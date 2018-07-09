Mama Tried Brings Cocktails and a '70s Vibe to Downtown Miami

Wedged between rolling skyscrapers and discount marts, you'll find downtown's Mama Tried, a quaint lounge serving up cocktails and retro vibes. Partners Dan Binkiewicz of Sweet Liberty and Purdy Lounge, Mauricio Lacayo of the Bend, and Domingo Murillo from Sidebar celebrated their soft opening only weeks ago, yet hundreds of cocktail mavens filed into the bar on a recent warm Friday evening.

The location was once home to Pub One, a gritty dive bar known for its billowing cigarette smoke and neighborhood likeability. Now, neon beer signs have given way to midcentury lamps and a '70s motif. Crimson carpets run wall to wall, with a series of leather booths and highboys on each end. The focal point is the oblong-shaped bar equipped with ample counter space and chic stools. An illuminated ceiling simulates shooting stars and constellations while you sit back with a well-crafted negroni or classic daiquiri.