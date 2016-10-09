Ten Times Rick Scott Treated Floridians Like Garbage

Scott wants to stop the "Stop Trump"-ers. photo by Gage Skidmore via Flickr Creative Commons

Until President Trump repeals our right to do so, New Times will steadfastly remind Floridians that Rick Scott is a bewitched, evil hermit crab who lost his shell and accidentally became Florida's governor. That's the only reasonable explanation for Scott's actions since he took office in 2011. He appears to have no regard for the physical or emotional well-being of Floridians.

On Friday, Scott refused to extend Florida's voter-registration deadline in the wake of Hurricane Matthew, forcing New Times to ask, for the thousandth time, how Scott can continue to live with himself.

Scott chairs Donald Trump's political action committee. This is a problem on its face, because he's bankrolling a campaign for a racist, sexist, third-string Batman villain. But Scott's two jobs create the space for some serious ethical conflicts: Politico reported Thursday that 488,000 new Democrats have registered to vote in Florida this year, compared to just 60,000 Republicans.

This is fantastic for civic engagement in Florida but dreadful for the Trump campaign. Florida's registration deadline is Tuesday — Scott could have easily extended that deadline, because his administration told pretty much everyone in Florida to stay indoors during the storm. Republican governors in South Carolina and Georgia have extended their states' deadlines. But Scott refuses to do so and appears to be using a legitimate natural disaster as an excuse to game the presidential race.

But for those who know Scott, this is simply par for the course. In case you've forgotten, here are the most egregious examples:

Rick Scott Photo by Gage Skidmore's Flickr | CC.20

1. Trying to defund Planned Parenthood and set up abortion "waiting periods."

Rick Scott wouldn't answer a simple question, so his mic got cut. screencap via Twitter

2. Allowing companies to dump more cancer-causing chemicals into Florida's water supply.

3. Writing a pro-Trump op-ed.

4. Supporting oil-drilling in the Everglades.

Rick Scott pans for corrupt investment payoffs. Photo by Florida Fish & Wildlife via Flickr Creative Commons

5. Trying to test poor people for drugs before they're allowed to receive government aid.