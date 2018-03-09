Miami Beach Revokes Mokai's Business License Over Horse Stunt

For the past 24 hours, animal rights activists have been bombarding the social media accounts of South Beach nightclub Mokai and lighting up phone lines at Miami Beach City Hall to demand action over a viral video that shows a horse panicking in the middle of the club. It didn't take city officials long to act on those demands.

Mokai's business license has now been revoked over the stunt, City Manager Jimmy Morales says.

“I was disgusted and offended that any legitimate businessperson would think this was an appropriate action to take,” Morales says in a release. “This activity was not permitted, and as soon as we became aware, I immediately instructed staff to act swiftly in remedying this situation.”

