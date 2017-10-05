Medical Debt Biggest Cause of South Florida Homelessness, Survey Says

Late last month, a time that already feels like a million years ago in the Trump Era, the GOP once again gave Obamacare repeal the ol' college try. As proposed, the Graham-Cassidy bill could have stripped health-care coverage from 15 percent of Floridians. Thankfully for those 3.2 million people, the Senate Republicans' latest attempt was squashed when Arizona Sen. John McCain refused to pledge his support.

But even with Obamacare intact, many Floridians remain vulnerable without health insurance. Census surveys say the Sunshine State has one of the highest uninsured populations in the nation, and of the top 25 metro areas, Miami ranks in the bottom three for health-care coverage. Among the local homeless population, medical debt now tops the list of reasons people end up on the streets, according to a new survey in Broward and Palm Beach Counties.

In fact, the top three reasons people in South Florida become homeless are all medical-related issues. Drug addiction and mental health rank just below medical debt on the list: