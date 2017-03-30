menu

Miami Beach Has Collected Only 2 Percent of $5 Million in Short-Term-Rental Fines

Miami Updates City Code to Show That Women Can Be Attorneys Too


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Miami Beach Has Collected Only 2 Percent of $5 Million in Short-Term-Rental Fines

Thursday, March 30, 2017 at 9:14 a.m.
By Brittany Shammas
A A

Update: One of the property owners billed by the city tells New Times his tenants are the ones listing his home on Airbnb.

Miami Beach hasn't been shy about levying some of the nation's highest fines against short-term-rental hosts. In the past year, the city has doled out more than $5 million in fines to home-sharing sites such as Airbnb and local residents who use them to rent out their homes.

But actually collecting the money, it turns out, isn't so easy. By the end of this month, Miami Beach had reeled in only $111,000, city records show. That's about 2 percent of all of those fines.

The city's fines — $20,000 for each illegal short-term-rental listing — have plunged Miami Beach and Airbnb into an all-out battle, complete with a Facebook rant from Mayor Philip Levine, dueling advertisements, and mudslinging on both sides.

Upcoming Events

Airbnb last week ran a TV ad telling viewers to contact Levine and ask him why he's against middle-class families. The mayor fired back with personally funded ads carried by boat and plane that accused the home-sharing company of cozying up with lawmakers in Tallahassee.

Zoning regulations make short-term rentals illegal almost anywhere in Miami Beach, except along parts of Harding and Collins Avenues. City officials argue that additional rentals hurt the quality of life in the city's neighborhoods, while home-sharing companies and their supporters say they support the local economy and help local residents make ends meet.

Since March 2016, Miami Beach has handed out 184 fines, including $320,000 to Airbnb itself. Some individual hosts have racked up hundreds of thousands in fees: Records show someone named Temitope Odalapo has been billed $420,000, and another homeowner, Andrew Grewal, has been fined $400,000.

The city has collected nine payments so far, including $20,000 from Airbnb and $5,000 from HomeAway, another home-sharing business. The company Euroamerican Group Inc. has paid the most: $40,000 for a listing on Venetian Way.

Officials plan to spend the first $200,000 collected on homeless services. After that, they say, they'll put 80 percent of the money collected toward affordable housing and 20 percent toward helping the homeless.

Update, 4:30 p.m.: Andrew Grewal tells New Times it's his tenants who listed his property on Airbnb. He says he's working with them and the city to resolve the fines.

Brittany Shammas
Brittany Shammas is a staff writer at Miami New Times. She was born in Orlando and raised in Grand Rapids, Michigan, after her family decided to trade the Sunshine State for the frozen Midwest. Upon graduating from Michigan State University, where she was a writer and editor for the school paper, she promptly moved back to Florida. She covered education in Naples before taking a job at the South Florida Sun Sentinel, where she wrote about crime, general assignment, and education. She joined New Times in 2016.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >