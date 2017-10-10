Florida Was Well Represented at the Charlottesville Nazi Rally, ADL Says

According to Google Maps, you need to travel 600 miles — a nine-hour nonstop drive — to make it from the Florida-Georgia line to Charlottesville, Virginia. It's a 15-hour, 1,000-mile journey from Miami to the same destination.

Yet that sizable distance did not stop Florida white supremacists from showing up in droves to the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville this past August 11 and 12, where a white supremacist killed a woman by driving a car into a crowd of people. In fact, according to a new report by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), Florida was one of six states where more than ten residents were identified among the members. That puts the Sunshine State in a hate-filled league matched only by Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio, and Texas.

There is one big caveat here: The ADL is counting only the people it can identify, as opposed to the entire population of neo-Nazis. The ADL's Center on Extremism says it has ID'ed only about 200 of the estimated 500 to 600 attendees on the white-power side. It's possible Floridians are just worse at hiding their hate than residents of other states. That, or the white nationalists here aren't as afraid to show their faces as those from other states.