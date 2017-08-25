 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Viral Video of Miami Woman Beating Up Allegedly Racist Lady Filmed in Coral Springs

Jerry Iannelli | August 25, 2017 | 8:00am
AA

Some people respond to public displays of racism by keeping their mouths shut, looking down, and pretending like nothing happened. Others casually join in the bigotry.

Another group chimes in, tells a racist to knock it off, gets hit in retaliation, and then whoops somebody's ass in self-defense.

As a viral video making the rounds on the internet seems to show, Miami-area woman Colleen Dagg belongs in that latter group. The clip begins midway through Dagg's skirmish with a woman in a teal dress. New Times confirmed with one of Dagg's friends and local police yesterday that the video was shot in a building in Coral Springs.

Related Stories

Dagg said online that before the video recording began, the teal-dressed woman was saying a bunch of offensive nonsense to a Haitian security guard. Dagg told her to pipe down.

Then, as the clip shows, Dagg takes off her shoes in the building's lobby while the teal-dressed woman taunts her.

"Why are you taking your shoes off?" the woman asks. "You gonna hit me with one of your shoes? I'm gonna fucking shoot you in your fucking face."

A security guard tells both women to leave.

"I'm taking my shoes off so that if she puts her hands on me, I can defend myself," Dagg responds.

Then the teal-dressed lady gets in Dagg's face and shoves her. In response, Dagg beats the living hell out of her, taunting her for being a racist asshole as she lays down the law.

"You put your fucking hands on me?!" Dagg shouts as she beats the absolute paint off the woman who provoked the fight. "You say some racist-ass shit, and then you fucking [unintelligible] on me?"

After security guards break up the fight, the teal-dressed woman begins yelling that she's three months pregnant, and that she'll ensure Dagg goes to jail. (As the Root's Yesha Callahan pointed out, why would you start a fight if you're pregnant?) Eventually, a police officer arrives and tells the teal-dressed lady to "calm down and take a seat" multiple times. The woman denies she hit Dagg first, but Dagg turns to the person filming and confirms she has proof.

Coral Springs Police spokesperson Ernesto Bruna confirmed to New Times that the cop in the video works for his department.

"That is one of our officers at the end," Bruna told New Times via phone. He could not immediately confirm if any arrests were made. (Bruna said he's "interested to find out what happened himself.")

It appears Dagg, who did not have a Twitter account before the fight happened, created one to release a statement about the fight. (She lists her hometown as "Miami, Florida" online.) Her comments are a pretty pitch-perfect example of how to react when you see some racist stuff go down:

Stay ready, indeed.

 
Jerry Iannelli is Miami New Times’ daily-news reporter. He graduated with honors from Temple University. He then earned his master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University. He moved to South Florida in 2015.

Popular Stories

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >