 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Salmon and crispy rice Benedict.EXPAND
Salmon and crispy rice Benedict.
Courtesy of Tanuki

Travel the World With These Five Globally Inspired Brunches

Laine Doss | November 11, 2017 | 8:00am
AA

Feeling a bit of wanderlust but can't afford a plane ticket to Italy or don't have the vacation days for a week in Japan? 

Take in the flavors of your favorite country during brunch. Try Asian dim sum or a beefy, Argentine-inspired meal. These five Miami restaurants offer the best in international brunches, no passport required.

Related Stories

Etaru's bottomless brunch includes a Japanese buffet.
Etaru's bottomless brunch includes a Japanese buffet.
Courtesy of Etaru

Etaru Does Zuma-Style Bottomless Brunch. Bottomless brunch on the beach has a nice ring to it. At Etaru, a modern Japanese robatayaki concept in Hallandale Beach, Sunday brunch comes with a welcome cocktail and all-you-can-drink Whispering Angel rosé for $65.

Travel the World With These Five Globally Inspired Brunches
Courtesy of Tanuki

Tanuki Launches Asian-Inspired Dim Sum Brunch. About a year and a half ago, international chain Tanuki opened its first U.S. location on Alton Road. This past October, the South Beach spot debuted an Asian-inspired brunch. The 3,500-square-foot restaurant, which serves more than 80 items during lunch and dinner, offers a small but mighty brunch menu that's available from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Travel the World With These Five Globally Inspired Brunches
Facebook

Forte dei Marmi Debuts Amalfi-Inspired Brunch. There's a new brunch to try this weekend in South Beach. Forte dei Marmi, a Tuscan-inspired restaurant on Ocean Drive, offers a buffet and à la carte experience from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every Sunday. Owned by Tatyana Silva and helmed in the kitchen by Michelin-starred chef Antonio Melino, the eatery offers a menu that highlights cuisine often found on Italy's Amalfi Coast.

Travel the World With These Five Globally Inspired Brunches
Courtesy Plomo

Plomo Tequila & Taco Bar Launches Weekend Mexican Brunch. Plomo, Miracle Mile's first tequila and taco bar that debuted this summer, is now open for brunch Saturday and Sunday. Created by the Atomic Group, known for popular Coral Gables eateries such as Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar and Copper 29, this Mexican-inspired lounge offers bottomless mimosas and sangria paired with a selection of Latin-influenced brunch plates.

Travel the World With These Five Globally Inspired BrunchesEXPAND
Courtesy of the Delano

Leynia at the Delano Serves Argentine-Style Barbecue Brunch on Sundays. Leynia, a new Argentinian-fusion restaurant inside the Delano, is now open for Sunday brunch. With a flaming outdoor grill, the restaurant allures diners with various cuts of meat complemented by unlimited selections of sweet and savory plates paired with a curated à la carte menu.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it's like to wait tables.

Popular Stories

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >