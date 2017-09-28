Iron Fork 2017: JWU Students to Compete for Michael Shikany Memorial Award

New Times' Iron Fork will celebrate its tenth anniversary Thursday, October 5, at the Hyatt Regency Miami with an evening of delicious food from favorite local restaurants, a showdown between two of the city's best chefs, and a new competition.

This year, two student chefs from Johnson & Wales University will compete in Iron Fork's Student Showdown for the Michael Shikany Knife of Excellence, an award and scholarship in memory of one of Miami's most innovative and promising toques.

Brianna Long and Lyanette Vega-Matos will compete on Iron Fork's culinary stage after winning a competition at their school's campus last week. In the competition, Long and Vega-Matos, along with fellow students Pablo Mendez and Ariel Pallares, were challenged to make a dish using a basket of mystery ingredients that included chicken feet, gummy bears, tamarind, and phyllo dough. JWU faculty members Chris Wagner, Jeremy Houghton, and Genny Komar served as judges. Long took the top spot, and Vega-Matos came in a close second.