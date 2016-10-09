Ten Times Rick Scott Treated Floridians Like Garbage
|
Scott wants to stop the "Stop Trump"-ers.
photo by Gage Skidmore via Flickr Creative Commons
Until President Trump repeals our right to do so, New Times will steadfastly remind Floridians that Rick Scott is a bewitched, evil hermit crab who lost his shell and accidentally became Florida's governor. That's the only reasonable explanation for Scott's actions since he took office in 2011. He appears to have no regard for the physical or emotional well-being of Floridians.
On Friday, Scott refused to extend Florida's voter-registration deadline in the wake of Hurricane Matthew, forcing New Times to ask, for the thousandth time, how Scott can continue to live with himself.
Scott chairs Donald Trump's political action committee. This is a problem on its
This is fantastic for civic engagement in Florida but dreadful for the Trump campaign. Florida's registration deadline is Tuesday — Scott could have easily extended that
But for those who know Scott, this is simply par for the course. In case you've forgotten, here are the most egregious examples:
1. Trying to defund Planned Parenthood and set up abortion "waiting periods."
|
Rick Scott wouldn't answer a simple question, so his mic got cut.
screencap via Twitter
2. Allowing companies to dump more cancer-causing chemicals into Florida's water supply.
4. Supporting
|
Rick Scott pans for corrupt investment payoffs.
5. Trying to test poor people for drugs before they're allowed to receive government aid.Next Page
Get the This Week's Top Stories Newsletter
Every week we collect the latest news, music and arts stories — along with film and food reviews and the best things to do this week — so that you'll never miss Miami New Times' biggest stories.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!