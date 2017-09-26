 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Cucuyo is a 700-pound cocoon-shaped mobile structure made entirely through 3D printing technology.EXPAND
Cucuyo is a 700-pound cocoon-shaped mobile structure made entirely through 3D printing technology.
Courtesy of MX3D

Cucuyo, a 3D-Printed Mobile Café, to Open at PAMM

Clarissa Buch | September 26, 2017 | 11:30am
AA

A new waterfront café called Cucuyo will open Thursday, September 28, at Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM).

The 700-pound cocoon-shaped mobile structure, produced entirely through 3D printing technology, is equal parts museum installation and casual dining counter, where art and food become one.

Related Stories

"We wanted to create a one-of-a-kind piece that served the community and provided another option to museum patrons and locals while complementing the architecture and design of the museum," says Adelee Cabrera of Starr Catering Group, which manages Cucuyo.

Designed by South Florida’s Berenblum Busch Architecture (BBA) and manufactured by the Amsterdam-based MX3D, Cucuyo, which means "firefly" in Spanish, was inspired by childhood summers spent chasing and catching lightning bugs.

“It was a challenge to design a piece that was not only lightweight and easily disassembled for relocation but also fully functional,” BBA's Claudia Busch says.

The stainless-steel café will serve coffee, sandwiches, and other light bites by chef Kaytlin Dangaran, who also helms the kitchen at PAMM's eatery Verde.

A peek at the menu reveals grain bowls and sandwiches such as chimichurri roast beef, jerk chicken breast, and a vegetable blend.

Cucuyo can be easily disassembled and relocated, but the structure is equipped with electrical configuration and plumbing to sustain a full-service café. Menu items are unique to Cucuyo and will not be offered at Verde or PAMM's indoor grab-and-go stand.

Cucyuo will remain at PAMM indefinitely and will continue to update its menu to reflect seasonal changes.

Cucuyo. Opening Thursday, September 28. 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000; pamm.org/cucuyo.

 
Clarissa Buch has been named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table. She writes about food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her in restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).

Popular Stories

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >