Viral Video of Miami Woman Beating Up Allegedly Racist Lady Filmed in Coral Springs

Some people respond to public displays of racism by keeping their mouths shut, looking down, and pretending like nothing happened. Others casually join in the bigotry.
Another group chimes in, tells a racist to knock it off, gets hit in retaliation, and then whoops somebody's ass in self-defense.
As a viral video making the rounds on the internet seems to show, Miami-area woman Colleen Dagg belongs in that latter group. The clip begins midway through Dagg's skirmish with a woman in a teal dress. New Times confirmed with one of Dagg's friends and local police yesterday that the video was shot in a building in Coral Springs.
Dagg said online that before the video recording began, the teal-dressed woman was saying a bunch of offensive nonsense to a Haitian security guard. Dagg told her to pipe down.
Then, as the clip shows, Dagg takes off her shoes in the building's lobby while the teal-dressed woman taunts her.
"Why are you taking your shoes off?" the woman asks. "You gonna hit me with one of your shoes? I'm gonna fucking shoot you in your fucking face."
A security guard tells both women to leave.
"I'm taking my shoes off so that if she puts her hands on me, I can defend myself," Dagg responds.
Then the teal-dressed lady gets in Dagg's face and shoves her. In response, Dagg beats the living hell out of her, taunting her for being a racist
"You put your fucking hands on me?!" Dagg shouts as she beats the absolute paint off the woman who provoked the fight. "You say some racist-ass shit, and then you fucking [unintelligible] on me?"
After security guards break up the fight, the teal-dressed woman begins yelling that she's three months
Coral Springs Police spokesperson Ernesto Bruna confirmed to New Times that the cop in the video works for his department.
"That is one of our officers at the end," Bruna told New Times via phone. He could not immediately confirm if any arrests were made. (Bruna said he's "interested to find out what happened himself.")
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
It appears Dagg, who did not have a Twitter account before the fight happened, created one to release a statement about the fight. (She lists her hometown as "Miami, Florida" online.) Her comments are a pretty pitch-perfect example of how to react when you see some racist stuff go down:
August 23, 2017
Stay ready, indeed.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!