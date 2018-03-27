A Miccosukee Activist Brilliantly Trolled Bros in Headdresses at Ultra

When Houston Cypress headed to Ultra Music Fest last weekend, his only plan was to dance the day away. But then the Miccosukee Tribe member saw the dozens of partiers writhing around in Native American headdresses at Bayfront Park.

Cypress, a well-known environmental and gay-rights activist, felt the faux Native American attire was disrespectful. Headdresses are powerful symbols to real tribal members, he says, so he was upset to see them used as props at an EDM fest.

"Headdresses are earned status symbols in our community. It takes training and accomplishments and real sacrifices to earn the right to wear them, so it felt like they were stepping on our sovereignty," Cypress says. "By wearing them, they were not only erasing our history, but also who we are today."