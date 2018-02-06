Miami Is the Tenth Most Congested City on Earth

What could you do with 64 extra hours of time this year? You could marathon every Star Wars movie ever produced three times in a row. You could road-trip from Miami to San Francisco with 20 extra hours to nap along the way. Hell, you could ride your bike all the way to Atlanta if you're into that kind of thing.

But you live in Miami, so instead you'll spend those 64 hours sitting on the Dolphin Expressway or the MacArthur Causeway staring at exhaust fumes, trying to move your tiny visor so your arm stops getting cooked by the setting sun and wondering where your life has gone so terribly awry.

Miamians spend an average of 64 hours every year slogging through peak-hour traffic, according to a new study from INRIX, a global analysis firm that releases annual studies about the world's most traffic-clogged metropolises. And, yes, that's a torturous amount of time to spend in congestion.