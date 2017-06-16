MDPD Wants Extra $12.5 Million for Guns and Armor, Quadrupling Funding in 12 Months

Miami-Dade County Police

If the Miami-Dade County Commission approves an upcoming funding request from Miami-Dade Police next month, the amount of money county police spend on guns, ammo, and body armor will have jumped from $6.8 million to $24 million — nearly quadrupling in size — in just a 12-month span.

Exactly one year ago, Miami-Dade County Police received a $4.3 million funding-boost to its "prequalification pool" for "law-enforcement equipment and supplies," in order to buy new body armor, "ballistic shields," and night-vision rifles. At the time, the department only had $6.8 million allocated in that account. The department said it needed the supplies to boost an "aggressive hiring plan" that was not explained further in county documents. On July 6 of last year, the county commission approved that funding bump. MDPD eventually ended up with $11.4 million.

Now, less than a year later, MDPD is again asking for more money in that exact same pool of resources. But this time, the department says it needs a whopping $12.5 million, which would raise the amount of cash in the pool to $23.9 million in total.

What does MDPD, the nation's eighth-largest police force, want this time? Well, more guns, bullets, and armor. Again.

"Police requested $12,500,000 in additional expenditure authority to purchase ammunition, guns, rifles, and tactical equipment, such as protective gear, ballistic shields, and helmets," the funding request to the county reads. "The Department is hiring officers and conducting at least four (4) to six (6) basic law enforcement classes per fiscal year. With the increased number of classes, the level of stock for standard-issued equipment must be increased."

For now, that's as much as the public gets to know about why MDPD claims it needs to spend four times as much money on guns and ammo compared to 13 months ago. Multiple spokespeople at MDPD did not respond to messages from New Times yesterday.

The funding request will be included at the county's next commission meeting on July 6 (exactly a year, to the day, after the last funding request was approved). The county's Public Safety and Health Committee signed off on the request at its meeting last Wednesday.

Here's what MDPD received in 2016. Miami-Dade County

While here's what MDPD now wants in 2017. Miami-Dade County

Interestingly, three other departments — Aviation, Corrections, and Parks and Recreation — also asked to double the amount of money they could spend from the "prequalification pool." Parks and Recreation says it needs another $100,000 for tasers, pepper spray, and collapsible batons. The Department of Corrections also wants more body armor and pepper spray, while the Aviation department wants guns, bullets, and cash to fund K9 training aides.

The police department's money would come from two sources: The county's General Fund, which comes from taxpayer money, and the Law-Enforcement Trust-Fund, which is filled with money taken from residents using civil forfeiture rules. Civil forfeiture, it just so happens, might be the shadiest process in all of law-enforcement: Cops are legally able to seize any money and property they suspect may have been used during a drug crime — but in practice, this mostly just means that police take small amounts of money from poor, mostly minority suspects and give them virtually zero chance to fight for that money back. You don't even have to be charged — let alone convicted — with a crime to have your property seized via asset forfeiture. It's essentially legalized theft.

But serious questions remain as to why the department says it needs that much money, especially given the litany of other equipment upgrades it's asked for in the last year. Within the last 12 months, MDPD has applied for multiple, controversial surveillance tools, including:



The fact that MDPD claims it needs to beef up its gun-supply this much is somewhat confusing, given how safe Miami-Dade County has actually become in recent years. Yesterday, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement released its annual Uniform Crime Report for 2016, which showed that crime rates dropped to one-third of what they were during the crime-and-cocaine-ridden 1980s.

In fact, the city's crime rate has not been this low since the 1960s. Given that information, the county needs to tell the public why it ought to go on a hiring binge right about now, rather than focusing on demilitarizing its police force and building better relations with community members while crime rates remain historically low.

