Third-Party U.S. Senate Candidate Sues to be Included in Debate

Machat thinks he's got a shot at being a senator. Courtesy of Steven Machat / machat4senate.com

Steven Machat is confident he’d win Florida’s U.S. Senate race — if only he was allowed to get on the debate stage.

The music industry veteran running as an independent last month sued the Federal Communications Commission and hosts of two upcoming televised debates, arguing that “as a proper candidate,” he “has every right to be heard and debate the issues” alongside Republican Sen. Marco Rubio and Democratic Rep. Patrick Murphy. Without that opportunity, he argues, he isn't getting the fair shake he's entitled to.

A federal judge dismissed the case last week, saying he lacked jurisdiction. But Machat is undeterred. The Miami resident now plans to file the case in state court, where he's seeking an injunction stopping the debates from proceeding.

His fight is all about giving voters a fair shake in a year when anger has never been hotter against the two dominant parties.

Limiting the debates to just the Republican and Democratic candidates wrongly gives voters the impression that they only have two choices, Machat says. It's one way the system is rigged against third-party candidates, despite the growing number of voters who identify as independent, he says.

"It's a one-party, two-headed system that works for the same puppet masters," says Machat, who has represented artists including Genesis, Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins, and Bobby Brown in a long career in the music industry.

In fact, Floridians will have to choose between seven Senate candidates on their ballots in November: Rubio, Murphy, Libertarian Paul Stanton and no party affiliation candidates Machat, Basil Dalack, Tony Khoury and Bruce Nathan. Each qualified by paying a $7,000 filing fee.

Machat says all seven should get to participate in the debates.

"If Florida creates a non-party affiliate specific category, then these people should be heard," he says. "And to put me on the debate — how hard is that? You had 120 people in the Republican debate."

Two Senate debates are being hosted by nonprofit Leadership Florida and media organizations: One on Oct. 17 at the University of Central Florida, put on by WFTV Channel 9, Politico Florida and two Cox Media Group radio stations, and another on Oct. 26 at Broward College, sponsored by the Florida Press Association.

But Machat says the debates are being televised on "public airwaves" that belong to the people rather than the Democratic and Republican parties, which he says "own and control the media."

He isn't included in major polls and has raised just under $26,000, donating $8,000 of it himself. And yet, he says he thinks people are fed up with the two-party system and his campaign could pick up speed swiftly: "I believe I can do it. It's like breaking a song, breaking a hit song."

If he isn't allowed to participate in the debates, he has a Plan B: He'll make a video of himself answering the same questions and upload it to Youtube.

"People need to know there's a choice," he says.

