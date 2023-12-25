The 15 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, December 25

You've unwrapped your presents and are unsure why you got another pack of socks. Luckily, Santa has one more gift for you: a Christmas Day basketball game. Thetake to the court at the Kaseya Center to face off against the Philadelphia 76ers. The home team currently sits in the middle of the pack of the Eastern Conference, but the Heat has proven time and time again that they should never be underestimated. There are still a ton more games to be played before the playoffs begin. In the meantime, Merry Christmas!Comediantakes the stage at Hard Rock Live for a five-night stint, bringing his latest show, "It's a Celebration B!%?#&S." The event promises to be not just a show but a jubilant homage to life, happiness, and the undeniable power of laughter. Throughout his career, Chappelle has received numerous accolades and recognition for his work in comedy, acting, writing, and producing. He's received more than 30 nominations and awards, including the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor from the John F. Kennedy Center and several Grammys.Last year, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared war on Murray & Peter'sputting the show in the middle of the culture wars. However, it had more of a Streisand effect than anything, bringing more attention to the fabulous queens who add much-needed fierceness to the holidays. And if you need proof that you can't keep a good queen down, "A Drag Queen Christmas" returns to Miami on Wednesday. Although the Florida law limiting drag shows remains blocked by the courts, the Fillmore is still instituting an 18-and-over policy for whatever reason.Take off on a hilarious journey with comedianon a flight to the golden age of Pan American Airways with her show. The stand-up show draws on the time when flying was considered a luxury as the star comic shares anecdotes, scandalous stories, and Pan Am references. Pam's comedy career stems from her air hostess alter ego; she dresses as a flight attendant during her shows and focuses on the nuances of air travel. In addition to comedy, she's also appeared in ads for British Airways and Scandinavian Airlines.As part of its 12th season,(PLGDC) leaps onto the stage at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts to present "Edge of Tomorrow." The program presents the world premiere of "As An Offering" by Jamar Roberts, who the Arsht Center commissioned; Llyod Knight's solo work "Deeply Rooted" with principal Martha Graham; and the solo work "In Solidarity" choreographed and performed by Richard Villaverde. PLGDC features some of Miami's best contemporary dancers, skilled in diverse styles like ballet, jazz, modern, hip-hop, and more.returns once again with events December 28-31, making it the biggest LGBTQ bash to close out the year. It all kicks off Thursday with drag queen extraordinaire Trixie Mattel. She'll host Dreamhouse at Oasis Wynwood alongside Anabel Englund and Ryan McClure. Come in your best Barbiecore chic as Trixie spins all your favorite anthems and prepares you for the next four days of nonstop partying.During Miami Art Week, Artechouse opened its latest immersive digital art exhibit,The show presents the work of coding artist Zach Lieberman, who uses technology to transform the human body, voice, and more in unique ways. Overall, there are 19 installations for you to explore how code plays a role in creativity. Don't worry, you don't need to be a programming whiz or to understand code; you only need an open mind.San Francisco-based producer and singertakes over Factory Town for an epic party to close out 2023. The 34-year-old is joined on the lineup by Hayden James, Miss Monique, Devault, and Mia Moretti. Zhu first skyrocketed into fame after releasing his 2014 Grammy-nominated single "Faded," climbing the global charts and peaking at number 12 on Billboard's "Hot Dance/Electronic Songs" chart. He has collaborated with various big-name music artists, including Skrillex, AlunaGeorge, A-Trak, and Tame Impala.Comedianaims to end the year on a high note when he stops at the Dania Improv as part of his Gentle Giant Tour. Miller is perhaps best known for his breakthrough roles in HBO'sand. However, he has been making audiences laugh for the last 15 years. He's released various specials, including 2011'sandin 2017. Miller has also lent his voice to animated movies like, andDescribed as "by alt people for alt people,"lands at the Sandbox Stage on Friday. Presented by Silhouettes, you can look forward to live performances by Alice Dee, Sofia Luna, Opal Am Rah, Viola Putx, Lili Lewaste, and Oni Nymph. Bands Heneseas and the Flirt will churn out the tunes, and DJ Spell promises to keep the vibes steady all night long.The Florida State Seminoles and Georgia Bulldogs face off in the 90thin the 12th meeting between the two teams. As the two-time defending national champions, Georgia hoped it would be returning to the championship game this season, but they lost to Alabama, eliminating them from the playoffs. Florida State went undefeated in the Atlantic Coast Conference but was controversially left out of the playoffs. Both teams are out for blood, so it will be interesting to see how the game unfolds.On Saturday,brings literal magic to the Parker for her Magical Holiday Show. Kramer is known to wow audiences with her unexplainable performances, making the impossible possible. She was named "Female Magician of the Year" by the International Magicians Society and a "40 Under 40" honoree by Vegas Inc. In addition to headlining her show at the Westgate Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, her unbelievable talents have been showcased on television, including, and NBC'sHead to Bayfront Park on Sunday to see the Big Orange, which will make its way up to the InterContinental Miami hotel to welcome the new year. It's all part of the City of Miami'scelebration that brings together live music and fireworks. This year's performers include Willy Chirino, Arturo Sandoval, Áymee Nuviola, Jacob Forever, and the Latin Divos. As usual, the party is free, but if you want the VIP experience, which includes an open bar, prime viewing, and champagne toast, it will cost you.The Fontainebleau Miami Beach is pulling out all the stops when it hosts a performance by rapperto ring in the new year. In September, the New York City rapper dropped her latest single, "Bongos," which sees her reunite with her "WAP" collaborator Megan Thee Stallion. The track peaked at number 14 on theHot 100. Also helping with the celebrations is dance-music producer Gryffin, who will keep the party going as midnight approaches.Celebrate the death of 2023 atat Gramps on Sunday. The punk queer party features drag performances by La Sirenita Ariesela, Cosmic Divinity, and Opal Am Rah, while live music is provided by Obsidian, Laboratory, and Guilty by Design. Party Karloz hosts the shindig with tunes by DJ Zehno.