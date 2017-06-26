Pubbelly Boys to Open Baja Bao in Wynwood in Collaboration With Veza Sur Brewing Co.

Baja Bao is coming to Wynwood Juan Fernando Ayora @juanfayora

The Pubbelly Boys have been planning a mega street-food concept in Wynwood right under Miamians' noses.

Baja Bao is scheduled to open July 15 on NE 25th Street. The concept centers on bao buns with Latin flavors from countries such as Argentina and Mexico. The idea is to place traditional and nontraditional taco fillings inside the fluffy buns.

The eatery is housed in a trailer fashioned to look like a giant taco truck. According to Pubbelly's Juan F. Ayora, "It's the mother of all trucks. The kitchen is actually bigger than at Pubbelly." Though Baja Bao will have the look and feel of a food truck, it's actually a static structure with fixed electric and water lines.

The project is a partnership with Anheuser-Busch InBev and will be part of the soon-to-open Veza Sur Brewing Co. The brewery, announced in April, tapped the talents of Colombia's Bogota Beer Company and Oregon's 10 Barrel Brewing for the collaboration. Now it has joined forced with one of Miami's best-loved restaurant groups.

Ayora says the truck concept works seamlessly with the brewery. "The feeling was to make the experience part of the patio of the taproom," he says.

Baos on the menu include lechón asado, chicken mole, and barbecued pork. In addition, a selection of guacamoles, tostadas, and snacks will be offered. Most items will cost less than $10.

The Pubbelly Boys are also renovating Pubbelly Station. The restaurant has closed for the summer and is expected to reopen at the end of the September with a fresher look and some menu changes.

In the interim, Pawn Broker will add items to its menu for downtowners needing their Pubbelly fix. The rooftop bar at the Langford Hotel is also in the process of debuting a summer drink menu.

Baja Bao

Scheduled to open July 15 at 55 NW 25th St., Miami.

