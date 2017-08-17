Veza Sur and Baja Bao to Open August 19 With Beer Cocktails and Bao Buns

A new Wynwood craft brewery, Veza Sur Brewing Co., will open its doors to the public Saturday, August 19, along with Baja Bao, the eatery that serves buns and bowls by chef Jose Mendin.

Veza Sur was founded by Bogota Beer Company's Berny Silberwasser, Chris and Jeremy Cox of 10 Barrel Brewing Company in Bend, Oregon, and master brewer Asbjorn Gerlach. A German native with more than 24 years of brewing experience, Gerlach founded Kross Brewery, the second-largest brewery in Chile. Veza Sur is owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Silberwasser says of opening the fourth Wynwood brewery: "We can’t wait to welcome the neighborhood and our Miami friends to Veza Sur. It’s been a fun journey, and we couldn’t be more excited for opening day.”