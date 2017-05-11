The Salty Donut and MDoughW Create Indulgent Mother's Day UberEats Collab

EXPAND The Salty Donut and MDoughW unite for an extra sweet collaboration this weekend. Courtesy of UberEats

Good news, Miami. This weekend is about to get a lot sweeter. On Saturday, May 13, the Salty Donut and MDoughW will launch an exclusive dessert box on UberEats.

The collaboration will include two treats from each business. A traditional glazed doughnut splashed with a 1.24-karat-gold drizzle, and a white chocolate and lavender doughnut crowed with a purple macaron from the Salty Donut sit beside a chocolate chunk cookie dough sandwich filled with Oreo buttercream and a pink fudge brownie coated in rainbow sprinkles from MDoughW.

"We thought it would be a great idea to join forces for Mother's Day," Amanda Pizarro, cofounder of the Salty Donut, says. "But this box isn't just for moms though. We made it for anyone who wants to purchase it as a tasty treat or as a gift."

Each box will be available to order beginning at noon on Saturday for $20. Deliveries will be made throughout Miami-Dade County to Aventura, Miami Beach, Coconut Grove, Brickell, downtown Miami, Coral Gables, Little Havana, Hialeah, Miami Springs, and Edgewater. Deliveries are expected to be high and will be made on a first-order basis.

This marks the second collaboration between the two companies in less than a year. Their first debuted in September 2016 where chocolate chunk brownie cookie dough was stuffed inside a brioche chocolate chip doughnut, and topped with a milk glaze and mini chocolate chips. The dessert reportedly sold out hours before the Salty Donut's store closing time, indicating the duo's newest collaboration may have a similar effect.

If you miss the UberEats promotion, the Salty Donut will release both doughnuts at its Wynwood shop. "This is definitely a sneak peek for customers to be able to try it delivered to their door before coming to the shop," she says.

The special dessert box marks MDoughW's first cookie dough sandwich too. "After so much success with our first collaboration, we received so many requests for round two," MdoughW's founder and owner Margo Wolfe says. "This is the best of both worlds and we love to change it up each time we collaborate."

In other news, beginning on Tuesday, May 16, the Salty Donut will extend its UberEats availability to six days a week, running every Tuesday through Sunday. MDoughW is offered on the app on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

