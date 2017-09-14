Restaurants and Shops Offer Deals After Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma is finally gone, but the storm left a lot of work for Miami. Between cleaning up debris and helping restore power to South Florida, everyone could use a break. Here are some shops and restaurants offering deals and freebies after Irma.

Chill and Charge on Ocean Drive. Starting at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 14, 12 of Ocean Drive's bars and restaurants will participate in "Chill and Charge," allowing Miami Beach residents to get ice and water and charge electronic devices for free. Restaurants participating in Chill and Charge include Finnegan’s Way, Havana 1957, the Carlyle Hotel, Clevelander Sports Bar, Ocean’s Ten, Mango’s Tropical Café, Caffe Milano, the Pelican Café, Larios on the Beach, News Café, Wet Willies, and TGIFridays. Bring your own container for free ice and water. You must be a Miami Beach resident with a valid ID. This offer is good daily, beginning September 14, from 2 to 4 p.m. until power is restored in Miami Beach. Finnegan’s Way. 1344 Ocean Dr.; Havana 1957. 1410 Ocean Dr.; The Carlyle Hotel. 1250 Ocean Dr.; Clevelander Sports Bar. 1020 Ocean Dr.; Ocean’s Ten. 960 Ocean Dr.; Mango’s Tropical Café. 900 Ocean Dr.; Caffe Milano. 850 Ocean Dr.; the Pelican Café. 826 Ocean Dr.; Larios on the Beach. 820 Ocean Dr.; News Café. 800 Ocean Dr.; Wet Willies. 760 Ocean Dr.; TGIFridays, 500 Ocean Dr..

Dr. Limon. 13766 SW 84th St., Miami; 305-382-9204; doctorlimon.com.Offering 10 percent discount off to police, firemen, first responders, military, and veterans with ID this weekend.

JEY Hospitality Group Restaurants. jeygroup.com. First responders and FPL employees will receive 25 percent off their check this weekend. Restaurants open and serving include Rok:Brgr in Delray Beach, Hallandale Beach, and Fort Lauderdale; Taco Craft in Fort Lauderdale; Himmarshee Public House in Fort Lauderdale (dinner only); Pizza Craft in Fort Lauderdale (dinner only); and the Apothecary 330 in Fort Lauderdale (dinner only).

Miami Beach Edition. 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-257-4500; edition hotels.com. Restaurants at this Miami Beach hotel are offering discounts to Florida residents with a valid driver's license. Market, which opens as of noon Friday, will offer 15 percent off your dining check. Matador Room and Matador Terrace, both opening at 6 p.m. Friday, will offer 15 percent off your check. Matador Bar, which opens 6 p.m. Friday, will feature a special $12 specialty cocktail. Basement Bowl opens 5 p.m. Friday with free ice skating and $10 Absolut vodka drinks (the club will be closed this weekend).

Federal Donuts. 250 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-573-9393; federaldonuts.com. Federal Donuts in Wynwood will reopen Friday, September 15, and will give a free hot, fresh doughnut when you buy coffee (while supplies last). The promo runs through Sunday, September 17. Its sister restaurant, Dizengoff, will also reopen.

Hoffman's Chocolates. 3341 Sheridan St., Hollywood; 954-962-5972; hoffmans.com. Hoffman's Chocolates will offer free ice cream to first responders and utility workers through Sunday, September 17, with valid ID. First responders will receive a free regular-size cup or cone of ice cream (two scoops) with a choice of one topping. Everyone else can swing by any of Hoffman Chocolates' nine locations for a buy-one-get-one-free special valid through Friday, September 15. “Hurricane Irma has impacted each of us in some way,” Randall Vitale, regional vice president of Hoffman’s Chocolates, says. “We want to do our part by saying thank you to our first responders and utility workers who are working tirelessly to restore our communities."

Maya's Grill. 809 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-538-0058; mayatapasgrill.com. In addition to free Wi-Fi for customers, the restaurant is offering half-priced meals for all Miami-Dade and Broward residents with a valid ID until Monday, September 18. In addition, first responders and uniformed officials will receive a complimentary meal until Friday, September 15.

Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken. 8870 Bird Rd., #13, Miami; 305- 223-6656; mojodonuts.com. All first responders, nurses, law enforcement officers, and firefighters will receive a free fancy doughnut and coffee as a thank-you through Friday, September 15.

R House. 2727 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-0201; rhousewynwood.com. R House opens at 3 p.m. with extended happy hour until 9 p.m. Thursday, September 14, and Friday, September 15.

Rusty Pelican. 3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne; 305-361-3818; therustypelican.com. The Pelican will offer happy hour from 4 p.m. till closing time Thursday, September 14.

Sam's Club. Various locations. All Sam's Club locations will waive membership fees for South Florida residents.

Sedano’s Supermarket #32. 14655 SW 56th St., Miami. Beginning midday Friday, September 15, the location will offer free ice.

Via Emilia 9. 1120 15th St., Miami Beach; 786- 216-7150; viaemilia9.com. Locals will receive 50 percent off the entire lunch menu all season.

Villa Azur. 309 23rd St., Miami Beach; 305-763-8688; villaazurmiami.com. The restaurant reopens Thursday, September 14, and will host a special happy hour from 7 to 9 p.m. featuring 50 percent off all cocktails.

Wynwood Parlor Truck. wynwoodparlor.com. Get two-for-one ice-cream sandwiches all day Saturday and Sunday. The truck will be at Mana Lot in Wynwood both days from noon to 10 p.m.

