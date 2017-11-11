Travel the World With These Five Globally Inspired Brunches

Feeling a bit of wanderlust but can't afford a plane ticket to Italy or don't have the vacation days for a week in Japan?

Take in the flavors of your favorite country during brunch. Try Asian dim sum or a beefy, Argentine-inspired meal. These five Miami restaurants offer the best in international brunches, no passport required.

Etaru Does Zuma-Style Bottomless Brunch. Bottomless brunch on the beach has a nice ring to it. At Etaru, a modern Japanese robatayaki concept in Hallandale Beach, Sunday brunch comes with a welcome cocktail and all-you-can-drink Whispering Angel rosé for $65.

Courtesy of Tanuki

Tanuki Launches Asian-Inspired Dim Sum Brunch. About a year and a half ago, international chain Tanuki opened its first U.S. location on Alton Road. This past October, the South Beach spot debuted an Asian-inspired brunch. The 3,500-square-foot restaurant, which serves more than 80 items during lunch and dinner, offers a small but mighty brunch menu that's available from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Facebook

Forte dei Marmi Debuts Amalfi-Inspired Brunch. There's a new brunch to try this weekend in South Beach. Forte dei Marmi, a Tuscan-inspired restaurant on Ocean Drive, offers a buffet and à la carte experience from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every Sunday. Owned by Tatyana Silva and helmed in the kitchen by Michelin-starred chef Antonio Melino, the eatery offers a menu that highlights cuisine often found on Italy's Amalfi Coast.

Courtesy Plomo

Plomo Tequila & Taco Bar Launches Weekend Mexican Brunch. Plomo, Miracle Mile's first tequila and taco bar that debuted this summer, is now open for brunch Saturday and Sunday. Created by the Atomic Group, known for popular Coral Gables eateries such as Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar and Copper 29, this Mexican-inspired lounge offers bottomless mimosas and sangria paired with a selection of Latin-influenced brunch plates.

EXPAND Courtesy of the Delano

Leynia at the Delano Serves Argentine-Style Barbecue Brunch on Sundays. Leynia, a new Argentinian-fusion restaurant inside the Delano, is now open for Sunday brunch. With a flaming outdoor grill, the restaurant allures diners with various cuts of meat complemented by unlimited selections of sweet and savory plates paired with a curated à la carte menu.

