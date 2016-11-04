menu

Miami DJ Says He Watched Donald Trump Brutally Slap His Son in College

Friday, November 4, 2016 at 9 a.m.
By Tim Elfrink
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Donald Trump is mighty proud of his temperament. Just yesterday, he told a Florida crowd that he's "honored to have the greatest temperament that anybody has.”

But Scott Melker, a DJ and realtor who lives in Miami Beach, says a great temperament isn't exactly what the Donald showed when he encountered him back in college at the University of Pennsylvania.

The way Melker tells it in a lengthy Facebook story posted last night, he lived in the same freshman dorm at U. Penn as Donald Trump Jr., who attended the Wharton School. One day, the elder Trump showed up to pick up his son for a baseball game and flat-out hit the crap out of his kid when he wasn't dressed for the occasion.

"Don Jr. opened the door, wearing a Yankee jersey. Without saying a word, his father slapped him across the face, knocking him to the floor in front of all of his classmates," Melker writes on Facebook. "He simply said 'put on a suit and meet me outside,' and closed the door."

Melker posted the story, he says, because he thinks the moment illustrates Trump's dangerous angry streak.

"In light of what I saw that day, it is clear to me that Donald Trump lacks the temperament and basic social decency to run our country," he says.

Here's his full post:

via Facebook

Melker has been DJing for 14 years, and has played with a litany of top acts from Future to T.I. and Jason Derulo; he also works as a realtor in Miami Beach. New Times has left him messages, but he hasn't responded yet.

For what it's worth, another U Penn alum replied to Melker with another less-than-fond reminiscence of Trump's relationship with his son:

via Facebook

(H/T to Deadspin)

