There Were 37 Hate Incidents in Florida in the Ten Days After Trump Won

Photo by Ian Witlen

Donald Trump has been the president-elect for exactly three weeks. As he's endlessly Twitter-beefed and mulled over cabinet picks, though, it seems like he's been president-elect since Tsar Nicholas II was assassinated.

But there's already been a darker side to Trump's ascendency than watching the future leader of the free world go on unhinged social media rants. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks hate crimes nationally, there have already been 867 "hate incidents" across the U.S. in just the ten days following Trump's victory.

In Florida, 37 incidents were recorded — the sixth-highest number in the country.

According to the SPLC, hate has seeped in from all sides in the Sunshine State since Trump claimed victory. Harassment and intimidation hit virtually every minority group in mid-November, including black people, Muslims, Jews, Asian people, and "immigrants" in general. The SPLC noted at least four incidents in which swastikas were drawn in public places, and scores of black, Muslim, and Latino people have reported racist graffiti or messages posted on or near their homes.

"Anti-immigration harassment hasn't been restricted to Latino students," the SPLC says in a report released on Tuesday. "In Wesley Chapel, Florida, a teacher scolded the behavior of black students by saying, “Don’t make me call Donald Trump to get you sent back to Africa.'”

According to a list of Florida hate incidents New Times obtained from the SPLC, the harassment started on November 9 — the morning after Trump won. The SPLC says a 4th-grade child in Holmes Beach, Florida walked up to a biracial student and said "You know Trump won, don't you?" The same student was allegedly heard debating which students "had to go" in Trump's America.

In a separate incident, a student in Windmere , Florida said that Trump would "kill" a black child once he took office.

In Bloomingdale, a small town southeast of Tampa, an LGBT student was called a "dumb, fucking cunt-licking bull dyke " by a student in a Trump hat. He also threatened to kill her. In Jacksonville, students from a mostly white school chanted "Donald Trump!" at a predominantly black football team after a game. The situation became so tense that police officers had to separate the groups of opposing fans.

Other residents across the state have reported being screamed at at random times, for random reasons. One Filipina woman was called a "wetback" — a derogatory term for Mexicans — after she refused to give a stranger money on the street. He then alleged said he couldn't wait for "Trump to deport you."

Two of the incidents took place in Miami. The SPLC documented the story of David Sanguesa, a white man who screamed at a black woman and shouted the word "Trump!" after his coffee took too long at Starbucks. Barely a week later, a Miami Muslim woman reported that a man on a motorcycle circled her car and screamed "Trump" at her repeatedly.

A black family also reported getting a robotic voicemail extolling the virtues of murdering African-Americans.

In the most upsetting instances, the incidents occasionally turned violent: One 75-year-old was assaulted for having a marriage-equality sticker on her car. After getting attacked, the assailants allegedly said "You know my new president says we can kill all you faggots now."

After stoking racial hatred for a full 18 months and then riding that wave to the Oval Office, Trump said weeks ago on 60 Minutes that people committing acts of hate in his name should "stop it." But as the SPLC's work makes painfully clear, Trump basically set a pyre of old, orange hair extensions aflame, spit on it once to try and put it out, and then just threw his hands in the air.

Here's the full list of incidents: