The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, December 18

Tuesday, December 19

Wednesday, December 20

click to enlarge Singer LeAnn Rimes takes the stage at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, December 21. Photo courtesy of artist management

Thursday, December 21

click to enlarge The Iron Claw screens at O Cinema South Beach on Friday, December 22. Photo by Eric Chakeen

Friday, December 22

click to enlarge Scarface will screen at Coral Gables Arts Cinema on Saturday, December 23. Universal Pictures photo

Saturday, December 23

click to enlarge Spend Christmas Eve with Midnight Service at Mad Club Wynwood on Sunday, December 24. Midnight Service photo

Sunday, December 24

Debuting at Kill Your Idol on Monday,offers a platform for artists to showcase their work onstage and receive feedback from the audience. The emphasis here is not on presenting your most polished work but rather something in need of refinement. Whether you're a poet, stand-up comic, or songwriter, you are encouraged to share your work with the group. As an audience member, you'll be invited to provide constructive criticism — emphasizing the constructive aspect. What aspects worked well? What could be improved upon? There are only seven slots available per night, and each performer is allotted a maximum stage time of seven minutes, comprising five minutes for the performance and an additional two minutes for feedback.Immerse yourself in the magic of the holiday season with Tony Award-winning actress and singer, who is gracing the Parker with "Christmas Time Is Here!" This enchanting evening promises a delightful blend of holiday classics and Foster's personal favorites. With two Tony Awards to her name, Foster boasts a successful career highlighted by acclaimed productions such asand. Beyond the stage, she has charmed audiences through hit TV shows likeandEnhance your happy hour experience every third Wednesday of the month at Root & Bone's. For only $20, immerse yourself in an enchanting evening featuring bourbon and beer flights, expertly paired with soulful music performed by a live swamp blues band. Alongside the delightful drinks and live entertainment, indulge in complimentary bites that will satisfy your taste buds and complement the libations.Step into the lively world of the Harlem Renaissance of the 1920s through the '40s at the Wolfsonian-FIU.presents a time when Black life was vividly portrayed through literature, art, and music. The exhibition, curated by Christopher Norwood, the founder of Hampton Art Lovers, highlights the art in this movement, particularly the collaborative efforts of artists and writers in creating illustrated books that defied the stereotypes of African Americans at the time.Get outside your culinary comfort zone with an elevated dining experience that won't leave you hungry. El Secreto Omakase at the Faena Hotel Miami Beach hosts itswith award-winning chef Paul Qui cooking alongside chef Erik Melendez, serving up some exemplary Japanese dishes for a few lucky diners. You can expect to be served in a traditional kaiseki style, a multicourse dining journey meant to stimulate the food palate through various dishes. There will be an array of hot and cold plates, including sashimi, rice courses, and palate cleansers.It's easy to forget thatis a powerhouse of a singer — she's more of a tabloid fixture these days. At the tender age of 13, she first hit the charts with the country song "Blue." The Grammy Award winner is headed to the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday for her Joy: The Holiday Tour. Prepare to be taken aback by her rendition of beloved holiday standards and original music.Whether or not you've seen the memes surrounding Zac Efron's hair,seems likemovie to watch this holiday weekend. Discover the incredible journey of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who rocked the professional wrestling scene in the early '80s. Amid highs and lows and a powerful father-coach, they chase the dream of leaving an unforgettable mark on the biggest sports stage. The movie opens widely on Friday, but instead of forking over money to your local multiplex, support one of the city's few remaining art-house cinemas. O Cinema South Beach will screen the film in the historic city hall building.Everyone knows the story of Santa, the one where he rides on his sleigh to deliver gifts to well-behaved children on Christmas Eve. But have you heard the one where he crashes into a jungle and finds himself in an enchanting holiday wonderland? Gather your family and head to Jungle Island for, a magical extravaganza that flips the script on the classic tale. Apart from the reindeer and holiday decorations, you can expect to be welcomed by animals, dazzling characters, aerobatic dancers, and more. Immerse yourself in holiday cheer during this unexpected adventure.On Friday, Domicile welcomes back, who brings his signature industrial-meets-rave sounds to the Little Haiti venue. His hard-hitting techno style creates the kind of hypnotic trance that will have you dancing for hours. Also on Friday's bill are Gioh Cecato, Jay York, and Quetamine.Comedian Brittany Brave heads to the Miami Improv on Saturday to host, a holiday edition of her comedy series. Brave and some of the funniest female comics in the game will have you in stitches as they perform their stand-up routines. The theme for the brunch is "Naughty or Nice" and features a murderers' row of bad bitches, including Abby Ballin, Irene Morales, Giovanni Neal, and Amanda Vasco. DJ ReRe will be on hand to ensure the vibes stay high throughout the afternoon.Celebrate the season with two entertainment icons when South Florida Legends presentsat the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. On Saturday, Lucy and Ricky decide to escape the cold and spend the holidays in sunny South Florida. The musical comedy show features some of your favorite Christmas songs and memorable skits from. Highlights include Lucy's whimsicalperformance and her Santa Claus disguise during the duet "Baby, It's Cold Outside" with Ricky.Some of dancehall's biggest players are coming to Mana Wynwood on Saturday for. Masicka and TeeJay get you moving with their dancehall hits, while reggae legend Capleton takes the stage to mellow things out for a bit. The night celebrates Caribbean culture and music, with food vendors, hookahs, and DJs to round out the experience.How long have you been saying, "Say hello to my little friend"? If you sawwhen it came out in theaters in 1983, then it has been 40 years. Brian De Palma's cultural phenomenon — which sometimes teeters on unintentional camp — has received a 4K restoration and will screen at Coral Gables Art Cinema on Saturday. While Al Pacino's turn as Tony Montana is beloved by everyone today, upon release, Cuban Americans considered the movie to be a poor portrayal of the community, and reviews were almost entirely negative, with most critics comparing the film to a B movie. Roger Ebert was in the minority when he awarded it four stars and declared it a masterpiece.Despite a devastating one-point loss against the Tennessee Titans on December 11, theare back for an exciting Nochebuena game. The Fins go head-to-head against the Dallas Cowboys. The teams currently sit atop their respective divisions, and with the playoffs just right around the corner, both could very well make an appearance. Let's hope the home team learns and improves from that embarrassing loss to the Titans.Located in the basement of the Gale Hotel, Medium Cool has quickly become the go-to spot for the denizens of the nightlife scene. On Sunday, the lounge hosts its party,. Starting at 9 p.m., get ready to groove to the beats dished out by Derek Walin and Max Baum. Whether you're done with your Nochebuena dinner early or don't celebrate Christmas at all, Medium Cool will be the place to be.Queer partyreturns to Mad Club Wynwood for another house and disco music celebration. DJ Dawson joins residents Miguel Clark and Naim Zarzour to make sure you can't tear yourself from the dance floor. So eat that lechón quickly and get dressed, 'cause we're going out, bitch!