Cucuyo, a 3D-Printed Mobile Café, to Open at PAMM

A new waterfront café called Cucuyo will open Thursday, September 28, at Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM).

The 700-pound cocoon-shaped mobile structure, produced entirely through 3D printing technology, is equal parts museum installation and casual dining counter, where art and food become one.

"We wanted to create a one-of-a-kind piece that served the community and provided another option to museum patrons and locals while complementing the architecture and design of the museum," says Adelee Cabrera of Starr Catering Group, which manages Cucuyo.

Designed by South Florida’s Berenblum Busch Architecture (BBA) and manufactured by the Amsterdam-based MX3D, Cucuyo, which means "firefly" in Spanish, was inspired by childhood summers spent chasing and catching lightning bugs.

“It was a challenge to design a piece that was not only lightweight and easily disassembled for relocation but also fully functional,” BBA's Claudia Busch says.

The stainless-steel café will serve coffee, sandwiches, and other light bites by chef Kaytlin Dangaran, who also helms the kitchen at PAMM's eatery Verde.

A peek at the menu reveals grain bowls and sandwiches such as chimichurri roast beef, jerk chicken breast, and a vegetable blend.

Cucuyo can be easily disassembled and relocated, but the structure is equipped with electrical configuration and plumbing to sustain a full-service café. Menu items are unique to Cucuyo and will not be offered at Verde or PAMM's indoor grab-and-go stand.

Cucyuo will remain at PAMM indefinitely and will continue to update its menu to reflect seasonal changes.

Cucuyo. Opening Thursday, September 28. 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000; pamm.org/cucuyo.

