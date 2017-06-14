Crime in Miami-Dade Drops to One Third of Cocaine-Era Peak, New Data Show

Rakontur

Exactly 30 years ago this November, federal agents unsealed a litany of indictments against arguably the most famous drug-traffickers in world history: The Medellín Cartel, led by the infamous drug-importing Ochoa crime family and their accomplice, Pablo Escobar. The indictments were billed as the end of Miami's era of drug-riddled crime. In 1986, crime had skyrocketed to unforeseen levels — there were 12,000 crimes per every 100,000 people. (Turns out arresting Escobar didn't solve the city's crime issues — the crime rate jumped to 13,500 by 1989.)

But today, newly released data show just how much the city has changed since Colombian and Cuban drug cartels were shooting each other in the streets. Today, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement released its yearly Uniform Crime Report for 2016, which shows that crime across the county dropped a comparatively huge 5.8 percent last year — down to 4,118 crimes for each 100,000 residents.

That's less than one-third of the county's peak crime rate throughout the entire 1980s. The county's crime rate has dropped steadily over the last handful of years. (In 1999, there were 9,000 crimes per every 100,000 Miamians.)

Nearly 30 years after the central figures in the city's sordid, coke-fueled history were arrested, crime has dropped to levels not seen since the 1960s. In 1971 — the earliest year in which FDLE's crime stats are posted online — the crime rate was 5,726 incidents per 100,000 people. And that was before cocaine or the Mariel Boatlift hit the city.

Broken down further, this year's new crime stats show every major crime across the county fell last year, with the exception of rapes, which rose from 756 to 796. (Other major crimes include murder, aggravated assault, robbery, burglary, larceny, and car theft.) There were 19 fewer murders, 535 fewer robberies, and a whopping 2,760 fewer burglaries.

Broken down at a department-by-department level, crime in virtually every county metro area declined as well. Crime dropped 6 percent in the City of Miami and 7 percent in both Hialeah and Miami Beach. Crime in Doral is down a massive 20 percent.

The 30-year record-low likely has less to do with any specific Miami police department than it does national trends. As a whole, violent and property crimes have plummeted since the 1980s across America, and crime analysts say there isn't really a good answer as to why. Law-enforcement defenders often tout the fact that crime plummeted right as America began locking up significantly more of its own citizens behind bars, but academic analysts argue that idea is bunk. In 2015, a huge report from the Brennan Center on Justice argued that lessening the incarceration rate will almost certainly further bring down the crime rate.

But the newly released crime stats in Miami underline a point that almost always gets lost in political or police discussions across the Magic City. Crime is a small fraction of what it once was in the county, but politicians, especially in Miami Beach, tend to act as if we're still living under drug-crisis conditions.

This year's mayoral and congressional races in Miami Beach have been dominated by claims that the city is a crime-addled nightmare. Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez, who is running for U.S. Congress, was caught in a leaked email suggesting that cops needed to be given "back their bullets" and, we assume, allowed to shoot more civilians. (Rosen Gonzalez has since apologized for her comments.) Commissioner Michael Grieco, who was later linked to an illegal political-action committee, insulted Miami's black community by suggesting Urban Beach Weekend — a mere three-day celebration over Memorial Day weekend — be canceled.

All of those ideas hinged on the fact that crime is out-of-control in the city, but historical data says otherwise. Of course, one murder or rape is one too many, but it's irresponsible to talk about crime in South Florida without giving voters proper context.

The same can be said for the city's police departments. Cops across the county routinely demand funding upgrades and equipment increases under the pretense that robberies and assaults are out of control, that "problem" neighborhoods are unmitigated hellscapes, and that the law-abiding among us aren't safe walking the streets. City of Miami police have been given extra AR-15-style rifles, commissioners have allowed intrusive surveillance technology to infect our lives, and departments in extremely safe towns like Coral Gables have obtained mine-resistant, tank-like vehicles in order to combat crime.

During the last two weeks, Miami-Dade County Police was forced to walk back a plan to spy on entire neighborhoods using flying, plane-mounted cameras, after New Times revealed the aspects of the plan to the public. MDPD claimed it needed the spy planes to combat a rising crime-wave in the county's North Side district, between Miami and Miami Gardens.

But criminal-justice-reform advocates were quick to point out that the department could better address problem neighborhoods through community-oriented policing techniques, which force cops to get to know local residents, and better economic programs, like affordable-housing protections and minimum-wage increases. The same can be said of the entire county.

While it would be a joke to call Miami "safe," crime has reached historically low levels in Dade County. It's about time the city's political leaders started acting like it.

