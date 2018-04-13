Parkland Education Advisory Board Member Compares David Hogg to Nazis on Twitter

Ever since Marjory Stoneman Douglas senior David Hogg began pushing for gun control in the wake of the massacre at his high school, he's been a target for conservatives. An aide to Republican state Rep. Shawn Harrison called Hogg a crisis actor. Laura Ingraham blasted him for "whining" after being rejected from several California colleges. Talk-show host Jamie Allman said he had been "hanging out getting ready to ram a hot poker up David's Hogg's ass."

Now, a member of Parkland's Education Advisory Board, which makes recommendations to that city's commission about school policy, apparently shared multiple memes depicting Hogg as a Nazi. An account that appears to belong to Wayne Alder, who is critical of the #NeverAgain movement's gun-control message, also tweeted an image of Hogg with his fist raised. "Parkland. Here is your future. I won't be wearing the Broward Brown Shirt," he wrote, referencing the shirts worn by Adolf Hitler's stormtroopers.

Another of his tweets reads, "I'm from Parkland. This is what happens when a town decides to back one political party, one political voice. The tyranny of one voice that is David Hogg."