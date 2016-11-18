Despite Public Outcry, Miami Gives Cops 148 New Assault Rifles

Photo by Bill Cooke

City of Miami Police promise this time will be different. Standing in front of the City of Miami Commissioner yesterday, Police Chief Rodolfo Llanes — who was caught this week fudging the truth about when he learned about destroyed murder case evidence — promised that if Miami PD was allowed to purchase a 148 new Bushmaster AR-15-style rifles, the department would ensure that cops are properly trained, properly vetted, and properly punished if any officers use the military-grade rifles incorrectly.

After the City Commission unanimously approved the department's request yesterday, Miamians now must hope they can hold Llanes to his word. Especially since police-reform advocates in Miami have said publicly that the rifle buy is a bad idea.

The $101,000 purchase comes at a time when police-reform advocates say cops shouldn't spend any more money on military-grade equipment, out of fear that army-level gear encourages cops to crack down hard on peaceful demonstrators and treat civilians like enemy combatants. As of 2015, Americans were more like to be killed by their own furniture than a terrorist attack.

"This is not a standard weapon for routine patrols," Llanes promised in front of the commission dais. He claimed that Miami PD is poorly outfitted to deal with a Pulse Nightclub-style active-shooter scenario, and that his officers need those rifles to "either create distance from the target, if target is wearing armor," or if an active shooter is carrying significant firepower.

Llanes first filed the rifle request in August, a few weeks after he cited the tragedy in Orlando to rush-order $300,000 in military-grade battle armor for his cops. His rifle request was delayed, however, after commissioners asked for more time to consult civilian constituents, and the city's Civilian Investigative Panel.

In August, that panel's director, Horacio Stuart Aguirre, told New Times that the ammo request "troubles me," adding that he believes "every man and woman has the right to go home alive. That includes police, but it also includes you and me, especially the not so wealthy, not so good-looking, or not so well-versed in social niceties." He worried that arming City of Miami cops to the teeth would raise the chances that cops could use their new guns on innocent civilians.

On the dais yesterday, Keon Hardemon, a commissioner who represents the predominantly black area of Overtown, among other neighborhoods, told Llanes that some of his constituents felt "terrorized" by the police, and warned him to think long and hard about how people of color in Miami will feel when they see teams of Miami cops storming a building armed with military-grade assault rifles and armor.

"Somehow, we have to come together and show our community that we don’t mean them any harm," Hardemon said. He added that the measure "isn't being passed without some serious thought."

Commissioner Francis Suarez also encouraged Llanes to pay close attention to the "culture" within the police department, and to ensure that cops do not think of themselves as "predators" hunting down bad guys.

In response to public comments, Llanes said that he's taking extra precautions to ensure that the department's bad apples don't get their hands on weapons otherwise reserved for soldiers in the field of combat.

Cops must apply to obtain a new AR-15, he said. After doing so, officers will undergo a careful vetting procedure with their Internal Affairs and personnel files checked thoroughly for red flags. If their paperwork passes, officers will then be put through rigorous training.

Llanes promised that the rifles will only be used to fight back against an active shooter or similar threat, should that threat ever occur.

But rather than use gear like kevlar suits and armored trucks to fight active shooters, nationwide that equipment is more often being used to crack down on peaceful protesters. During the controversial demonstrations against the Dakota Access Pipeline last month, police drew criticism for clearing out peaceful, singing protesters using gear that would otherwise be appropriate for the front lines in Crimea.

After the Pulse shooting, departments across the country were criticized for "exploiting public fear" to get expensive departmental upgrades. Cops absolutely have a right to their own safety and a right to defend themselves, and Llanes said yesterday that the new rifles will ensure that cops will have "the right equipment on the road" in the event of a terror strike.

He promised, then, that a cop caught so much as storing his or her new rifle incorrectly will be disciplined. Let's hope he keeps his word.

