Miami Beach Police Investigating Video of Horse Panicking Inside Club

A bikini-clad dancer rides a white horse into the middle of a raucous nightclub crowd — until the horse suddenly bucks, throwing off its rider and stamping in a panic around the club. The cheering crowd is suddenly horrified, gasping as the clearly distressed animal tries to escape the noisy room.

A video of the incident, which reportedly happened at South Beach club Mokai this week, has blazed across Facebook this morning and led animal activists to demand action against the club. Now Miami Beach Police say they're investigating.

"Last night MBPD was made aware of the alleged incident at Mokai," says Officer Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesperson for the department. "We are very concerned over the allegations. As such, we have launched a joint investigation with Miami Beach Code Enforcement."