Time Out Market Miami Adds Jeremy Ford, Michael Beltran, and Alberto Cabrera to Its Chef Lineup

Time Out Market, the South Beach food hall scheduled to open at the end of the year, has announced several new concepts to its growing roster of 17 eateries, three bars, and a demonstration kitchen.
Stubborn Seed's Jeremy Ford will debut a spot specializing in Korean flavors. Ariete's Michael Beltran will open Leña, a meat-centric concept offering dishes such as short rib with grilled escarole and a smoked half chicken with grilled fennel and orange.
Alberto Cabrera will return to Miami with a restaurant that combines Cuban and American flavors. He'll serve his much-missed Cubano sandwich and medianoche croquetas.
Also at Time Out Market, Miami Smokers will launch a charcuterie bar, and Matt Kuscher will open an outpost of Stephen's Deli. A few months ago, Kuscher announced he would open a second Kush at the food hall.
Finally, 33 Kitchen will serve Peruvian plates such as tuna tiradito, ceviche de corvina, and crispy octopus.
Previously announced concepts include an outpost of Coyo Taco, a Latin eatery by Pubbelly's Jose Mendin, Italian fare by Macchialina's Michael Pirolo, and Buht-er by executive pastry chef Maria Orantes of Pubbelly.
Time Out Market will bring the area's best chefs together in one 17,474-square-foot space, giving visitors a comprehensive crash course in Miami dining under one roof.
Though prices aren't yet available, the goal is for meals to cost around $20. The market is a tie-in with Time Out magazine, whose editorial staff has curated the food concepts.
The first Time Out Market opened in Lisbon in 2014 and has become one of the top attractions in Portugal, with 3.6 million visitors in 2017. In addition to Miami Beach, markets are planned for New York City, Chicago, and Boston.
The market will join a host of other food halls that have recently opened in Miami-Dade, including La Centrale at Brickell City Centre, St. Roch Market in the Design District, Treats Food Hall at Aventura Mall, 1-800-Lucky in Wynwood, Jackson Hall in Miami, and Casa Tua Cucina in Brickell.
Time Out Market Miami. 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach. Scheduled to open 2018.
