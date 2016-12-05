Miamians Are Going on Twitter to Ask Donald Trump to Deport Their Exes

EXPAND screenshot via Twitter

There are a lot of ways to get back at a horrible ex. The desire for revenge is so primal and prevalent that the internet is practically littered with lists about how to exact vengeance. Most of the suggestions are benign, from donating their stuff to Goodwill to sending over a dozen pizzas with their least favorite topping.

But in Donald Trump's America, many scorned ex-lovers are employing a far more sinister tactic: taking to social media to ask the Tweeter-in-chief to deport their old flames.

A Twitter search comes up with dozens of posts, which began poring in almost immediately after Trump declared victory last month. In addition to listing what are presumably real addresses — many of which are in the Miami metro area — some of the posts also include a photo of the ex or the home they live in.

screenshot via Twitter

screenshot via Twitter

screenshot via Twitter

There are scores of examples, though they're not all linked to here because this is a truly shitty thing to do to someone.

While Trump is unlikely to see every appeal for deportation in his mentions, that doesn't mean the threats are empty. Since Election Day, there have been 37 hate incidents in Florida alone — and those are just the ones that happened to be reported. Many of those incidents targeted immigrants, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center:

"Anti-immigration harassment hasn't been restricted to Latino students," the SPLC says in a report released Tuesday. "In Wesley Chapel, Florida, a teacher scolded the behavior of black students by saying, 'Don’t make me call Donald Trump to get you sent back to Africa.'"



Trump has stoked anti-immigrant sentiments from day one of his campaign, when he infamously called Mexicans drug dealers and "rapists." In a 60 Minutes interview last month, the president-elect vowed to deport 2 million to 3 million immigrants, with a focus on those who have committed crimes. His rhetoric has filled many Miamians with an unshakeable sense of panic about being separated from their families.

Look, there are plenty of ways to get back at someone who has wronged you without stooping to their level. Find someone better. Change your Netflix password. Subscribe them to Modern Drunkard, which is a hilarious and quite real publication that puzzlingly no one seems to know about.

But seriously, posting their address and immigration status doesn't make you edgy or cool or particularly clever — it makes you a dick. Cut it out.

