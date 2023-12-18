 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week December 18-24, 2023 | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Things To Do

The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

LeAnn Rimes, Scarface, Yaad Vibez, and more can't-miss events in Miami this week.
December 18, 2023
Actress and singer Sutton Foster celebrates the holidays at the Parker on Tuesday, December 19
Actress and singer Sutton Foster celebrates the holidays at the Parker on Tuesday, December 19 Broward Center photo
Share this:

Monday, December 18

Debuting at Kill Your Idol on Monday, Purge Club offers a platform for artists to showcase their work onstage and receive feedback from the audience. The emphasis here is not on presenting your most polished work but rather something in need of refinement. Whether you're a poet, stand-up comic, or songwriter, you are encouraged to share your work with the group. As an audience member, you'll be invited to provide constructive criticism — emphasizing the constructive aspect. What aspects worked well? What could be improved upon? There are only seven slots available per night, and each performer is allotted a maximum stage time of seven minutes, comprising five minutes for the performance and an additional two minutes for feedback. 8 to 10 p.m. Monday, at Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach; sub-culture.org. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Tuesday, December 19

Immerse yourself in the magic of the holiday season with Tony Award-winning actress and singer Sutton Foster, who is gracing the Parker with "Christmas Time Is Here!" This enchanting evening promises a delightful blend of holiday classics and Foster's personal favorites. With two Tony Awards to her name, Foster boasts a successful career highlighted by acclaimed productions such as Violet and The Music Man. Beyond the stage, she has charmed audiences through hit TV shows like Younger and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; parkerplayhouse.com. Tickets cost $59 to $69 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Wednesday, December 20

Enhance your happy hour experience every third Wednesday of the month at Root & Bone's Bourbon & Blues Night. For only $20, immerse yourself in an enchanting evening featuring bourbon and beer flights, expertly paired with soulful music performed by a live swamp blues band. Alongside the delightful drinks and live entertainment, indulge in complimentary bites that will satisfy your taste buds and complement the libations. 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at Root & Bone, 5958 S. Dixie Hwy, South Miami; 786-785-1001; rootnbonemia.com. Tickets cost $20 via opentable.com. Sophia Medina
click to enlarge Singer LeAnn Rimes with her arms crossed wearing a blue sequined dress
Singer LeAnn Rimes takes the stage at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, December 21.
Photo courtesy of artist management

Thursday, December 21

Step into the lively world of the Harlem Renaissance of the 1920s through the '40s at the Wolfsonian-FIU. "Silhouettes: Image and Word in the Harlem Renaissance" presents a time when Black life was vividly portrayed through literature, art, and music. The exhibition, curated by Christopher Norwood, the founder of Hampton Art Lovers, highlights the art in this movement, particularly the collaborative efforts of artists and writers in creating illustrated books that defied the stereotypes of African Americans at the time. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through April 7, 2024, at the Wolfsonian-FIU, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-1001; wolfsonian.org. Tickets cost $8 to $12; admission is free for members, Florida residents, and children under 6. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Get outside your culinary comfort zone with an elevated dining experience that won't leave you hungry. El Secreto Omakase at the Faena Hotel Miami Beach hosts its Omakase Takeover with award-winning chef Paul Qui cooking alongside chef Erik Melendez, serving up some exemplary Japanese dishes for a few lucky diners. You can expect to be served in a traditional kaiseki style, a multicourse dining journey meant to stimulate the food palate through various dishes. There will be an array of hot and cold plates, including sashimi, rice courses, and palate cleansers. 6, 8:15, and 10:15 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, at El Secreto Omakase, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-655-5600; faena.com. Dinner costs $350 per person; reservations required via opentable.com. Sophia Medina

It's easy to forget that LeAnn Rimes is a powerhouse of a singer — she's more of a tabloid fixture these days. At the tender age of 13, she first hit the charts with the country song "Blue." The Grammy Award winner is headed to the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday for her Joy: The Holiday Tour. Prepare to be taken aback by her rendition of beloved holiday standards and original music. 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $48 to $125. Jose D. Duran
click to enlarge Harris Dickinson, Jeremy Allen White, and Zac Efron dressed as their characters in The Iron Claw
The Iron Claw screens at O Cinema South Beach on Friday, December 22.
Photo by Eric Chakeen

Friday, December 22

Whether or not you've seen the memes surrounding Zac Efron's hair, The Iron Claw seems like the movie to watch this holiday weekend. Discover the incredible journey of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who rocked the professional wrestling scene in the early '80s. Amid highs and lows and a powerful father-coach, they chase the dream of leaving an unforgettable mark on the biggest sports stage. The movie opens widely on Friday, but instead of forking over money to your local multiplex, support one of the city's few remaining art-house cinemas. O Cinema South Beach will screen the film in the historic city hall building. Friday, O Cinema South Beach, 1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-471-3269; o-cinema.org. Tickets cost $8.50 to $12.50. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Everyone knows the story of Santa, the one where he rides on his sleigh to deliver gifts to well-behaved children on Christmas Eve. But have you heard the one where he crashes into a jungle and finds himself in an enchanting holiday wonderland? Gather your family and head to Jungle Island for Jungle Bells Cirque, a magical extravaganza that flips the script on the classic tale. Apart from the reindeer and holiday decorations, you can expect to be welcomed by animals, dazzling characters, aerobatic dancers, and more. Immerse yourself in holiday cheer during this unexpected adventure. 1 and 3:30 p.m. Friday through January 1, 2024, at Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trl., Miami; junglebellscirque.com. Tickets cost $29 to $89 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina

On Friday, Domicile welcomes back Charlie Sparks, who brings his signature industrial-meets-rave sounds to the Little Haiti venue. His hard-hitting techno style creates the kind of hypnotic trance that will have you dancing for hours. Also on Friday's bill are Gioh Cecato, Jay York, and Quetamine. 11 p.m. Friday, at Domicile, 6391 NW Second Ave., Miami; instagram.com/domicile.miami. Tickets cost $20 to $40 via shotgun.live. Jose D. Duran
click to enlarge Al Pacino as the character Tony Montana in Scarface
Scarface will screen at Coral Gables Arts Cinema on Saturday, December 23.
Universal Pictures photo

Saturday, December 23

Comedian Brittany Brave heads to the Miami Improv on Saturday to host Bad Bitch Brunch Vol. 4, a holiday edition of her comedy series. Brave and some of the funniest female comics in the game will have you in stitches as they perform their stand-up routines. The theme for the brunch is "Naughty or Nice" and features a murderers' row of bad bitches, including Abby Ballin, Irene Morales, Giovanni Neal, and Amanda Vasco. DJ ReRe will be on hand to ensure the vibes stay high throughout the afternoon. 2 p.m. Saturday, at Miami Improv, 3450 NW 83rd Ave., Suite 224, Doral; 305-441-8200; miamiimprov.com. Tickets cost $20 to $25. Sophia Medina

Celebrate the season with two entertainment icons when South Florida Legends presents Christmas With the Ricardos at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. On Saturday, Lucy and Ricky decide to escape the cold and spend the holidays in sunny South Florida. The musical comedy show features some of your favorite Christmas songs and memorable skits from I Love Lucy. Highlights include Lucy's whimsical Nutcracker performance and her Santa Claus disguise during the duet "Baby, It's Cold Outside" with Ricky. 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura; 305-466-8002; aventuracenter.org. Tickets cost $44.86 to $54.21 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Some of dancehall's biggest players are coming to Mana Wynwood on Saturday for Yaad Vibez. Masicka and TeeJay get you moving with their dancehall hits, while reggae legend Capleton takes the stage to mellow things out for a bit. The night celebrates Caribbean culture and music, with food vendors, hookahs, and DJs to round out the experience. 8 p.m. Saturday, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; instagram.com/vibezinnadis. Tickets cost $100 to $200 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran

How long have you been saying, "Say hello to my little friend"? If you saw Scarface when it came out in theaters in 1983, then it has been 40 years. Brian De Palma's cultural phenomenon — which sometimes teeters on unintentional camp — has received a 4K restoration and will screen at Coral Gables Art Cinema on Saturday. While Al Pacino's turn as Tony Montana is beloved by everyone today, upon release, Cuban Americans considered the movie to be a poor portrayal of the community, and reviews were almost entirely negative, with most critics comparing the film to a B movie. Roger Ebert was in the minority when he awarded it four stars and declared it a masterpiece. 9:30 p.m. Saturday, at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-472-2249; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $10 to $11.75. Jose D. Duran
click to enlarge Midnight Service resident DJs Miguel Clark and Naim Zarzour hover over the decks
Spend Christmas Eve with Midnight Service at Mad Club Wynwood on Sunday, December 24.
Midnight Service photo

Sunday, December 24

Despite a devastating one-point loss against the Tennessee Titans on December 11, the Miami Dolphins are back for an exciting Nochebuena game. The Fins go head-to-head against the Dallas Cowboys. The teams currently sit atop their respective divisions, and with the playoffs just right around the corner, both could very well make an appearance. Let's hope the home team learns and improves from that embarrassing loss to the Titans. 4:25 p.m. Sunday, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; 305-943-8000; hardrockstadium.com. Tickets cost $180 to $1,340 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Located in the basement of the Gale Hotel, Medium Cool has quickly become the go-to spot for the denizens of the nightlife scene. On Sunday, the lounge hosts its party, Melted Wax. Starting at 9 p.m., get ready to groove to the beats dished out by Derek Walin and Max Baum. Whether you're done with your Nochebuena dinner early or don't celebrate Christmas at all, Medium Cool will be the place to be. 9 p.m. Sunday, at Medium Cool, 1690 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; mediumcool.miami. Tickets cost $30 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Queer party Midnight Service returns to Mad Club Wynwood for another house and disco music celebration. DJ Dawson joins residents Miguel Clark and Naim Zarzour to make sure you can't tear yourself from the dance floor. So eat that lechón quickly and get dressed, 'cause we're going out, bitch! 11 p.m. Sunday, at Mad Club Wynwood, 55 NE 24th St., Miami; madclubwynwood.com. Tickets cost $25 via dice.fm. Jose D. Duran
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Ashley-Anna Aboreden is a Miami native and has been writing for as long as she can remember. She is an English graduate from FIU and is currently receiving her MFA in creative writing at the New School. She has an everlasting love for shih tzus (especially hers), chocolate chip cookies, and vintage books.
Contact: Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Jose D. Duran is the associate editor of Miami New Times and leads its music and cultural coverage. He joined the publication in 2008 as web editor and has been reporting on Miami's cultural scene since 2006. He's written for other publications like Billboard, Vice, and Spin.
Contact: Jose D. Duran
Sophia Medina is a contributing writer for the Miami New Times. She has written for publications such as EDM Sauce and EDMTunes and served as the assistant director for the entertainment section of FIU's school publication, PantherNow. She has a master's in English writing and rhetoric. She considers herself to be a major music enthusiast and enjoys writing about new music, the latest events, and overall entertainment.
Contact: Sophia Medina

Trending

Miami Jewish Film Festival Returns With Award-Winning and Locally Made Movies

Film & TV

Miami Jewish Film Festival Returns With Award-Winning and Locally Made Movies

By Trae DeLellis
Eyes on Miami: Teyana Taylor, Cindy Crawford, Peggy Gou, and Others

Photos

Eyes on Miami: Teyana Taylor, Cindy Crawford, Peggy Gou, and Others

By World Red Eye
The Best Holiday Events in Miami and South Florida

Holidays

The Best Holiday Events in Miami and South Florida

By Luis Gomez
Miami Art Week Is Over, but There's Still Plenty to See at Museums and Galleries

Visual Art

Miami Art Week Is Over, but There's Still Plenty to See at Museums and Galleries

By Douglas Markowitz
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation