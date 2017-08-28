 


Finka's Eileen and Jonathan Andrade Announce New Concept at Croquetapalooza

Laine Doss | August 28, 2017 | 12:21pm
This past Friday, Magic City Casino was filled with a thousand croqueta lovers for the fourth-annual Croquetapalooza, a celebration of Miami's favorite snack.

The event, founded by Burger Beast blogger Sef Gonzalez, saw more than two dozen of Miami's best-loved restaurants vying for the titles of "best croqueta" and "best frita."

Little Havana's Doce Provisions took the judges' award for best croqueta, Sakaya Kitchen came in second, and BreadMan Miami Bakery snagged third place. Dallas-based Croquette nabbed the people's choice croqueta award.

El Rey de las Fritas won the Frita Showdown for the fifth time in a row, proving that a classic never goes out of style.

The big news of the evening, however, was the announcement of Amelia's 1931.

Finka Table & Tap's Eileen and Jonathan Andrade previewed a Korean barbecue frita from their soon-to-open concept. The restaurant, which will be located at 13601 SW 26th St. in Miami, is named for the siblings' grandmother. The concept of Amelia's 1931 will be that of a Cuban diner, serving craft beers, specialty wines, and modern twists on classic Cuban dishes. An opening date has not yet been announced.

Amelia's 1931. 13601 SW 26th St., Miami; 305-554-4949; amelias1931.com. No opening date set.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it's like to wait tables.

