Interior Design Company Sues Chris Bosh for Fraud

A Broward interior design firm says Bosh and his wife Adrienne refuse to pay them. Photo by George Martinez

No one seems to be sure if Miami Heat basketball star Chris Bosh will ever play again. Bosh has been diagnosed with blood-clot issues and complained today that the team made him feel "written off." The all-star forward added that he intends to play this season.

But amid all the furor over Bosh's ability to play basketball, he and his wife were apparently building a new mansion just outside Dallas, his hometown. Apparently, negotiations between Bosh and his wife Adrienne, and the Broward County interior design firm the MJB Design Group have broken down — and now MJB is alleging multiple instances of fraud and negligence. MJB sued the Boshes in the Southern District Court of Florida yesterday, claiming that, due to construction delays at the home, the Boshes deprived MJB of more than $2 million.

In an insane twist, the Boshes' property might be taken from them in eminent-domain proceedings. Texas businessman Ross Perot Jr., son of the failed presidential candidate, plans to build almost 2,000 homes nearby, and the state plans to construct a highway that will possibly run right through the Boshes' property. The suit claims, in part, that the Boshes are neglecting to pay the rest of the money they owe the design firm because they might never get to use the house.

"The Boshes collaborated with one another in a deliberate attempt to circumvent the Agreements and deprive MJB of its contractural benefits," the suit says.

A call to MJB's lawyer was not immediately returned. A lawyer for the Boshes could not be immediately reached. Bosh is an 11-time NBA All-Star who won two championships with the Heat. Adrienne Bosh is a prominent Miami socialite.

According to the suit, the Boshes own homes in Miami Beach and Malibu and were seeking to build a massive house in Prosper, Texas, a wealthy Dallas suburb packed with athletes. The suit says Chris Bosh wanted to build a home that included a main house, a guest house, a barn, and a tennis pavilion. The suit claims the Boshes agreed to finish building the project by May 1, 2016.

In 2014, the suit says, the Boshes became upset with a Texan design firm with whom they'd been working and hired MJB to design parts of the home. According to an agreement attached to the suit, the Boshes agreed to pay MJB $310,560 plus hourly wages for three interior designers and one computer-aided draftsman.

MJB also says it charged the Boshes $1.7 million for furniture, art, and accessories it bought for the house, among many other fees.

The Boshes paid a portion of the total, but the firm says the couple still owes them a sizeable chunk of cash.

But in November 2015, Perot announced he would build a massive community nearby. The state now plans to construct a highway right through the Boshes' property, according to the suit. MJB says the home will likely be taken in eminent domain proceedings.

A month later, another construction group working on the project sent the Boshes a letter saying construction delays had thrown the project into default. MJB and another contractor met at the couple's Miami Beach home to try to settle the dispute and recoup the money they claimed the Boshes still owed.

That apparently didn't happen. MJB's suit charges unjust enrichment, "quantum merit" (the group is asking for the money it says Bosh owes), negligence, and two counts of fraud.

Here's a copy of the complaint: