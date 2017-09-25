Michael Grieco Drops Reelection Bid Amid Fundraising Investigation

Even in Miami Beach's drunken carnival of a political scene, few elected officials have had quite as colorful a term as Commissioner Michael Grieco. The attorney has brawled with the NAACP over civil rights, sprinted down a drug dealer while out on his morning job, called a former opponent a "fucking scumbag" at a debate, and been embroiled in an unseemly fundraising committee now under state investigation.

Now the Grieco show is over. The commissioner announced from the dais at this morning's commission meeting that he's dropping his bid for reelection, citing the "many sacrifices" he's made while serving in office.

Grieco also apparently asked for a Miami Beach cop to stand in front of him at the meeting, preventing a Miami Herald reporter from approaching him to ask exactly why he's dropping out: