicand the sitcom, while Poehler starred in the NBC comedy series. Together, they've starred in films likeand. On Sunday, you'll see why they are comedic geniuses when they come together.