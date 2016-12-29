menu

More Than 20 Percent of Women in Miami Live Below the Poverty Line

Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 8:50 a.m.
By Tim Elfrink
More Than 20 Percent of Women in Miami Live Below the Poverty Line
Wikimedia Commons/Marc Averette
On a surface level, Miami is a prosperous place — new condo towers are forever rising in Edgewater and South Beach, luxury cars are lined up at valet stations and foreign cash seems drawn to South Florida development like an unscrupulous retiree to a Ponzi scheme.

But beneath that sheen lies one of America's least equal distributions of wealth. And that inequality includes a sizable and worrying gender gap, with more than one in every five women in Dade County living below the poverty line.

That's according to a new report by the Institute for Women’s Policy Research, which also found troubling trends statewide. The study, which uses data from the U.S. Census and local agencies, found that the number of women in Florida living in poverty has grown since 2004, from 12.6 percent to 15.4 percent.

Miami has one of the higher rates of female poverty in the state, at 20.5 percent. (That's compared to 16.6 percent of men in Dade County living in poverty.)

That's not the worst rate in Florida — that distinction belongs to rural areas like Hardee County, where an eye-popping 29 percent of women are below the line — but it is a troubling figure, especially considering that other statistics suggest women are making economic strides in the Magic City.

A full 40 percent of businesses in Miami are owned by women, for example, one of the highest rates in Florida.

"Florida is among the states with the largest number of women-owned businesses (807,817) and the greatest growth in women-owned businesses," the authors note in the report, "The Status of Women in Florida By County: Poverty & Opportunity." "The growth rate for women-owned businesses in the state was 84.7 percent, the fourth highest in the country."

The report also found that 26.3 percent of women in Miami held at least a bachelor's degree, again one of the higher rates in Florida.

Yet those stats aren't translating to enough women earning a living wage, especially in a county where rising rents and home prices make cost of living increasingly difficult.

That's a statewide problem, the report found. "In Florida, 15.4 percent of women aged 18 and older live in poverty, placing the state among the bottom third in the country," the report notes.

Tim Elfrink
Tim Elfrink is an award-winning investigative reporter, the managing editor of the Miami New Times and the co-author of "Blood Sport: Alex Rodriguez and the Quest to End Baseball's Steroid Era." Since 2008, he's written in-depth pieces on police corruption, fatal shootings and social justice issues across South Florida. He's won the George Polk Award and has been a finalist for the Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting.

