Ben & Jerry's Celebrates Free Cone Day With Free Ice Cream and a One-Mile Fun Run

More than three decades ago, Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield began making ice cream in a converted gas station in Burlington, Vermont.
The little shop was a hit, so on its first anniversary, the partners gave away ice cream as a thank-you to customers. That annual tradition remains, and today South Floridians can get their treasure.
Stop at any Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shop today, April 10, from noon till 8 p.m. to receive a free cone in your choice of flavor. It's that simple. Participating South Florida Ben & Jerry's shops include the following:
Coral Gables. 80 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-442-1800.
Miami Beach. 1631 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 786-838-0550.
Miami Lakes.15484 NW 77th Ct., Miami Lakes; 305-822-2997.
Hallandale Beach. 1723 E. Hallandale Beach Blvd, Hallandale Beach; 954-955-4900.
Hollywood Beach. 1202 N. Broadwalk, Hollywood; 954-929-7085.
Coral Springs. 641 Westview Dr., Coral Springs; 954-228-1103.
If you prefer to earn your ice cream, Split Second Timing will host its inaugural Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Mile tonight at Vista View Park in Davie. The one-mile run begins at 6:15 p.m. sharp. Reach the finish line and receive a free scoop of Ben & Jerry's ice cream. Registration is free — sign up here.
The company also supports a host of causes, including Black Lives Matter, migrant justice, and farm animal welfare reform. The company's CEO, Jostein Solheim, penned this response to the Trump administration's failed Muslim travel ban: "Given the president’s experience as a CEO, it was alarming that he would slam the front door of the nation on potential employees and employers who sought legal entry into the U.S. If I indiscriminately stopped hiring people simply because they came from a particular place, I’d be putting my global business at a competitive disadvantage. Yet that’s exactly what this order would do to the United States and its economy."
By eating free ice cream, you're also supporting social justice. That's one sweet deal.
Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Mile. 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 10, at Vista View Park, 4001 SW 142nd Ave.,
Davie. The race is free and includes free ice cream. Register at splitsecondtiming.com.
