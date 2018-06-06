LeBron James' 15 Best Moments With the Miami Heat

Let's be completely honest, Miami. Many Heat fans are only now getting over the fact that LeBron James left four years ago to return to his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers. We had to journey through a full 12-step process to acceptance, and along the way, many Heat fans had to collect a medallion at each achievement.

From anger to bitterness to a level of pettiness that most had no idea they were even capable of, it's been an ordeal dealing with the rollercoaster of watching LeBron on the Heat for four years to, well, not having LeBron on the Heat. Only two fan bases in the history of sports have ever had to endure this particular emotional ride. It is not something we would recommend. But most fans in South Florida are now recovering LeBron addicts who can safely look back and enjoy his talents from afar without too much pain.

Most of the time. OK, some of the time. Usually.

It's healthy to get over over LeBron leaving Miami, but like with any ex, it's not illegal to go back and relive some of your best moments together. It's not like we're going to make a photo pillowcase of us together and send LeBron it in the mail or anything. We would never do that again.

Anyway, let's relive some of the most memorable moments LeBron had in a Heat uniform. Because we're totally over it and it doesn't hurt anymore.

15. LeBron is overcome with emotion after a random fan hits a "half-court hooker" worth $75,000. These types of shots happen all the time, but they rarely get on television. That's because everyone usually misses. Banana-colored sweater guy isn't everyone. He drained half-court hook shots without leaving the ground like an absolute boss. LeBron, in a real-recognizing-real moment, tackled Mr.Half-Court Hooker after the shot, and one of the greatest clips in Miami Heat history was born.

14. LeBron and Dwyane Wade do not recognize your Kiss Cam laws. Notice the score in this clip: Remembering all the close playoff games is one thing, but it's easy to forget just how hard LeBron-Heat teams curb-stomped opposing teams during the regular season.

In this clip, the Heat didn't need the services of Wade of LeBron any longer, so they sat back and watched themselves on the Hawks jumbotron as the team's Kiss Cam went on during a timeout. This moment would be higher if, you know, but it didn't go down like that.

13. Dwyane Wade attempts to conduct a LeBron James postgame interview. In the four seasons LeBron was a member of the Miami Heat, a lot of shenanigans went on in the postgame interviews. One of the most memorable was the time an injured Wade took over the interview duties from Jason Jackson. Fun ensued, including a cameo from Chris Bosh. Ah, memories.

12. Dwyane Wade and LeBron James create a piece of artwork live on television. In the early days, nobody knew what to expect from the Big Three. We all knew it was going to be crazy-ass awesome, but nobody knew what it would look like. Then this shit happened, and we all went, "Oh."

Just the other day Dwyane Wade told a media member when it's all said and done, this is the only picture he'll ask LeBron to sign so he can hang it on his wall and show it to his grandchildren. What a time to be alive 2011-2014 was. Truly art in motion every night.

11. LeBron jumps over a fully grown man who plays professional basketball for a living. Remember the time LeBron jumped over John Lucas III like he was your nephew in a swimming pool at a birthday party? That was fun. The messed up part about this dunk is you probably forgot about it because LeBron makes things like this seem normal. It's not normal. It's insane. People would say it's photoshopped if there wasn't witnesses and cameras.

10. LeBron James hits a game-winner against the Golden State Warriors. Before the Warriors were the Warriors, LeBron James ripped their young, ringless, fragile souls from their chests as a member of the Heat. Down two with less than a second remaining, LeBron stepped back and drained a dagger of a three-point winner, leaving just a tenth of a second for his soon-to-be arch nemesis to deal with. If you think about it, that's worse than leaving nothing. A tenth of a second is just disrespectful.

9. LeBron James will have all your Boston Celtics Infinity Stones, thank you. The score was 87-82, then it wasn't. Boston led 87-82 with four minutes left before James stopped all that crap, scoring the final 10 points of the game his damn himself as Miami ended the series with a 16-0 run.

Bye, Celtics. Bye-bye, now.

8. LeBron James is Batman. Only LeBron James could make breaking your face seem cool. After a facial injury that threatened to keep him out a prolonged number of games, LeBron debuted a soon-to-be-illegal-but-for-one-night-amazing Batman mask: He's never been cooler.

LeBron had to use something else because the NBA deemed this mask illegal. Supposedly opponents couldn't "see his eyes," which was unfair. Thanks for ruining everything, NBA.

7. LeBron James scores a career-high 61 points. By the time 2014 rolled around Heat fans had figured they had seen just about everything LeBron could do. On the night of March 3, 2014, this myth was busted. LeBron went off for 61 points against the now extinct Bobcats, proving once again that just when you think you've reached full LeBron James, there are secret doors that lead to VIP levels of LeBron James that few even knew existed.

6. LeBron James pisses everyone off with his counting. Ah yes, the simpler times in the world. Back when people were outraged over the little things, like LeBron James saying the best basketball team ever assembled at the point could quite possibly aspire to win many, many, MANY championships — THE OUTRAGE! LeBron got to seven, which, if you think about it isn't that crazy, because if he stayed in Miami, they would likely be in their eighth-straight NBA Finals right now.

5. LeBron James ends the Celtics. There is no more Celtics. You may think there are Celtics now, but those are not the Celtics. LeBron James killed the Celtics. He burned the franchise to the ground and salted the earth they once occupied. These new Celtics grew from rose from the ashes.

LeBron has since put on performances that have been similar to this night, but there is just something about the way this Game 6 went down in Boston. LeBron had a demonic look in his eye that no one will ever forget. So much was on the line: If the Heat lost, they probably would have broken up the squad afterward. But they didn't lose. And the rest was history.

4. LeBron James deletes Tiago Splitter. It's easy to forget this block, seeing as LeBron has had some more famous blocks since, but at the time this was legendary stuff. Look at this crap. Return to sender. The stuffiest of stuffs. Who needs a center when you have LeBron jumping out of the gym to reject seven-footers?

3. LeBron puts a fork in the San Antonio Spurs. After the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history, there was another game. That game was also awesome but talked about much less than Game 6. In the deciding game, LeBron put a nail in the Spurs coffin and sent the Heat on their way to a second-straight offseason celebration.

This shot is one of the most underrated moments in Heat history, as well as James' career.

2. LeBron James reminds the haters he isn't worried about them. The largest sigh of relief in basketball history came following the 2013 NBA Finals during an interview on ESPN. LeBron was asked what he thought about all doubters and naysayers, and he let it be known right away he wasn't all that worried about them.

It was a special moment that feels like the beginning of a new LeBron James, one that even his detractors have come to appreciate and respect. Like him or hate him, you will respect where LeBron James came from and what he's accomplished. This was him finally getting to tell it like it is, without fear of backlash or public

scrutiny.

1. "The Decision." Talents. South Beach. LeBron James. Greatest four years in South Florida sports history. Really, there isn't much more to say. One night and one man's decision changed the course of history not only in two towns but in an entire sport.

This night will forever go down as one of the best moments in South Florida sports history, and it happened in the offseason.