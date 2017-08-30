 


White Supremacist Arrested for Charging Crowd at Hollywood Confederate Street-Name Protest

Jerry Iannelli, Isabella Gomes | August 30, 2017 | 2:17pm
AA

Hollywood commissioners will vote today on whether to rename three streets that honor Confederate generals — John Hood, Robert E. Lee, and Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Ku Klux Klan grand wizard. In the leadup to today's vote, local civil rights activists said they feared that in a post-Charlottesville world, white supremacists might harass or try to hurt the people protesting for equality.

Well, it appears the activists might have been right: Today a local white supremacist, Chris Cedeno, was arrested after witnesses say he charged into the crowd of civil rights protesters. A New Times reporter watched the event unfold: Cedeno was standing near the entrance to Hollywood City Hall, in front of a police line that separated him from 150 to 200 protesters. Cedeno was filmed jawing back and forth with a protester from roughly ten feet away, calling him a "fascist communist." He then ran directly at the crowd with a flagpole pointed toward the protesters. Cops were filmed tackling Cedeno and taking him away Cedeno in handcuffs. It's unclear if he will be charged with a crime.

Cedeno was photographed at the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia earlier this month, where a white supremacist drove a Dodge Charger into a crowd of anti-racist protesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring 19 others.

A spokesperson for Hollywood Police did not immediately respond to a phone call and email requesting more information. (Protesters with the Black Lives Matter Alliance of Broward County, the South Florida chapter of the Women's March, and a group called Take Them Down Hollywood attended today's city commission meeting.)

White Supremacist Arrested for Charging Crowd at Hollywood Confederate Street-Name ProtestEXPAND
Photo by Isabella Gomes

Cedeno showed up at the protest in a shirt emblazoned with the logo for the Florida League of the South, a white nationalist group that wants the Confederate states to secede from the Union again and create a society led by white, Christian people of European descent.

Today Cedeno waved a flag that combined the classic Confederate "stars and bars" with the black-and-white League of the South logo:

Cedeno is a known commodity in South Florida: He has regularly shown up at progressive protests and waved the Confederate flag or League of the South regalia. After former state Sen. Frank Artiles was caught dropping the N-word in front of a black lawmaker, Cedeno showed up at a protest in order to defend Artiles. Cedeno wore a neo-Nazi pin on his shirt collar:

Cedeno also showed up at the last protest against the Confederate street names in Hollywood in June. At that event, Cedeno, other white supremacists, and members of the armed militia Three Percenters counterprotested against civil rights organizers.

Hollywood state Rep. Shevrin Jones, a black man, joined Black Lives Matter Alliance protesters to demand the street names be changed. Jones said he was called a "nigger," a "monkey," and told to "go back to where [he] came from." Jones also said an elderly black woman left the protest because the counterprotesters reminded her of the segregated 1960s.

White Supremacist Arrested for Charging Crowd at Hollywood Confederate Street-Name Protest
via Facebook

At the July protest, the website Rise News interviewed Cedeno and called him the "Cuban-American 'Clayton Bigsby,'" referencing an old Chappelle's Show skit in which a prominent Klansman turns out to be a blind black guy.

Other members of the Florida League of the South were heavily involved in the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, earlier this month: The leader of the state chapter, Michael Tubbs, was filmed standing next to white supremacists who used sticks and blunt objects to beat a black man, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

This is a breaking post. This story will be updated.

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

