Viral Video of Miami Woman Beating Up Allegedly Racist Lady Filmed in Coral Springs

Some people respond to public displays of racism by keeping their mouths shut, looking down, and pretending like nothing happened. Others casually join in the bigotry.

Another group chimes in, tells a racist to knock it off, gets hit in retaliation, and then whoops somebody's ass in self-defense.

As a viral video making the rounds on the internet seems to show, Miami-area woman Colleen Dagg belongs in that latter group. The clip begins midway through Dagg's skirmish with a woman in a teal dress. New Times confirmed with one of Dagg's friends and local police yesterday that the video was shot in a building in Coral Springs.