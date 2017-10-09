Model Outs Dolphins Coach Snorting Coke as Revenge Over Anthem Protests

On Sunday, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross abruptly changed his tune on the NFL player protests. Ross, who'd previously supported players kneeling to raise awareness of police violence and racial inequality, told the Miami Herald's resident Kaepernick-basher Armando Salguero that since Trump had made the protests "about patriotism," he now disagreed with the move. Coach Adam Gase then forced three of his players to stay in the tunnel during the anthem rather than protest on the field at Hard Rock Stadium.

A few hours later, a Las Vegas-based model named Kijuana Nige took to Facebook to blast the organization for the move — and to fire back in the form of a video that apparently shows Offensive Line Coach Chris Foerster snorting lines of cocaine inside the Dolphins offices before a meeting.

“So quick to make excuses for him but will roast a minority player over an anthem, dog fights, weed, domestic issues etc," Nige wrote on Facebook after posting the video. "But y’all keep saying ALL LIVES MATTER STFU?? .... if his ass was black they would be dragging him thru the (mud) face 1st.”