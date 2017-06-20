Tim Canova Deletes Tweet Implying Debbie Wasserman Schultz Fried His Surge Protector

Tim Canova stands in front of an American flag in his downtown Hollywood office. Photo by Jerry Iannelli

As Democrats go, Debbie Wasserman Schultz is a dreadful candidate. Her donor pool is dominated by corporate raiders and predatory capitalists, the actual list of important bills she's written is slim, and she helped drive her party toward catastrophic losses while she was the head of the Democratic National Committee. In theory, it should be easy to challenge her by refusing to take money from corporations, supporting single-payer health-care and generally being progressive in a post-Trump, post-Brexit world.

So far, Tim Canova, who lost in the primary against Wasserman Schultz in 2016 and last week announced an official 2018 rematch, isn't quite sticking to that game-plan. On Saturday, Canova tweeted that some sort of computer hack and/or electrical surge had fried both his computer and surge protector Thursday night — and implied that Debbie Wasserman Schultz or the Democratic National Committee may have been connected to the alleged attack.

"Announced last night 8 p.m. run vs. @DWSTweets again," he wrote. "At 2 a.m. my computer was attacked & surge protector fried. Same happened last campaign."

EXPAND via Twitter

Via email, Canova said he heard a "high-pitched sound coming from the surge-protector" at around 2 a.m. Thursday. He said he could not see a storm outside near his home, but that if it was an "intentional attack," it could have "been anyone" who dislikes him, and not necessarily Wasserman Schultz. But his tweet clearly said that the surge came hours after he declared his candidacy. (A spokesperson for Wasserman Schultz did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.)

After Canova announced the alleged "hack," more than a few electricians and engineers online pointed out that what Canova is describing is basically impossible. It's almost physically impossible for someone to send voltage toward a surge protector from a computer and therefore "fry" it — surge protectors only stop voltage from traveling one way, from a power grid to a computer, and not vice-versa.

Likewise, while it's technically possible to send a surge through a power-line and into Canova's home, that kind of attack would fry everything in a person's home (and likely their neighbors' homes, too), and can't just be directed at someone's computer, specifically.

In response to criticism on Twitter — where more than a few people asked if his tinfoil hat had been wrapped a bit too tight — Canova deleted the tweet sometime yesterday or today. (New Times preserved the tweet for posterity's sake, since the man is running for Congress.)

When New Times asked for more information about the alleged attack, Canova declined to speak via phone because he was in a meeting and didn't "want to be misquoted."

But via email, he maintained that someone had tried to hack his computer and surge protector, even though most experts say that's next-to-impossible. He declined to speculate whether Wasserman Schultz and said anyone who inferred that from his Tweet was reading too much into it.

"No, I never accused DWS," he wrote. "I simply tweeted that my surge protector was fried after I announced and worried my computer was damaged. The same thing happened last year day's into my campaign. I did not speculate how it happened."

He then said that during last year's election, his campaign website came under repeated distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, whereby hackers flood a website with fake traffic in order to crash its servers. He said he then tried to contact the FBI, but the bureau did nothing, and the site ended up crashing for a short period of time.

"I will leave it to you and others to speculate if it was the Russians or someone else!" he added.

The tweet is not the first time Canova has forayed into conspiracy theorizing. He has posted multiple times about the conspiracy theory surrounding Seth Rich, the former DNC employee who was killed in what police believe was a botched robbery. Fringe commentators on the extremely far-right and even-farther-left instead claim that Rich was the source who leaked DNC emails to Wikileaks last year, which is demonstrable nonsense, given the fact that Rich's family has his laptop and says it contains zero evidence that he communicated with Wikileaks; that the actual emails in question weren't incendiary enough for anyone to get killed over; and that Wikileaks head Julian Assange, the most radical pro-transparency human being on earth, has never released any actual evidence tying Rich to Wikileaks.

(Seth Rich truthers like to claim that they're just "asking questions about a murder" and "just want a murder solved." But everyone wants an open murder case solved, not just the people throwing around baseless accusations.)

Canova has posted multiple times about Seth Rich — and when asked last week whether he believed Rich was murdered by Democrats, Canova was unable to say something simple, like "My opponent is bad but not a murderer." He instead said that he wasn't sure what the DNC "is capable of."

Likewise, Canova held a press conference in Washington, D.C. earlier this year to claim that someone had hacked the voting results in his primary election against Wasserman Schultz. In response, the political-action committee suing the DNC for fraud — JamPAC, led by lawyers Jared and Elizabeth Beck — are collecting money in an attempt to fund an election recount.

Canova's bent for conspiracy theorizing threatens to drown out the fact that he's spent a lifetime studying neoliberal economics, federal reserve policy, and Wall Street banking regulations. His knowledge on the subject is so complete that Bernie Sanders once asked him to sit alongside economic powerhouses James Galbraith and Nobel-Prize-Winner Joseph Stiglitz on a banking-reform committee. He also advised a few Capitol Hill staffers when the Dodd-Frank Wall-Street reform bill was in its draft-stages. He's also been one of the loudest voices fighting for green-energy reform and against natural-gas pipelines in Florida.

In a race that will unquestionably be tougher than the one he faced last round, in which he lost by 14 points, Canova can't afford to keep shooting himself in the foot. "You've really got nothing better to write about?" he asked today via email.

Minutes later, he added that he was actually tweeting about the incident in order to get some help installing a computer firewall.

"The intent of my tweet was to get some help for my computer security," he said. "As a result of the tweet, I received messages from several supporters who offered to help secure my home computer system, including by adding a firewall. I received the help that I needed, so the tweet served a very practical purpose. I took down the tweet after I got the computer support I needed."

