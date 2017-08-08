Miami-Dade Police Deploying Military Unit Randomly Across Town

In August 2016, a group of campaign finance reform advocates tried to stage a protest inside Miami-Dade County Hall. The protesters, many of whom were elderly, were peaceful. Yet the Miami-Dade Police Department sent an officer to patrol the crowd with a semi-automatic weapon — terrifying some protesters, who said they felt local cops were treating them like enemy combatants in a war zone.
Turns out that was just the beginning. Now activists trying to protest at county buildings could run into a mine-resistant truck or a whole platoon of cops in full tactical armor. MDPD announced on Monday that it will begin randomly sending out its rapid deployment force to various county buildings, including Metromover stops. This is all happening as crime rates in Miami are reaching historically low levels, according to Florida Department of Law Enforcement data.
"In keeping with our ongoing homeland security initiatives, the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) today begins to deploy its Rapid Deployment Force (RDF) as an enhanced security presence to deter threats to critical infrastructure sites and soft target locations throughout Miami-Dade County, such as government buildings and the Metrorail system," MDPD wrote in a press release yesterday.
Miami Herald reporter Doug Hanks noted on Twitter that an armored, military-grade truck was sitting outside county hall yesterday during the special county commission meeting on Venezuela:
MDPD's military-style truck here at County Hall today. Anything I should know? pic.twitter.com/g6tpx7vmdn— Doug Hanks (@doug_hanks) August 7, 2017
(Military-vehicle deployment at County Hall today as a security precaution.) https://t.co/qrAbnbsq7Q— Doug Hanks (@doug_hanks) August 7, 2017
MDPD seems to understand how powerful an image these vehicles project. The cops repeatedly warn residents to "not be alarmed" and that there is "no heightened state of emergency," tacitly winking at the fact that cops in military gear terrify people. If local police need to repeatedly tell people not to be scared by what they're doing, their actions deserve public scrutiny.
There's been
MDPD — the nation's eighth-largest police force — continues to acquire vast stores of equipment with few questions asked by elected leaders. The county commission, which is supposed to keep a check on these purchases, has largely neglected to do so. Earlier this summer, MDPD asked for federal funding for spy planes that would have recorded every single movement in the city's majority-black neighborhoods. The cops applied for Department of Justice funding without consulting the commission, got County Mayor Carlos Gimenez to sign off on the plan, and then quietly asked the commission to "
Once New Times broke
That ordeal says everything about the way the department operates: It sucks up tens of millions of dollars in taxpayer money in order to buy gunshot-detectors that probably don't work and untold caches of rifles, money that could easily be spent to help subsidize affordable housing in the city or help needy parents feed their children — initiatives that could actually help cut the crime rate.
MDPD's "Rapid Deployment Unit" is a heavily armored, military-grade group that's supposed to respond to true disasters or terror attacks. But that's not how the police plan to use it, according to their latest press release. Instead, MDPD yesterday said the task force will be sent out to police "terrorism and counter-terrorism response operations, Weapons of Mass Destruction and Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear and Explosives response operations, natural and man-made disasters, post-blast Explosive Ordinance Disposal Support, civil disturbances, protests, riots, and humanitarian aid."
(It's somewhat shocking that MDPD mentions "protests" — an act protected within the U.S. Bill of Rights — in the same breath as nuclear bomb attacks.)
Here are some clips of the rapid deployment force in action. Every time MDPD conducts an RDF training exercise, the department has to repeatedly warn residents not to freak out:
#HappeningNow: #MDPD's Special Response & Rapid Deployment Teams large scale exercise #MDPDProtecting pic.twitter.com/Ue3EVDMrcr— Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) June 28, 2017
#MDPD Special Response Team and Rapid Deployment Force #LIVE Training Exercise #MDPDProtecting #MDPDTraining pic.twitter.com/iLUNI81Ecs— Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) June 29, 2017
Starting this week, if you take your child to a basketball game on the Metromover, you might have to walk past a checkpoint that wouldn't seem out of place in Raqqa.
"Members of the community should not be alarmed and/or assume that any credible threat to Miami-Dade has been received," MDPD wrote in its news release yesterday. "These random deployments will be ongoing and complement our efforts to thwart those that may wish to do us harm by showcasing our readiness and ability to respond and protect our county."
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
This, of course, is classic fear-mongering: MDPD hasn't said there's any actual, credible terror threat that justifies this, or explained why its current anti-terror policies are somehow not working. (
Crime stats suggest this is the safest era Miami has seen since the
So far, the opposite has happened.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!