Miami Beach's Sugar Factory Named Among 25 Most Instagrammed Restaurants of 2016

The Sugar Factory in Miami Beach was among America's most Instagrammed restaurants of 2016, including the most popular menu item, the Lollipop Passion. Photos from Instagram users at the Sugar Factory Miami Beach

Food photos with hashtags like #foodporn and #craveworthy are all over the Sugar Factory's Instagram account. The restaurant, known for its lavish desserts and crazy cocktails, certainly creates photo-worthy feasts.

As part of an annual year-end ritual, Instagram has determined the 25 most Instagrammed restaurants in the U.S. over the past 12 months, a list based on the number of geotags from each location. Miami Beach's Sugar Factory was the only Florida restaurant to make the cut, coming in at number 15.

The martini and cocktail selections include the Lollipop Passion. Photo courtesy of the Sugar Factory

Sugar Factory’s celebrated cocktails that mix sweet treats with booze were by far the most Instagrammed of all the menu items, including the signature smoking candy goblets. The Lollipop Passion — a blend of melon-, coconut-, and pineapple-flavored liqueurs and juices that's garnished with lollipops — is a clear winner.

The Sugar Factory American Brasserie opened its first Miami location in 2015, bringing its internationally renowned sweets and signature treats to South Beach on the lower level of the Hotel Victor on Ocean Drive.

The 5,000-square-foot brasserie and retail store is a candy shop and restaurant in one, serving items such as frozen hot chocolate, ice-cream sandwiches, and snow cones. The adjacent shop proffers the brand’s couture cake pops, pink box doughnuts, and novelty candy.

Peanut butter cup dessert Photo courtesy of the Sugar Factory

The restaurant menu lists everything from pancakes and sweet and savory crepes to salads, burgers, and pizza. Appetizers include a bruschetta of the day, fried macaroni 'n' cheese, and mini burgers that appeal to celebrities such as the Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears, Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry, and Rihanna. The biggest fans of the chain, however, might well be the Kardashians and Jenners; Kylie Jenner was tapped to host the Ocean Drive location's opening celebration.

But it's the Sugar Factory’s desserts that are clearly the most outrageous (and most photogenic), including the famous King Kong sundae, which serves up to 12 people. It's made with 24 scoops of ice cream; sprinkles; caramel, fudge, and strawberry sauces; marshmallows; Reese’s Pieces; chocolate chip cookies; crushed waffle cones; gummy bears; white chocolate shavings; sliced bananas; toasted walnuts; and whipped cream, all topped with colossal swirly pops.

