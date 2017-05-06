The Twelve Best South Florida Burgers to Celebrate National Burger Month

Rok:Brgr's triple truffle burger Photo courtesy of Rok:Brgr

In case you didn't know, May is National Burger Month, and May 28 is National Burger Day.

South Florida has a ton of burger spots. And finding the best — the juiciest, the biggest, the most gaudily topped ones — isn't easy. Some are exotic meats that can be ordered with mix-and-match gourmet toppings. Others are basic patties executed to perfection and made with quality ingredients. And then there are those that are best paired with the perfect glass of wine or booze-spiked milkshakes.

Need a guide to the best deals and burgers around? Here are just a few of South Florida's finest burgers to commemorate this epic food holiday:

Photo courtesy of Oceans 234

1. Oceans 234

This Deerfield Beach spot (234 N. Ocean Dr.) will serve limited-time specials for National Burger Month. Steve’s Ultimate Patty Melt, available through May 10, is a bacon-crusted patty topped with pepper jack cheese, smoky jalapeño aioli, avocado, arugula, red onion, and pickled sweet and spicy peppers on toasted marble rye ($18). May 11 through 21, try Joe’s Mushroom With a View Burger, containing with wild mushrooms, Swiss cheese, crisp onion, arugula, and lemon truffle aioli on a brioche bun ($18). After May 21, the top-selling burger of the two will be featured through the end of the month.

Photo courtesy of Burlock Coast

2. Burlock Coast Seafare & Spirits

Located on the ground floor of the Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale, Burlock Coast offers a $10 beer-and-bootleg-burger special: A ground brisket patty topped with pulled pork, chipotle aioli, and jack cheese is served every Monday night as part of the restaurant's regular happy hour. Burlock Coast has partnered with Funky Buddha Brewery for an additional off-the-menu beer-and-burger offer available every Monday from 5 p.m. till close throughout May. When diners check in to Facebook or like that week’s burger post on Instagram (and show their server), they will receive two Smugglers blonde ale beers and an option to order the contraband burger, specially created for National Burger Month. It's topped with Smugglers blonde ale battered shallots, tomato jam, Brie, truffle aioli, and arugula and served on a brioche bun.

Photo courtesy of Wild Sea Oyster Bar & Grille

3. Wild Sea Oyster Bar & Grille

Wild Sea Oyster Bar, located at the Riverside Hotel (620 E. Las Olas Blvd.), is offering something special for National Burger Month: the Cuban, a patty crafted with blended pork shoulder and pork butt, mojo-marinated pork belly, and sliced smoked honey-baked ham and topped with fried sour pickles, Gruyère cheese, and a garlic mustard sauce. To add an extra touch of authenticity to the revered sandwich it's modeled after, it's served on a lightly pressed brioche bun. The restaurant's specialty burgers, priced $15 to $19 each, are available only during lunch.

Rok:Brgr's triple truffle burger Photo courtesy of Rok:Brgr

4. Rok:Brgr

With locations from Delray Beach to Miami, Rok:Brgr is celebrating with the triple truffle burger ($40). It's a blend of bone marrow, NY strip, and rib eye topped with aged truffle white cheddar cheese, an exotic mushroom blend, and a truffle mornay cream sauce, served between two soft brioche buns. The final touch: fresh imported black truffles, shaved tableside. The special burger is served at all locations in May.

Photo courtesy of American Harvest

5. American Harvest

Head to Brickell City Centre to try the American Harvest burger ($10), made with a blend of all-natural grass-fed and free-range chuck, short rib, and brisket. It's topped with fontina cheese, house mayonnaise, and caramelized shallots and served on a Martin’s potato bun.

