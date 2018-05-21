Time Out Market Miami Adds Jeremy Ford, Michael Beltran, and Alberto Cabrera to Its Chef Lineup

Time Out Market, the South Beach food hall scheduled to open at the end of the year, has announced several new concepts to its growing roster of 17 eateries, three bars, and a demonstration kitchen.

Stubborn Seed's Jeremy Ford will debut a spot specializing in Korean flavors. Ariete's Michael Beltran will open Leña, a meat-centric concept offering dishes such as short rib with grilled escarole and a smoked half chicken with grilled fennel and orange.

Alberto Cabrera will return to Miami with a restaurant that combines Cuban and American flavors. He'll serve his much-missed Cubano sandwich and medianoche croquetas.