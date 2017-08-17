Veza Sur and Baja Bao to Open August 19 With Beer Cocktails and Bao Buns

A new Wynwood craft brewery, Veza Sur Brewing Co., will open its doors to the public Saturday, August 19, along with Baja Bao, the eatery that serves buns and bowls by chef Jose Mendin.
Veza Sur was founded by Bogota Beer Company's Berny Silberwasser, Chris and Jeremy Cox of 10 Barrel Brewing Company in Bend, Oregon, and master brewer Asbjorn Gerlach. A German native with more than 24 years of brewing experience, Gerlach founded Kross Brewery, the second-largest brewery in Chile. Veza Sur is owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev.
Silberwasser says of opening the fourth Wynwood brewery: "We can’t wait to welcome the neighborhood and our Miami friends to Veza Sur. It’s been a fun journey, and we couldn’t be more excited for opening day.”
New Times got a sneak peek of the brewery, which offers 18 beers on tap behind a 40-foot bar made from reclaimed driftwood.
Decorated like a library, the taproom is filled with books and foliage, along with South American-inspired decor — a clear nod to the beer's many pan-American ties.
Gerlach has created a diverse selection of beers ranging from a rich coffee porter ($6.50 per pint) to a refreshing blood orange gose ($7 per snifter). The brewery's unique specialty is its choppe (pronounced shoh-pee), a chilled lager with a three-inch head traditionally served below freezing. The choppe is available in light lager ($4) and dark lager ($4) and is the perfect beverage after a long, two-minute walk from your Uber to the brewery in Miami's million-degree heat.
The brewery also offers beer cocktails ($9) made in collaboration with Bar Lab. Try an Endless Summer (blood orange gose, tarragon reduction, preserved lemons, and tiki bitters) or one of three micheladas made with house-brewed Latin lager ($7 to $8).
Outside, where a lush terrace is shielded from sun and rain by a roof, you'll find Baja Bao. "Los baos" ($4 to $6 each) are available with a variety of fillings, including Korean barbecued steak, barbecued pork, camarones al pastor, hongos y huitlacoche, lechón asado, and estilo Baja (crispy mahi-mahi).
Other menu items are tuna poke guacamole ($11), spicy edamame ($4), and tostadas ($9). Grab a few buns and a fresh brew and take a seat indoors or outdoors with friends. It looks like Wynwood has one more chill place for good food and drinks at prices that are easy on the wallet.
Veza Sur Brewing Co. 55 NW 25th St., Miami; 305-362-6300; vezasur.com. Sunday through Thursday noon to midnight, Friday and Saturday noon to 2 a.m.
