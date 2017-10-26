Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin Spent $43,000 on One Flight to Miami

Thousands of flights jet to Miami every day. Hundreds of them come from the New York area. On airlines such as JetBlue and American, it's easy to find a round-trip ticket from MIA to LaGuardia for less than $300. If you're willing to schlep to Fort Lauderdale and avoid a carry-on, you can snag a seat on Spirit for even less.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin did not use any of these options when he traveled to Miami in July. Instead, the man appointed by Donald Trump in the president's quest to "drain the swamp" and reform Washington corruption chartered a military aircraft that set taxpayers back $43,726. For one trip to Miami!

That figure comes in a new analysis of Mnuchin's travel by the New York Times, which found that since June, he'd blown upward of $172,000 on domestic flights that, had he simply flown commercial, would have cost at most $3,400.