White Supremacist Arrested for Charging Crowd at Hollywood Confederate Street-Name Protest

Hollywood commissioners will vote today on whether to rename three streets that honor Confederate generals — John Hood, Robert E. Lee, and Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Ku Klux Klan grand wizard. In the
Well, it appears the activists might have been right: Today a local white supremacist, Chris Cedeno, was arrested after witnesses say he charged into the crowd of civil rights protesters. A New Times reporter watched the event unfold: Cedeno was standing near the entrance to Hollywood City Hall, in front of a police line that separated him from 150 to 200 protesters. Cedeno was filmed jawing back and forth with a protester from roughly ten feet away, calling him a "fascist communist." He then ran directly at the crowd with a flagpole pointed toward the protesters. Cops were filmed tackling Cedeno and taking him away Cedeno in handcuffs. It's unclear if he will be charged with a crime.
Cedeno was photographed at the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia earlier this month, where a white supremacist drove a Dodge Charger into a crowd of anti-racist protesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring 19 others.
A spokesperson for Hollywood Police did not immediately respond to a phone call and email requesting more information. (Protesters with the Black Lives Matter Alliance of Broward County, the South Florida chapter of the Women's March, and a group called Take Them Down Hollywood attended today's city commission meeting.)
Photo by Isabella Gomes
Cedeno showed up at the protest in a shirt emblazoned with the logo for the Florida League of the South, a white nationalist group that wants the Confederate states to secede from the Union again and
Today Cedeno waved a flag that combined the classic Confederate "stars and bars" with the black-and-white League of the South logo:
The Cuban neo-Nazi dude who shows up at South Florida marches was just arrested for charging Confederate street sign protesters in Hollywood pic.twitter.com/z77x1uI3D3— Tim Elfrink (@timelfrinkmia) August 30, 2017
Cedeno is a known commodity in South Florida: He has regularly shown up at progressive protests and waved the Confederate flag or League of the South regalia. After former state Sen. Frank Artiles was caught dropping the N-word in front of a black lawmaker, Cedeno showed up at a protest in order to defend Artiles. Cedeno wore a neo-Nazi pin on his shirt collar:
The hatred that @Artiles40 inspires... As black community leaders gathered to denounce his racism, a neo-nazi showed up to support Artiles. pic.twitter.com/bbtgBAQN2d— Tomas Kennedy (@Tomaskenn) April 20, 2017
Why I respect Sen @DwightBullard: Standing up to a neo-nazi who defends the racist rhetoric of @Artiles40 using logic & reason. pic.twitter.com/BgNDRoSpyl— Tomas Kennedy (@Tomaskenn) April 20, 2017
Cedeno also showed up at the last protest against the Confederate street names in Hollywood in June. At that event, Cedeno, other white supremacists, and members of the armed militia Three Percenters
Hollywood state Rep. Shevrin Jones, a black man, joined Black Lives Matter Alliance protesters to demand the street names be changed. Jones said he was called a "nigger," a "monkey," and told to "go back to where [he] came from." Jones also said an elderly black woman left the protest because the counterprotesters reminded her of the segregated 1960s.
via Facebook
At the July protest, the website Rise News interviewed Cedeno and called him the "Cuban-American 'Clayton Bigsby,'" referencing an old Chappelle's Show skit in which a prominent Klansman turns out to be a blind black guy.
He was also in cville pic.twitter.com/Wj2cpgTwmi— patio party (@take1theirsmall) August 30, 2017
Other members of the Florida League of the South were heavily involved in the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, earlier this month: The leader of the state chapter, Michael Tubbs, was filmed standing next to white supremacists who used sticks and blunt objects to beat a black man, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.
This is a breaking post. This story will be updated.
