Muhammad Ali Jr. Detained Again While Traveling To Tell Congress About Last Detention

via Debbie Wasserman Schultz's Twitter

Two weeks ago, Muhammad Ali Jr. was detained at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and questioned about his religion. It was an outrageous enough moment for the son of America's greatest athlete (and most famous Muslim) that Ali Jr. testified before Congress yesterday about putting a stop to such blatant religious discrimination.

So of course, on his way back to Fort Lauderdale today, Ali Jr. says he was yet again detained at Reagan National Airport by the Department of Homeland Security. This time, however, Ali Jr. hadn't even left the country.

The family's lawyer, Chris Mancini, tells New Times that Ali Jr. had been flying around the country using a valid Illinois State ID (not a driver's license), which expires in 2019. The card had worked fine all month.

Yesterday, Ali Jr. testified about his February detention in front of a United States Senate Democratic Subcommittee. And one day after publicly criticizing Donald Trump and his Muslim travel ban, his ID magically stopped working at Reagan National.

"This was directly in retaliation for what happened," Mancini says. "I don’t care what they say. Homeland Security needs to explain why, two days ago, he could fly, but all of a sudden two days later, he can't fly."

Mancini says Ali Jr. was questioned about his date-of-birth, social-security number, and mother's name, but was still denied entry to the flight. Thankfully, he was carrying his U.S. Passport, and Mancini say that document earned him a trip home.

In a twist of fate, Ali Jr. ended up on the same JetBlue flight as Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who tweeted out the news.

"On way home on DOMESTIC FLIGHT Muhammad Ali Jr. detained AGAIN by @DHSgov," Wasserman Schultz tweeted. "Religiously profiling son of 'The Greatest' will not make us safe."

"Debbie said this was an outrage," Mancini says.

A DHS spokesman tells New Times the agency is "looking into the reports," but didn't have further information about Ali's detention.

If his story is accurate, it's doubly troubling because he was traveling domestically — not internationally, as in the first case, when he was coming back from Jamaica.

Yesterday, Ali Jr. told Congress how that detention and the questions he faced over his religious faith felt like an assault on his liberties.

"I felt just like I felt at my father's funeral. I didn't know what to think. I was just dumbfounded," Ali told lawmakers.

"What’s so fascinating," Manicini says, "is that we go to Washington to testify before the Democratic subcommittee. We criticize the Department of Homeland Security on-record , under oath, and, lo and behold, the next day when we try to fly, all of a sudden his ID is not acceptable."

Mancini, a former federal prosecutor, says Ali Jr.'s ordeal has shaken his faith in the government.

"I never trust anything the government says," he said.

Tim Elfrink contributed to this report.

