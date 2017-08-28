Finka's Eileen and Jonathan Andrade Announce New Concept at Croquetapalooza

This past Friday, Magic City Casino was filled with a thousand croqueta lovers for the fourth-annual Croquetapalooza, a celebration of Miami's favorite snack.

The event, founded by Burger Beast blogger Sef Gonzalez, saw more than two dozen of Miami's best-loved restaurants vying for the titles of "best croqueta" and "best frita."

Little Havana's Doce Provisions took the judges' award for best croqueta, Sakaya Kitchen came in second, and BreadMan Miami Bakery snagged third place. Dallas-based Croquette nabbed the people's choice croqueta award.