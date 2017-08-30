White Supremacist Arrested for Charging Crowd at Hollywood Confederate Street-Name Protest

Hollywood commissioners will vote today on whether to rename three streets that honor Confederate generals — John Hood, Robert E. Lee, and Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Ku Klux Klan grand wizard. In the leadup to today's vote, local civil rights activists said they feared that in a post-Charlottesville world, white supremacists might harass or try to hurt the people protesting for equality.

Well, it appears the activists might have been right: Today a local white supremacist, Chris Cedeno, was arrested after witnesses say he charged into the crowd of civil rights protesters. A New Times reporter watched the event unfold: Cedeno was standing near the entrance to Hollywood City Hall, in front of a police line that separated him from 150 to 200 protesters. Cedeno was filmed jawing back and forth with a protester from roughly ten feet away, calling him a "fascist communist." He then ran directly at the crowd with a flagpole pointed toward the protesters. Cops were filmed tackling Cedeno and taking him away Cedeno in handcuffs. It's unclear if he will be charged with a crime.

Cedeno was photographed at the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia earlier this month, where a white supremacist drove a Dodge Charger into a crowd of anti-racist protesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring 19 others.